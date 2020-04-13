SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 31st January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 31st January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 31st January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 31st January 2017 Question Paper:

Q. 1 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Zoology : Animals : : Virology : ?

Options:

1) Mitochondria

2) Virus

3) Protozoa

4) Bacteria

Answer: Virus

Q. 2 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

PLUMBER : REBMULP : : ? : LABREV

Options:

1) VEBRAL

2) VERBLE

3) VERBAL

4) VABREL

Answer: VERBAL

Q. 3 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Hi : Sr : : Fg : ?

Options:

1) Hi

2) dC

3) Ut

4) Jk

Answer: Ut

Q. 4 ­ Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

11 : 132 : : 12 : ?

Options:

1) 130

2) 160

3) 156

4) 158

Answer: 156

Q. 5 ­ Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Condemn

2) Criticize

3) Reproach

4) Praise

Answer: Praise

Q. 6 ­ Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) BC

2) IF

3) CL

4) GH

Answer: BC

Q. 7 ­ Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 2714

2) 8432

3) 6742

4) 7858

Answer: 7858

Q. 8 ­ Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 687

2) 777

3) 993

4) 745

Answer: 745

Q. 9 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

?, flight lieutenant, squadron leader, wing commander

Options:

1) Flying officer

2) Air marshal

3) Air vice­marshal

4) Group captain

Answer: Flying officer

Q. 10 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

12, 24, 72, 288, ?

Options:

1) 1440

2) 3250

3) 3025

4) 2025

Answer: 1440

Q. 11 ­ In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Major companies are nowadays surviving because of the strong supply chain system.

(II) Supply chain comprises of logistics, retailers and distributers.

Conclusions:

(I) Retailers play most important role because they interact with customers on first hand.

(II) If an organization has strong logistics, then product can easily be available to the customers in such an era of competition.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Only conclusion II follows

Q. 12 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

FU, GT, HS, IR, ?

Options:

1) JQ

2) KO

3) MN

4) EF

Answer: JQ

Q. 13 ­ A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

OP, RS, VW, ? , GH

Options:

1) ZA

2) AB

3) CD

4) GE

Answer: AB

Q. 14 ­ Ankit scored 32, 45 and 49 marks in Physics, English and Philosophy respectively. The maximum marks in each subject is 50. Determine his overall percentage for the three subjects.

Options:

1) 58

2) 50

3) 42

4) 84

Answer: 84

Q. 15 ­ Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Premanifest

ii. Premalignant

iii. Premake

iv. Premarital

Options:

1) ii, iii, iv, i

2) iii, ii, i, iv

3) iv, i, ii, iii

4) i, ii, iii, iv

Answer: iii, ii, i, iv

Q. 16 ­ In a certain code language, "MOBILE" is written as "OQDKNG". How is "RANGER" written in that code language?

Options:

1) TCPIGT

2) TCPGIT

3) TPCIGT

4) GTTCPT

Answer: TCPIGT

Q. 17 ­In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

16 49 64 36 25 6 38 16 ?

Options:

1) 24

2) 32

3) 20

4) 25

Answer: 20

Q. 18 ­ If "A" denotes "multiplied by", "C" denotes "subtracted from", "D" denotes "added to" and "B" denotes "divided by", then

76 C 54 D 210 B 3 A 15 = ?

Options:

1) 1072

2) 1050

3) 1830

4) 1431

Answer: 1072

Q. 19 ­ Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

j_l_jk_m_kl_

Options:

1) jkljm

2) kmjjj

3) kmljm

4) mkjlm

Answer: kmljm

Q. 20 ­ Karan travels 20 km towards the south, and then takes a left, and travels 35 km further. Again, he takes a left and travels 20 km further. How far is he from his original position?

Options:

1) 35 km

2) 25 km

3) 30 km

4) 40 km

Answer: 35 km

Q. 21 ­ A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 67 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GRIM’.

