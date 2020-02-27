TANCET 2020 - Last Minute tips for the exam aspirants

The D-day for the TANCET 2020 exam has arrived and candidates appearing in the exam might be experiencing the last minute jitters. However, the last minute preparations tips can help you overcome the anxiety of appearing in the exam and will also boost your confidence. Give your 100 per cent in the exam because it is your gateway to some of the best colleges in the country. Read the last minute preparation tips before you appear for the TANCET MBA Entrance exam:

TANCET Exam Pattern: A quick Recap

TANCET MBA entrance exam is conducted in offline mode. It consists of 100 MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) with 4 answer options for every question. As far as the marking scheme is concerned, for each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded and for each incorrect answer 1/3 mark will be deducted. Candidates will get 120 minutes i.e. 2 hours to complete the entrance exam.

TANCET Exam Syllabus: What to expect tomorrow

Candidates will get questions from five key sections i.e. Data Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, Reading Comprehension Passages, and General English, in the MBA entrance exam.

TANCET Exam: Tips for last minute revision

It is advised that in order to avoid chaos during the revision hours, you should start with Mathematics. Revise all the important formulas from topics expected in the exam, such as - ratios, percentages, profit and loss, simple interest and compound interest, numbers, time and work, time and distance, geometry and mensuration among other topics.

After revising crucial topics from the quantitative aptitude section, move on to English and give a quick recap to RCs. If you are in habit of reading newspaper daily, read the Editorial section and get ready to appear in the exam like a pro. Read the list of important vocabulary words. And do practice a few questions from the Grammar section.

At the end, revise the concepts from the logical reasoning section. Refer to the book that you generally read. Make sure that you do not miss out on the topics that have been asked in the previous year papers.

TANCET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines

Apart from revising the entire syllabus and reminding yourself the crucial topics expected in the exam, it is important to be ready for the exam day as well. Here are a few pointers that you must follow to avoid chaos at the TANCET test center.

Take printout of TANCET hall ticket 2020 a day before the exam and keep it in your bag.

Carry valid photo-identity proof along with the admit card.

Reach TANCET exam centre well in advance to let go the verification smoothly.

Check for the roll no. outside the center out the seating arrangement.

Do not carry electronic devices such as calculators, mobile phones, watches etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

