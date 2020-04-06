SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 8th February 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 8th February 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam has been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted in online mode from 17th to 19th March 2020 across different Exam Centres. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 8th February 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 8th February 2017 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Mughals : History : : Rivers : ?

Options:

1) Geography

2) Physics

3) Psychology

4) Biology

Answer: Geography

Q. 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

ADH : ILP : : GJN : ?

Options:

1) OVR

2) ORV

3) PVR

4) PWR

Answer: ORV

Q. 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

WD : TF : : TG : ?

Options:

1) QR

2) QI

3) IQ

4) IP

Answer: QI

Q. 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

9 : 27 : : 64 : ?

Options:

1) 225

2) 216

3) 512

4) 324

Answer: 512

Q. 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Igloo

2) Den

3) Stables

4) Rock

Answer: Rock

Q. 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) CUD

2) SIP

3) SET

4) NTR

Answer: NTR

Q. 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 132

2) 145

3) 187

4) 144

Answer: 144

Q. 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 361

2) 289

3) 225

4) 216

Answer: 216

Q. 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Ace, King, Queen, ?

Options:

1) Jack

2) Club

3) Heart

4) Diamond

Answer: Jack

Q. 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

BB, DZ, GW, KS, ?

Options:

1) IK

2) IG

3) PN

4) PS

Answer: PN

Q. 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

HI, MN, RS, ?

Options:

1) XY

2) WX

3) WY

4) WE

Answer: WX

Q. 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

80, 130, 190, 260, ?

Options:

1) 350

2) 340

3) 300

4) 320

Answer: 340

Q. 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) Kids rejoice with toys and toys give them new opportunities to think in various ways.

(II) Toys are non-living things that create a virtual world around kids to think and perceive in various ways.

Conclusions:

(I) If children don't play with toys some part of the personality is underdeveloped. (II) Toys are mandatory and undetachable part of their personality.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follow

Q. 14 - Five students P, Q, R, S and T are sitting on a bench. Q is to the left of P and right of T. S is at the extreme right end and R is to the left of S. Who is sitting third from the left?

Options:

1) P

2) Q

3) R

4) T

Answer: P

Q. 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Temerity

ii. Temporary

iii. Tempered

iv. Temperature

Options:

1) i, iv, iii, ii

2) iii, ii, iv, i

3) i, ii, iii, iv

4) iv, iii, i, ii

Answer: i, iv, iii, ii

Q. 16 - In a certain code language, "DONKEY" is written as "YEKNOD". How is "RAINBOW" written in that code language?

1) WOBNAIR

2) WOBNIAR

3) WONBAIR

4) WOBNRAI

Answer: WOBNIAR

Q. 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

3 7 21 5 6 30 8 1 ?

Options:

1) 9

2) 8

3) 16

4) 12

Answer: 8

Q. 18 - If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M"denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then

96 L 12 S 7 V 49 M 10 =?

Options:

1) 18

2) 20

3) 21

4) 17

Answer: 17

Q. 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

A_C_E_B_DE

Options:

1) CADB

2) DBAC

3) BDAC

4) BADC

Answer: BDAC

Q. 20 - Amar moved 20km towards east in car from his home to reach hospital. From there he turned left and moved 30km and again move 20km left to reach his school. How far is his school from hospital?

1) 25 km

2) 30 km

3) 27 km

4) 35 km

Answer: 30 km

Q. 21 – A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘A’ can be represented by 02, 13 etc. and ‘L’ can be represented by 85, 95, etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘INSERT’.

​

Options:

1) 78, 43, 86, 01, 77, 89

2) 89, 42, 97, 01, 66, 23

3) 56, 31, 76, 23, 66, 23

4) 11, 66, 23, 87, 10, 78

Answer: 11, 66, 23, 87, 10, 78

Q. 22 - Introducing a boy, Amar said, "He is the son of my maternal grandfather's son." How is that boy related to Amar?

Options:

1) Maternal uncle

2) Nephew

3) Brother

4) Cousin

Answer: Cousin

Q. 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figure is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Asia, America, India, Delhi

Options:

Q. 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figure. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q. 26 - Which programming language is developed by James A Gosling?