Options:

1) 23, 57, 11, 88

2) 32, 66, 58, 67

3) 95, 02, 11, 86

4) 23, 11, 57, 88

Answer: 23, 57, 11, 88

Q. 22 ­ Introducing a boy, Amarjeet says, "He is the son of the daughter of my father." How is boy related to the Amarjeet?

Options:

1) Nephew

2) Maternal uncle

3) Son

4) Cousin

Answer: Nephew

Q. 23 ­If a Mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 2

Q. 24 ­ Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Human being, Doctors, Post­graduates

Options:

Answer: 2

Q. 25 ­A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q. 26 ­ Keoladeo National Park is in ...................

Options:

1) Karnataka

2) Madhya Pradesh

3) Maharashtra

4) Rajasthan

Answer: Rajasthan

Q. 27 ­ Which of these is the only Bollywood actor who has won National Film Award for the category of Best Actor?

Options:

1) Aamir Khan

2) Salman Khan

3) Shahrukh Khan

4) Saif Ali Khan

Answer: Saif Ali Khan

Q. 28 ­ Which drug is used to cure Incontinence?

Options:

1) Oxybutynin

2) Ranitidine

3) Azithromycin

4) Levothyroxine

Answer: Oxybutynin

Q. 29 ­ In which part of the cell are proteins made?

Options:

1) reticulum

2) Golgi apparatus

3) ribosomes

4) lysosome

Answer: ribosomes

Q. 30 ­ Polio is a disease caused by which of the following?

Options:

1) Bacteria

2) Mosquito

3) Virus

4) Cockroach

Answer: Virus

Q. 31 ­ Chemical formula of Ammonia is ...................

Options:

1) PH3

2) NO2

3) AlN

4) NH3

Answer: NH3

Q. 32 ­ Which of the following elements has the lowest melting point?

Options:

1) Oxygen

2) Platinum

3) Sodium

4) Tin

Answer: Oxygen

Q. 33 ­ If price of an article decreases from Rs 600 to Rs 500, when quantity demanded increases from 10000 units to 12000 units. Find point elasticity of demand?

Options:

1) ­1.2

2) 1.2

3) ­1.5

4) 1.5

Answer: ­1.2

Q. 34 ­ The market for sugar is in equilibrium. If the supply of sugar increases, the equilibrium price of sugar will ..................and the equilibrium quantity will ...................

Options:

1) increase; increase

2) decrease; decrease

3) increase; decrease

4) decrease; increase

Answer: decrease; increase

Q. 35 ­ Which of the following is a greenhouse gas or a gas which can deplete the ozone layer?

Options:

1) BCl 3

2) Ni(CO) 4

3) CH 3 OH

4) CClF 3

Answer: CClF 3

Q. 36 ­ Pentlandite is an ore/mineral of ...................

Options:

1) Titanium

2) Nickel

3) Uranium

4) Zinc

Answer: Nickel

Q. 37 ­ Who was the first man to go to space?

Options:

1) Yuri Gagarin

2) Yuri Rontgen

3) Yuris Cui

4) Yuris Mahatinn

Answer: Yuri Gagarin

Q. 38 ­ What is the capital of Italy?

Options:

1) Tashkent

2) Rome

3) Wellington

4) Oslo

Answer: Rome

Q. 39 ­ Nathu La pass is located in ...................

Options:

1) Pakistan

2) Nepal

3) Bhutan

4) India

Answer: India

Q. 40 ­ Which of these countries got Independence from United Kingdom?

Options:

1) Uzbekistan

2) United States

3) Venezuela

4) South Korea

Answer: United States

Q. 41 ­ The decision to effect the Partition of Bengal was announced in 1905 by?

Options:

1) Lord William Bentinck

2) Lord Mountbatten

3) Warren Hastings

4) Lord Curzon

Answer: Lord Curzon

Q. 42 ­ Inventor of Instant Noodles was a citizen of which country?

Options:

1) China

2) South Korea

3) Japan

4) North Korea

Answer: Japan

Q. 43 ­ Find the power of a convex lens if the image formed is at a distance of 20 cm from the lens when the object is placed on the other side of the lens at 25 cm from the optical centre?

