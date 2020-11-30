Official CAT 2020 Answer Key along with Candidate Response Sheet to Release Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2020 Answer Key Updates: CAT 2020 Answer Key will be released by IIM Indore tentatively in the first week of December 2020. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2020 exam will be able to access the answer sheet by logging onto the official exam portal i.e. iimcat.ac.in . Alternatively, direct link to login page to get CAT 2020 Answer Key is also provided below:

The direct links for CAT 2020 answer key for slot 1 and slot 2 are provided below. Candidates can click on the link to download the CAT answer key once it is released:

This year, in addition to releasing the answer key, IIM Indore is also expected to invite objections against the released answer key. The fees for raising an objection will be specified (for each objection). Last year candidates were required to pay an objection raising fee of Rs. 1200/-. To know the objection filing process please read on.

What is CAT 2020 Answer Key?

The CAT 2020 Answer Key is an important document that contains the right answers to all the questions asked in the CAT 2020 exam for slot 1, slot 2 and slot 3. Last year, IIM Kozhikode released the CAT exam answer key and question paper simultaneously for all slots. Since the completion of CAT 2020 exam 29th November at 430 test centres across India, the next big event for CAT aspirants is the release of CAT answer key to gauge their performance

CAT 2020 Answer Key – Release Date

As per the latest news reports, the CAT 2020 answer key for the MBA entrance exam will be released by IIM Indore in the first week of December on the official website iimcat.ac.in . IIMs started releasing the CAT exam papers and CAT exam answer keys from last year. As per the last year’s trend, the CAT 2020 Answer Key will be released in PDF format and will contain all the question sets with the answers marked in green colour.

CAT Exam Event Date CAT Exam Date 29th November 2020 CAT Answer Key Release 1st week of December 2020 CAT Deadline for filing Objections 2nd Week of December 2020 CAT Result 2nd Week of January 2021

How to Download CAT 2020 Answer Key?

Only those candidates who have registered for the CAT 2020 exam will be able to download the CAT Answer Key from the official test website i.e. iimcat.ac.in . As per your eligibility, you will be able to check either Slot 1 or Slot 2 answer key by following the 5 simple steps given below:

Step 1 : Visit the official test website

: Visit the official test website Step 2 : Click on the option for “Question Paper and Objection Form”

: Click on the option for “Question Paper and Objection Form” Step 3 : Login using your CAT registered ‘User Id and password’

: Login using your CAT registered ‘User Id and password’ Step 4 : Check the CAT Questions and Answers

: Check the CAT Questions and Answers Step 5: If you have any objections against the released answer key, submit them on the portal

Why CAT 2020 Answer Key is released?

CAT exam answer key and question paper were released for the first time by IIM Lucknow in 2017. IIM Indore is also following this trend and will be releasing the answer key in the first week of December tentatively. The key purpose behind releasing the answer key for CAT 2020 exam is to make the examination process completely transparent. By releasing the CAT exam answer key, the institute gives test-takers an opportunity to raise queries and submit their objections against the CAT exam question paper and answers. Additionally, the CAT 2020 answer key also helps candidates estimate their expected CAT exam score and plan their future course of action for admission process. Release of CAT answer key strengthens the credibility of the test. The last date to raise objections to CAT 2020 answer key will also be intimated to the aspirants. A fee of Rs. 1200/- was charged per candidate to challenge CAT 2020 answer key. The conducting authority of CAT 2020 will review the challenges and if found correct, the fee charged will be refunded to the candidates. The decision of the conducting authority will be final in this regard and any changes will be updated and released as CAT 2020 final answer key.

How to file Objection on CAT Answer Key 2020?

Along with releasing the CAT 2020 Answer Key, IIM Indore will also give an opportunity to the candidates to raise objections and file queries against the CAT 2020 test paper for slot 1, slot 2 and slot 3. CAT 2020 test-takers can follow the simple steps given below to file objection against the CAT 2020 Answer Key.

Step 1 : Visit CAT 2020 official website

: Visit CAT 2020 official website Step 2 : Login to the portal using your CAT 2020 User ID and Password

: Login to the portal using your CAT 2020 User ID and Password Step 3 : Click on the 'Objection Form' tab

: Click on the 'Objection Form' tab Step 4 : Click on the ‘+’ sign on the tab

: Click on the ‘+’ sign on the tab Step 5 : Select Section, Question Number

: Select Section, Question Number Step 6: Select Type of Objection from the options given below

Option (i): None of the options are a correct answer



Option (ii): More than one option is a correct answer



Option (iii): Answer Key is incorrect

Step 7 : Add remarks for the objection (Word Limit: 500)

: Add remarks for the objection (Word Limit: 500) Step 8 : Submit the Objection

: Submit the Objection Step 9: Pay the requisite fee for raising the Objection: Rs 1000 per question

CAT 2020 Objection Filing: Key Points to Remember

Below are the few key-points that candidates must remember while filing objections against CAT 2020 Answer Key.

CAT 2020 test-taker can file as many objections as they want

Candidate has to pay fee per question to raise objections

If the Objection raised against CAT 2020 Answer Key is found to be valid by the IIM expert panel, the fee will be refunded

If the Objection is found to be valid, remedial action regarding it will be taken for all the candidates and not only for the candidate filing the objection