Options:

1) ASP.Net

2) Java

3) PHP

4) C#

Answer: Java

Q. 27 - Kaleidoscope was invented by ________.

Options:

1) John Barber

2) Tim Berners-Lee

3) Alan Blumlein

4) David Brewster

Answer: David Brewster

Q. 28 - The nitrogenous waste of Human Beings is

Options:

1) Ammonia

2) Urea

3) Ammonium Nitrate

4) Uric Acid

Answer: Urea

Q. 29 - Haustoria or sucking roots are found in which of the following?

Options:

1) Wheat

2) Mango

3) Chestnut

4) Cuscuta

Answer: Cuscuta

Q. 30 - Equs Asinus is the scientific name of

Options:

1) Donkey

2) Cow

3) Deer

4) Kangaroo

Answer: Donkey

Q. 31 - _______ is an anaesthetic agent.

Options:

1) Acetylene

2) Glycol

3) Diethylether

4) Ethylene

Answer: Diethylether

Q. 32 - ______ is used for making chemical apparatus like beakers, flasks etc.

Options:

1) Potash glass

2) Hard glass

3) Soda glass

4) Jena glass

Answer: Hard glass

Q. 33 - Rashtrapati Bhavan was built in _________.

Options:

1) 1852

2) 1910

3) 1947

4) 1986

Answer: 1910

Q. 34 - Santhara is a religious ritual of ______ community.

Options:

1) Sikhs

2) Jews

3) Jain

4) Buddhists

Answer: Jain

Q. 35 - If for a perfectly competitive firm, price is Rs. 60, output is 300 units, average variable costs are Rs. 18, and average total costs are Rs. 36. The firm's profits are equal to

Options:

1) Rs. 5400

2) Rs. 3600

3) Rs. 7200

4) Rs. 1800

Answer: Rs. 7200

Q. 36 - Which of the following will cause an increase in demand for a good?

Options:

1) an increase in income if the good is an inferior goods

2) a decrease in the price of the goods

3) a decrease in income if the good is a normal goods

4) an increase in the price of its substitute goods

Answer: an increase in the price of its substitute goods

Q. 37 - The ionosphere overlaps which two layers of the atmosphere?

Options:

1) Troposphere and Mesosphere

2) Mesosphere and Stratosphere

3) Ionosphere and Homosphere

4) Exosphere and Thermosphere

Answer: Exosphere and Thermosphere

Q. 38 - Carcinogenic chemicals cause

Options:

1) Heart diseases

2) Diabetes

3) Cancer

4) Asthma

Answer: Cancer

Q. 39 - First country to appoint Lokpal or equivalent to a Lokpal is ________.

Options:

1) Brazil

2) Burma

3) Sweden

4) India

Answer: Sweden

Q. 40 - Which are the oldest mountains in India?

Options:

1) Western Ghats

2) Satpura Range

3) Aravallis

4) Eastern Ghats

Answer: Aravallis

Q. 41 - Which country is the largest producer of Rice?

Options:

1) Brazil

2) China

3) United States

4) India

Answer: China

Q. 42 - Who built Jama Masjid?

Options:

1) Guru Ramdas

2) Shah Jahan

3) Rao Jodhaji

4) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: Shah Jahan

Q. 43 - Battle of Haldighati was fought in the year ________.

Options:

1) 1764

2) 1526

3) 1576

4) 1857

Answer: 1576

Q. 44 - First Indian woman to get Bharat Ratna.

Options:

1) Indira Gandhi

2) Vijay Laxmi Pandit

3) Mother Teresa

4) Leela Seth

Answer: Indira Gandhi

Q. 45 - When ice floats on water, its _____ part remains outside the water.

Options:

1) 0.5

2) 0.3

3) 0.1

4) 1

Answer: 0.1

Q. 46 - Instrument for measuring low temperatures is called

Options:

1) Diagometer

2) Cryometer

3) Chromatoptometer

4) Cymometer

Answer: Cryometer

Q. 47 - In Lok Sabha the total number of members from states is

Options:

1) 630

2) 530

3) 430

4) 330

Answer: 530

Q. 48 - At the time of emergency in 1975, who was serving as the President of India?

Options:

1) Morarji Desai

2) Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

3) V P Singh

4) Indira Gandhi

Answer: Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Q. 49 - Kevin Durant plays which International Sport?

Options:

1) Golf

2) Baseball

3) Basketball

4) Boxing

Answer: Basketball

Q. 50 - Who is the author of the book -"My Experiments with Truth"?

Options:

1) Aristotle

2) Winston Churchill

3) Jarnes Morris

4) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

Q. 51 - When a number is increased by 24, it becomes 110% of itself. What is the number?

Options:

1) 288

2) 360

3) 216

4) 240

Answer: 240

Q. 52 - Reduce 3596 / 4292 to lowest terms.

Options:

1) 29/37

2) 17/43

3) 31/37

4) 19/23

Answer: 31/37

Q. 53 - A does 60% of a work in 15 days. He then calls B, and they together ﬁnish the remaining work in 5 days. How long B alone would take to do the whole work?