Options:

1) 1 diopters

2) ­9 diopters

3) 9 diopters

4) ­1 diopters

Answer: 9 diopters

Q. 44 ­ What is the unit of the physical quantity "Capacitance"?

Options:

1) weber

2) farad

3) tesla

4) ohm

Answer: farad

Q. 45 ­ Parliament conducts ..................sessions each year.

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 46 ­ Who is the Founder of International Premier Tennis League?

Options:

1) Leander Paes

2) Roger Federer

3) Martina Navratilova

4) Mahesh Bhupathi

Answer: Mahesh Bhupathi

Q. 47 ­ Who is the author of the book ­ "The daughter of the east"?

Options:

1) Taslima Nasreen

2) Benazir Bhutto

3) Chandrika Bhutani

4) Sharmila Tagore

Answer: Benazir Bhutto

Q. 48 ­ Which company developed 'Hack' Programming Language?

Options:

1) Google

2) Microsoft

3) Facebook

4) Apple

Answer: Facebook

Q. 49 ­ According to the Hornbostel–Sachs system of Indian Musical Instruments, Ghungroo can be classified as

Options:

1) Chordophones

2) Aerophones

3) Membranophones

4) Idiophones

Answer: Idiophones

Q. 50 ­ What is the minimum age to become the Prime Minister of India if he or she is a member of Rajya Sabha?

Options:

1) 18

2) 25

3) 30

4) 35

Answer: 30

Q. 51 ­ Factorise x2 + 3x ­ 18

Options:

1) (x+18)(x­1)

2) (x­1)(x+18)

3) (x+6)(x­3)

4) (x­6)(x+3)

Answer: (x+6)(x­3)

Q. 52 ­ Rohit walks at 17 km/hr and Ruchira cycles at 22 km/hr towards each other. What was the distance between them when they started if they meet after 44 minutes?

Options:

1) 42.9 km

2) 35.8 km

3) 21.5 km

4) 28.6 km

Answer: 28.6 km

Q. 53 ­ If sum of the roots of a quadratic equation is ­7 and product of the roots is 12. Find the quadratic equation.

Options:

1) x2 + 7x + 12 = 0

2) x2 ­ 7x + 12 = 0

3) x2 ­ 7x ­ 12 = 0

4) x2 + 7x ­ 12 = 0

Answer: x2 + 7x + 12 = 0

Q. 54 ­ 20% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 10% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 30.8 percent

2) 30 percent

3) 12 percent

4) 28 percent

Answer: 28 percent

Q. 55 ­ Reduce 2530/1430 to lowest terms.

Options:

1) 47/17

2) 23/13

3) 47/19

4) 29/17

Answer: 23/13

Q. 56 ­ If 5x ­ 3 ≥ 3 + x/2 and 4x ­ 2 ≤ 6 + x; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) ­1

4) ­2

Answer: 2

Q. 57 ­ The first and last terms of an arithmetic progression are 32 and ­43. If the sum of the series is ­88, then it has how many terms?

Options:

1) 16

2) 15

3) 17

4) 14

Answer: 16

Q. 58 ­ The difference between simple and compound interests compounded annually on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 18% per annum is Rs 81. The sum is ...................

Options:

1) Rs 2500

2) Rs 5000

3) Rs 10000

4) Rs 7500

7500 洆

Answer: Rs 2500

Q. 59 ­ In what ratio is the segment joining (12,­1) and (­3,4) divided by the Y­axis?

Options:

1) 4:1

2) 1:4

3) 4:3

4) 3:4

Answer: 4:1

Q. 60 ­ The line passing through (4,3) and (y,0) is parallel to the line passing through (­1,­2) and (3,0). Find y?

Options:

1) ­1

2) ­2

3) 2

4) ­5

Answer: ­2

Q. 61 ­ A bag has Rs 20 in the form of 1­rupee, 50­paise and 10­paise coins in the ratio of 2:3:5. Find the number of 50­paise coins.

