UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT Solved Paper: Practice General Ability Test GK/Science & Current Affairs Important Questions with Answers

UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT GK/Science & Current Affairs Solved Paper: Practice Important Questions from GK/Science & Current Affairs Section of General Ability Test. GAT GK/Science & Current Affairs Section of UPSC NDA Written Exam is of 400 marks out of total 600 Marks.

UPSC NDA 1 2022 GAT Solved Paper: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the NDA 1 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for both male & female candidates. The written exam consists of two papers, i.e., General Ability Test (GAT) & Mathematics. General Ability Test consists of 150 questions from two sections which are English (Part-A) and General Knowledge (Part-B). Part-B General Knowledge Section of GAT will consist of 100 questions of total 400 Marks. The General Knowledge Question Paper will broadly cover the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Social Studies, Geography and Current Events. Candidate’s answers are expected to show their knowledge and intelligent understanding of the subject.

To score high marks in UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Exam candidates must start practicing the important questions for General Ability Test Section of the exam.

UPSC NDA 1 2022: Part B GK/Science & Current Affairs - General Ability Test (GAT) Important Questions with Answer (400 Marks – 100 Questions of 4 marks each)

The filament of a light bulb is made up of:

Platinum Tantalum Tungsten Antimony

Answer: c)

Explanation: The filament of a light bulb is made up of Tungsten that produces light.

What is the value of Pi?

14159 14358 14258 14289

Answer: a)

Explanation: The value of Pi is approximately 3.14159. It is mathematical constant and its symbol is π.

A Light Year is a measure of

a) Light intensity

b) Time

c) Distance

d) None of the Above

Answer: c)



Explanation: A Light Year is known as the distance travelled by light in one year, which is equal to 3 lakh kilometer/sec × 24 hrs × 60 min × 60 seconds. This unit is used to measure astronomical distances between various celestial bodies like planets, stars, galaxies, etc.

Cryogenic engines find applications in:

(a) sub-marine propulsion

(b) frost-free refrigerators

(c) rocket technology

(d) researches in superconductivity

Answer: (c)

Explanation: Cryogenic engines find applications in rocket technology.

5. An air bubble in water will act like a:

(a) convex mirror

(b) convex lens

(c) concave mirror

(d) concave lens

Answer: d)

Explanation: Correct answer is Concave Lens

What is an ionic bond?

Ionic bond is formed by sharing of electrons between two atoms. It is a bond formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another. Both A and B are correct None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: Ionic bond is formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

What is C 12 H 12 O 11 also known as:

Sand Sugar Salt Clay

Answer: b)

Explanation: Sugar chemical formula is formed by the combination of two monosaccharide molecules with the exclusion of a molecule of water.

The only non-metal which is liquid at room temperature is:

Mercury Bromine Chlorine Gallium

Answer: b)

Explanation: Bromine is a fuming red-brown liquid at room temperature that evaporates readily to form a similarly coloured gas.

Choose the one which is different or odd from the following.

Aluminum Iron Copper Brass

Answer: d)

Explanation: Brass is an Alloy.

Name the ions present in Sodium Oxide compound?

Sodium ions Oxide ions Both A and B Neither A nor B

Answer: c)



Which of the following in biology is the energy currency of cells?

PDP DTP ATP ADP

Answer: c)

Explanation: The process of releasing energy from food is called respiration. The energy is stored in the form of ATP (Adenosine tri phosphate) in the body cells which is used for various purposes like contraction of muscles, conduction of nerve impulses, synthesis of proteins and many other activities related to the functioning of cells. Therefore, ATP is known as the energy currency of cells.

Which of the following was the first antibiotic discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928?

Penicillin Prontosil Streptomycin Tetracycline

Answer: a)

Explanation: In 1928 Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin - the first true antibiotic.

In the stem of a plant respiration and breathing takes place through:

Lenticels Stomata Root hair Air tubes

Answer: a)

Explanation: In woody stems of plants or trees have lenticels for the exchange of respiratory gases.

Name the blood vessel which carries blood back to the heart?

Vein Artery Capillaries Platelet

Answer: a)

Explanation: Arteries carries blood from the heart to the body organs and veins carries blood from the body organs back to the heart.

After wound or cut in a body blood coagulates through:

WBC RBC Platelets Plasma

Answer: c)

Explanation: After wound or cut in a body it starts to bleed. But within few seconds or minutes blood cells start to clump together and clot, preventing the further blood loss. These clots are created by a type of blood cell called platelet.

Which of the following is not ruling class of Kashmir?

Karkota Utpala Loharas Senas

Answer: d)

Explanation: Kashmir was ruled by three dynasties- the Karkota, Utpala and Loharas. Lalitaditya was the most famous ruler of Kashmir during early medieval India. The Sena dynasty ruled from Bengal. Hence, D is the correct option.

Which one of was the significant feature of the Quit India Movement?

(a) Women did not play an important role in the movement

(b) Nasik in Maharashtra was an important regional base during the movement

(c) It was marked by anti-zamindar violence

(d) It was marked by the emergence of parallel governments in different parts of India

Answer: d)

Explanation: It was marked by the emergence of parallel governments in different parts of India

The process of Constitutional amendment in India is taken from........?

America Japan South Africa Canada

Answer: c)

Explanation: Indian constitution has borrowed 2 features from the constitution of South Africa; Election of members of the Rajya Sabha.

Shivalik Hills are part of which of the following?

Aravali Western Ghats Himalaya Satpura

Answer: c)

Explanation: The Shivalik Hills is a mountain range of the outer Himalayas. The hills consist of 6000 meters of layered rocks. They are known as the sub-Himalayas or the foothills and were formed by the erosion caused by the rise of the Himalayas. Hence, C is the correct option.

Which is the lowest point in Asia?

Mariana Trench Dead Sea Tibet Indonesia

Answer: b)

Explanation: Dead Sea at an elevation of -1,401 feet below sea level is the absolute lowest point on the earth. Its surface and coastline border Israel to its west and Jordan to its east. Hence, B is the correct option.

‘General Bipin Rawat Memorial Chair of Excellence’ has been dedicated at which institution?

United Service Institution of India (USI) Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Institute of Military Law (IML) Indian Institute of Governance and Leadership (IIGL)

Answer: a)

Name the first woman to head a paramilitary force.

Divya Ajith Archana Ramasundaram Punita Arora Ashwini Pawar

Answer: b)

Which is the first Union Territory of India to launch its MyGov platform?

Puducherry Lakshadweep Jammu and Kashmir Chandigarh

Answer: C)

Ukraine shares border with how many European Union Member states?

One Two Three Four

Answer: D

Where is the headquarters of International Telecommunication Union located?

Washington Geneva Paris Nairobi

Answer: B