Options:

1) 25 days

2) 20 days

3) 80 days

4) 24 days

Answer: 25 days

Q. 54 - If cot 60° + cosec 60° = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) (1-2√2)/√2

2) (√3-4)/2√3

3) 1

4) √3

Answer: √3

Q. 55 - Two cars travel from city A to city B at a speed of 42 and 60 km/hr respectively. If one car takes 2 hours lesser time than the other car for the journey, then the distance between City A and City B is:

Options:

1) 336 km

2) 280 km

3) 420 km

4) 224 km

Answer: 280 km

Q. 56 - If √[(1 - cosA)/2] = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) cos(A/2)

2) tan(A/2)

3) sin(A/2)

4) cot(A/2)

Answer: sin(A/2)

Q. 57 - If 1 + secA = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) sinAtanA/(1 + cosA)

2) √[sinAtanA/(1 - cosA)]

3) sinAtanA/(1 - cosA)

4) √[sinAtanA/(1 + cosA)]

Answer: sinAtanA/(1 - cosA)

Q. 58 - A cone of radius 7 cm and height 12 cm is completely ﬁlled with water. This water is emptied into an empty cylindrical vessel of radius 3.5 cm. What will be the height of water in this vessel?

Options:

1) 16 cm

2) 32 cm

3) 5.33 cm

4) 8 cm

Answer: 16 cm

Q. 59 - What is the length of the side of an equilateral triangle, if its area is 64√3 sq cm?

Options:

1) 8 cm

2) 16 cm

3) 16√3 cm

4) 8√3 cm

Answer: 16 cm

Q. 60 - A vendor buys pens at the rate of 4 for Rs 5 and sells at the rate of 4 for Rs 3. What will be the result?

Options:

1) 40 percent gain

2) 66.6 percent loss

3) 66.66 percent gain

4) 40 percent loss

Answer: 40 percent loss

Q. 61 - Simple interest on a certain sum of money for 3 years at 18% per annum is half the compound interest on Rs. 9000 for 2 years at 10% per annum. The sum placed on simple interest is:

Options:

1) Rs 3500

2) Rs 875

3) Rs 1750

4) Rs 1400

Answer: Rs 1750

Q. 62 - Find k, if the line 4x - y = 1 is perpendicular to the line 5x - ky = 2?

Options:

1) 20

2) -20

3) 4

4) -4

Answer: -20

Q. 63 - The mean of marks secured by 55 students in division A of class X is 58, 45 students of division B is 54 and that of 75 students of division C is 52. Find the mean of marks of the students of three divisions of Class X.

Options:

1) 53.7

2) 54.4

3) 53

4) 55.8

Answer: 54.4

Q. 64 - Find length of the arc whose central angle is 90° and radius of the circle is 3.5 cm?

Options:

1) 11 cm

2) 5.5 cm

3) 16.5 cm

4) 22 cm

Answer: 5.5 cm

Q. 65 - The ratio of present ages of Ratnabali and Shaukat is 8:5. After 22 years the ratio of their ages will be 10:9. At present, what is Ratnabali's age?

Options:

1) 5

2) 14

3) 81

4) 8

Answer: 8

Q. 66 - The area of an equilateral triangle is 9√3 sq cm, ﬁnd height of the triangle?

Options:

1) 6 cm

2) 6√3 cm

3) 3√3 cm

4) 9 cm

Answer: 3√3 cm

Q. 67 - Ticket for an adult is Rs 2200 and a child is Rs 990. One child goes free with two adults. If a group has 23 adults and 11 children, what is the discount the group gets?

Options:

1) 17.71 percent

2) 32.30 percent

3) 26.47 percent

4) 25.77 percent

Answer: 17.71 percent

Q. 68 - If (8 - 10x) - (13x - 2) = -9, then the value of x is

Options:

1) -19/23

2) 19/23

3) -1/23

4) 1/23

Answer: 19/23

Q. 69 - If xy = -18 and x2 + y2 = 85, then ﬁnd the value of (x + y).

Options:

1) 8

2) 10

3) 9

4) 7

Answer: 7

Q. 70 - A number is greater than twice its reciprocal by 31/4. Find the number.

Options:

1) 7

2) 8

3) 9

4) 6

Answer: 8

Q. 71 - If 2x -3(x + 2) < 5 - 2x < -x + 2, then ﬁnd the value of x.

Options:

1) 2

2) 0

3) 10

4) 12

Answer: 10

Q. 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (kg) Height in meter Ahilya 60 1.8 Aishwarya 70 1.7 Akanksha 63 1.68 Alisha 67 1.76

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Ahilya

2) Aishwarya

3) Akanksha

4) Alisha

Answer: Ahilya

Q. 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Company’s % Profit 2011 25 2012 25 2013 5 2014 25 2015 10

What was the revenue of the company if its expenditure was Rs 350 crore in the year when its % profit was the least?