Options:

1) 25

2) 10

3) 15

4) 5

Answer: 15

Q. 62 ­ In a class of 60 students there are 33 girls. The average weight of these girls is 62 Kg and average weight of the full class is 66.5 kg. What is the average weight of the boys of the class?

Options:

1) 72 kg

2) 71 kg

3) 70 kg

4) 73 kg

Answer: 72 kg

Q. 63 ­ When a number is increased by 32, it becomes 116% of itself. What is the number?

Options:

1) 384

2) 480

3) 200

4) 288

Answer: 200

Q. 64 ­ If the sum of the measures of all the interior angles of polygon is 1800°, find the number of sides of the polygon?

Options:

1) 12

2) 14

3) 16

4) 8

Answer: 12

Q. 65 ­ In an isosceles trapezium ...................

Options:

1) Opposite sides are parallel

2) Opposite angles are supplementary

3) Opposite angles are not equal

4) Diagonals bisect opposite angles

Answer: Opposite angles are supplementary

Q. 66 ­ P and Q can do a project in 60 and 30 days respectively. In how many days can they complete 90% of the project if they work together? P

Options:

1) 9 days

2) 27 days

3) 36 days

4) 18 days

Answer: 18 days

Q. 67 ­ The total surface area of a hemisphere is 166.32 sq cm, find its curved surface area?

Options:

1) 221.76 sq cm

2) 36.96 sq cm

3) 110.88 sq cm

4) 55.44 sq cm

Answer: 110.88 sq cm

Q. 68 ­ When a discount of 20% is given on a monthly train pass, the profit is 44%. If the discount is 29%, then the profit is ...................

Options:

1) 73 percent

2) 118.2 percent

3) 17.4 percent

4) 27.8 percent

Answer: 27.8 percent

Q. 69 ­ If tan ­5π/3 = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √3

2) 1

3) ­1/2

4) √3/2

Answer: √3

Q. 70 ­ If sin(A/2) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) √[(1 + cosA)/2]

2) √[(1 ­ cosA)/2]

3) √[(1 ­ sinA)/2]

4) √[(1 + sinA)/2]

Answer: √[(1 ­ cosA)/2]

Q. 71 ­ If cosAcotA/(1 ­ sinA) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 1 ­ cosecA

2) 1 + cosecA

3) 1 + secA

4) 1 ­ secA

Answer: 1 + cosecA

Q. 72 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Division/STd Boys Girls Division A/Standard 5 15 15 Division B/Standard 5 35 40 Division C/Standard 5 30 15 Division A/Standard 6 10 25 Division B/Standard 6 20 40 Division C/Standard 6 30 30

What is the ratio of boys to girls?

Options:

1) 33 : 28

2) 33 : 34

3) 34 : 33

4) 28 : 33

Answer: 28 : 33

Q. 73 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Marks Number of students 40 and above 25 30 and above 49 20 and above 78 10 and above 99 0 and above 118

How many students have scored marks 20 or more but less than 40?

Options:

1) 49

2) 78

3) 53

4) 127

Answer: 53

Q. 74 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year GDP growth rate for the year (in%) 2011 3 2012 7 2013 -7 2014 -6 2015 -8

If the GDP of the country was $8 trillion at the end of 2011, what was it at the beginning of 2013?

Options:

1) $8.56 trillion

2) $7.44 trillion

3) $8.24 trillion

4) $8 trillion

Answer: $8.56 trillion

Q. 75 ­Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Subjects Marks Scored English 70 Hindi 40 Math 75 Science 35 Arts 70

Five points are to be deducted from this student’s average of marks scored because of poor attendance. What will be this student’s net average marks scored?

Options:

1) 53

2) 48

3) 43

4) 58

Answer: 53

Q. 76 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) enobles

2) theistick

3) sagacity

4) bristeled

Answer: sagacity

Q. 77 ­ In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The insecticide is very powerful and can kill a wide ..................of insects.

Options:

1) volume

2) spectrum

3) rainbow

4) plethora

Answer: spectrum

Q. 78 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A soldier or sailor, who rebels or refuses to obey the orders of a person in authority.

