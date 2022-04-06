UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT Solved Paper: Practice General Ability Test English Important Questions with Answers

UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT English Solved Paper: Practice Important Questions from English Section of General Ability Test. GAT English Section of UPSC NDA Written Exam is of 200 marks out of total 600 Marks.

UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT Solved Paper: UPSC will conduct the written exam for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 1 2022 Recruitment on 10th April 2022. The written exam consists of two papers, i.e., General Ability Test (GAT) & Mathematics. General Ability Test consists of 150 questions from two sections which are English (Part-A) and General Knowledge (Part-B). Part-A English Section of GAT will consist of 50 questions of total 200 Marks. The question paper in English will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding of the English Language. The syllabus covers various aspects like Grammar and usage, vocabulary, comprehension, and cohesion in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English.

To score high marks in UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Exam candidates must start practicing the important questions for the General Ability Test Section of the exam.

UPSC NDA 1 2022: Part A English - General Ability Test (GAT) Important Questions with Answer (200 Marks – 50 Questions of 4 marks each)

Directions: Each item in this section consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Select the word that is most similar in meaning to the underlined word.

He is a contemplative

Manipulative Shallow Careless Thoughtful

Answer: d)

She loved her father’s vivid description of foreign cities.

Picturesque Insignificant Weak Fresh

Answer: a)

Directions: Each item in this section consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Select the word that is most nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined word.

He accepted the challenge with an alacrity that surprised me.

Liveliness Avidity Lethargy Briskness

Answer: c)

4. She is urbane in her manners.

Rural Affable Uncivilized Debonair

Answer: c)

Directions: In this section, each item consists of six sentences of a passage. The first and the sixth sentences are given in the beginning as S1 and S6. The middle four sentences in each have been jumbled up and labeled P, Q, R and S. You are required to find the proper sequence of the four sentences and mark your response accordingly.

S1: The delivery of health care services—from primary care to secondary and tertiary levels of care—is the most visible part of any health care system, both to users and the general public.

S6: This could be when practitioner and patient communicate over the phone, video conferencing, the internet, email, text messages, or any other form of non-face-to-face communication.

P: The place of delivery may be in the home, the community, the workplace, or in health facilities.

Q: There are many ways of providing health care in the modern world.

R: This is what occurs in general medicine in most countries. However, with modern telecommunications technology, in absentia health care is becoming more common.

S: The most common way is face-to-face delivery, where care provider and patient see each other 'in the flesh'.

The proper sequence should be:

QSRP QSPR QPSR QPRS

Answer: c)

Explanation: The Proper sequence will be ‘QPSR’

There are many ways of providing health care in the modern world.

The place of delivery may be in the home, the community, the workplace, or in health facilities.

The most common way is face-to-face delivery, where care provider and patient see each other 'in the flesh'.

This is what occurs in general medicine in most countries. However, with modern telecommunications technology, in absentia health care is becoming more common.

Directions: In each of the following questions there are three parts (a), (b), and (c), among which one part is erroneous. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and mark (d) if no error is found. Ignore punctuation errors.

Whatever assignment (a)/ that which you take, (b)/ put your best efforts in it. (c) No error (d)

Answer: b)

Explanation: Remove ‘that which’ from the sentence.

If the work would have been (a)/ properly assigned, it would have taken (b)/ much less time in completion. (c) No error (d)

Answer: a)

Explanation: Replace ‘would have’ with ‘had’.

Directions: Read the following short passage. After the passage, you will find several questions based on what is stated or implied in the passage. Answer the questions that follow each passage.

On 7 to 8 August 1942, the All India Congress Committee met in Bombay and ratified the 'Quit India' resolution. Gandhi called for 'Do or Die'. The next day, on 9 August 1942, Gandhi, members of the Congress Working Committee and other Congress leaders were arrested by the British Government under the Defence of India Rules. The Working Committee, the All India Congress Committee and the four Provincial Congress Committees were declared unlawful associations under the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1908. The assembly of public meetings was prohibited under rule 56 of the Defence of India Rules. The arrest of Gandhi and the Congress leaders led to mass demonstrations throughout India. Thousands were killed and injured in the wake of the 'Quit India' movement. Strikes were called in many places. The British swiftly suppressed many of these demonstrations by mass detentions; more than 100,000 people were imprisoned. The 'Quit India' movement, more than anything, united the Indian people against British rule. Although most demonstrations had been suppressed by 1944, upon his release in 1944 Gandhi continued his resistance and went on a 21-day fast. By the end of the Second World War, Britain's place in the world had changed dramatically and the demand for independence could no longer be ignored.

Before the second world war the British:

Were considering giving independence to India Were considering expanding their power in India Gave no thought to given freedom to India Were preparing for the war by using Indian men as soldiers

Answer: c)

Explanation: There was no thought given by the British on giving the Independence to India.

What does the word ‘ratified’ mean in the passage?

To confirm by expressing disapproval. To confirm by expressing consent. To confirm by expressing dissent. To confirm by expressing suspicion.

Answer: b)

Explanation: The word ratified means to give formal consent to (a treaty, contract, or agreement), making it officially valid.

In the context of passage which of the following statement is true:

Most of the demonstrations of Quit India movement were suppressed by 1944. Working Committee, the All India Congress Committee and the four Provincial Congress’ were declared unlawful associations under rule 56 of the Defence of India Rules.

I only II only Both I and II Neither I nor II

Answer: a)

Explanation: Only statement I is correct as the declaration of being unlawful was not under the Rule 56.