Options:

1) 367.5

2) 385

3) 402.5

4) 350

Answer: 367.5

Q. 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of Children Number of Houses 0 3 1 10 2 12 3 3

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 1.79

2) 1.54

3) 2.04

4) 1.29

Answer: 1.54

Q. 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Present % Share Anand 15 Basu 10 Chinmay 15 Dhiraj 10 Ejaz 50

If the company has issued six lakh shares between its five partners and if chinmay offer to sell 15,000 of his shares to Dhiraj, then Dhiraj will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 60000 shares

2) 75000 shares

3) 90000 shares

4) 45000 shares

Answer: 75000 shares

Q. 76 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to get over it

Options:

1) to accept something that happened in the past and move on

2) to complete a project or task

3) to control one's anger

4) to achieve something seemingly easy, but with a lot of difﬁculty

Answer: to accept something that happened in the past and move on

Q. 77 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. I wish I (knew what was) wrong with my daughter.

Options:

1) had known what is

2) knew what is

3) had knew what was

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q. 78 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Extreme anxiety, sorrow, or pain.

Options:

1) pique

2) vexation

3) chagrin

4) distress

Answer: distress

Q. 79 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Accepting that one form

P-of price discrimination is okay opens

Q-the door to all other forms

R-of discrimination as well

Options:

1) QRP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PQR

Q. 80 - Select the synonym of

dare

Options:

1) cohort

2) taunt

3) patronize

4) chum

Answer: taunt

Q. 81 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Seven decades ago,

P-Orwell wrote a clutch

Q-for the post-World War II British journal Polemic

R-of essays

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) PRQ

4) QPR

Answer: PRQ

Q. 82 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

a region of injured tissue or skin in which blood capillaries have been ruptured; a bruise. Options:

1) pustule

2) knurl

3) contusion

4) tumour

Answer: contusion

Q. 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

to get up on the wrong side of the bed

Options:

1) to ﬁnd oneself in a strange place when one wakes up especially after drinking a lot previous night

2) to start the day in a bad mood which continues all day long

3) to argue with your spouse

4) to roll a lot in bed while sleeping

Answer: to start the day in a bad mood which continues all day long

Q. 84 - Select the antonym of

snag

Options:

1) hurdle

2) boon

3) bug

4) glitch

Answer: boon

Q. 85 - Select the synonym of

to delude

Options:

1) hoodwink

2) conscientious

3) scrupulous

4) bona ﬁde

Answer: hoodwink

Q. 86 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The candidates are writing an essay.

Options:

1) An essay was wrote by the candidates.

2) An essay is being written by the candidates.

3) An essay has had been written by the candidates.

4) An essay had been written by the candidates.

Answer: An essay is being written by the candidates.

Q. 87 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Bunty said, "I have done my class work".

Options:

1) Bunty said, he had done his class work.

2) Bunty said that he had done his class work.

3) Bunty was saying, he has done his class work.

4) Bunty said that he did his class work.

Answer: Bunty said that he had done his class work.

Q. 88 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. If I (just had) the money I would have bought the car.

Options:

1) have had

2) was having

3) had

4) no improvement

Answer: had

Q. 89 - Select the antonym of

diligence

Options:

1) lethargy

2) exertion

3) vigour

4) assiduity

Answer: lethargy

Q. 90 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The relocation of the car factory to our struggling town is an economic ----------------.

Options:

1) boon

2) good

3) donation

4) present

Answer: boon

Q. 91 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) thrashere

2) ﬁefedoms

3) sniﬁng

4) squashed

Answer: squashed

Q. 92 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Her heart was(A)/pounding as he(B)/stopped front of her.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q. 93 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

He only plays a subsidiary(A)/ role in the management(B)/of this organization.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q. 94 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

My grandmother's exercise regime is to walk the mall at a______________ pace.

Options:

1) potent

2) brisk

3) strong

4) vital

Answer: brisk

Q. 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) insolente

2) saphire

3) immersed

4) peperony

Answer: immersed

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

__________reader can add to the list and to the possibilities of a new ethical and moral politics ___________ requires a Gandhian inventiveness of ritual and politics. What I wish to add is a ___________ The rituals of apology and the question of justice, reconciliation and ethical repair are not easy. They require a rigour and an inventiveness____________ethical thinking which_________new experiments with the idea of truth and healing in India.

Q. 96 - __________ reader can add to the list

Options:

1) One

2) Some

3) Each

4) Anyone

Answer: Each

Q. 97 - moral politics ____________ requires a Gandhian inventiveness of ritual and politics.

Options:

1) which

2) why

3) where

4) what

Answer: which

Q. 98 - What I wish to add is a ______________

Options:

1) fear

2) panic

3) warn

4) caveat

Answer: caveat

Q. 99 - They require a rigour and an inventiveness___________ethical thinking

Options:

1) with

2) of

3) to

4) against

Answer: of

Q. 100 - which______________ new experiments with the idea of truth and healing in India.

Options:

1) necessitate

2) ask

3) take

4) oblige

Answer: necessitate