Options:

1) radical

2) anarchist

3) mutineer

4) revolutionary

Answer: mutineer

Q. 79 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. Many such mishaps can be avoided if we (are) careful.

Options:

1) be

2) might be

3) were

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 80 ­ Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) ambolism

2) agendoms

3) neglige

4) heckling

Answer: heckling

Q. 81 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

He swam to(A)/an island that(B)/was not far away.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q. 82 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The partners will celebrate their triumph tomorrow.

Options:

1) The triumph would be celebrated by the partners a day after.

2) The triumph will be celebrated by the partners tomorrow.

3) The triumph would have been celebrated by the partners a day after.

4) The triumph will have been celebrated by the partners tomorrow.

Answer: The triumph will be celebrated by the partners tomorrow.

Q. 83 ­ Select the synonym of

sinister

Options:

1) malevolent

2) magnanimous

3) auspicious

4) benevolent

Answer: malevolent

Q. 84 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order

Every government wants

P­all, they have so many votes

Q­to shower favours on

R­farmers; after

Options:

1) RQP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q. 85 ­ In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The two children were(A)/identical except for(B)/the colour for their eyes.(C)/No error(D)

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q. 86 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

An unintended consequence of an event or action, especially an unwelcome one.

Options:

1) reverberation

2) backlash

3) flak

4) repercussion

Answer: repercussion

Q. 87 ­ In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

I said to my sister, "where were you this evening?"

Options:

1) I asked my sister where she was that evening.

2) I asked my sister where she had been that evening.

3) I asked my sister where she was this evening.

4) I asked my sister where she has been that evening.

Answer: I asked my sister where she had been that evening.

Q. 88 ­ Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order

Due to poor organic matter

P­in soil is below the required

Q­incorporation, organic carbon

R­level in most parts of India

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q. 89 ­ In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The best way to ..................the children's poor test grades is to teach again the lesson and give a second test.

Options:

1) rectify

2) right

3) revise

4) reform

Answer: rectify

Q. 90 ­ Select the antonym of

frolic

Options:

1) drudgery

2) romp

3) antic

4) drollery

Answer: drudgery

Q. 91 ­ Select the antonym of

affidavit

Options:

1) affirmation

2) slander

3) oath

4) testimony

Answer: slander

Q. 92 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to drive someone up the wall

Options:

1) to make someone very irritated

2) to break the barriers of misunderstanding between two persons

3) to encourage someone

4) to be the cause of someone's success

Answer: to make someone very irritated

Q. 93 ­ Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

The candidate was so ignorant that the officer was (compelled for asking) him to leave.

Options:

1) being compelled to be asking

2) so compelled to ask

3) compelled to ask

4) no improvement

Answer: compelled to ask

Q. 94 ­ In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

dry run

Options:

1) a party without drinks

2) a rehearsal of a performance before the real one

3) doing a fruitless task

4) escaping form an unpleasant situation

Answer: a rehearsal of a performance before the real one

Q. 95 ­ Select the synonym of

probable

Options:

1) futile

2) plausible

3) absurd

4) preposterous

Answer: plausible

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Several countries ..................the world are now replacing the ..................model of criminal justice partly ..................wholly with different models of restorative justice, ....................................promising results in crime control. The process is more collaborative, consensual and inclusive, that is characteristic ..................indigenous systems of justice.

Q. 96 ­ Several countries ..................the world

Options:

1) cross

2) across

3) beyond

4) over

Answer: across

Q. 97 ­ now replacing the ..................

Options:

1) opposing

2) anti

3) against

4) adversarial

Answer: adversarial

Q. 98 ­ model of criminal justice partly ..................

Options:

1) or

2) nor

3) and

4) but

Answer: or

Q. 99 ­ ..................promising results in crime control.

Options:

1) to yield

2) yielding

3) for yielding

4) yield

Answer: yielding

Q. 100 ­ that is characteristic ..................indigenous systems of justice.

Options:

1) for

2) as

3) of

4) like

Answer: of

