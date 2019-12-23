IIFT 2020 Result Declared - Shortlisted for 2nd round expected today

IIFT Result 2020: After the declaration of the IIFT 2020 Result, it is time for candidates to find out if they have made it to the further rounds of selection (GD and PI). The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, a premier MBA institute, is expected to announce the 2nd shortlist for the candidates on 23rd December.

Those candidates who make it to the 2nd round of selection will have to appear for the: 1. Essay Writing, 2. Group Discussion (GD) 3. Personal Interview.

Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the IIFT 2020 Results has been provided on this page:

Take a look at the important notification mentioned on iift.nta.nic.in:

Earlier the B-school followed the practice to release the IIFT 2019 merit list along with the names of the shortlisted candidates on its official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. However, as NTA will be conducting the test, a lot of changes can be expected in terms of the result declaration as well.

Students can check the complete list of the candidates selected for the further screening rounds for admission to the B-school’s flagship MBA – IB Programme below. IIFT Result consists of 2097 candidates shortlisted for final selection round for admission to the three campuses of IIFT with a total intake of 420 students.

IIFT will conduct the MBA entrance exam to shortlist students for MBA admissions on December 1, 2019.

Check IIFT 2018 – List of Selected Candidates Here

Now, with the IIFT 2019 Result declared, candidates who have appeared for the B-school entrance test, can now check download IIFT 2019 Scorecards with individual scores from the official website. The IIFT 2019 Scorecard will contain scores and cut offs for all the 6 test sections. Considering the higher level of the difficulty in the IIFT 2019 Exam, the IIFT Admission Cutoffs for its three campuses – Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada are expected to be lowered this year.

According to the latest update, the overall cut off for all the categories are as follows;

General-32.25

SC- 22.25

ST-20.26

PH-22.25

OBC (NCL)- 27.25

IIFT 2018 was held on December 2, 2018 at around 20 test cities in India. The exam was conducted for MBA aspirants who are keen on pursuing the management courses from IIFT Delhi, Kolkata or other campuses. The IIFT result 2019 will be declared in the form of score card which can be downloaded from IIFT official website by entering user ID and date of birth.

IIFT Result 2019

Only those candidates who appear for IIFT 2019 will be able to check their result. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IIFT

Click on "MBA (IB) 2019-21: Online Scorecard link, you will be directed to another window

Enter your name and IIFT 2019 roll number

Download and print the score card

Candidates must preserve the score card of IIFT 2019 for further reference.

Important Dates related to IIFT 2018 Result

Below aspirants will find important dates related to the IIFT result 2019:

S No Events Important Dates 1 IIFT 2019 Exam Date 1st December 2 IIFT Result 11th December 4 Selection Procedure of IIFT 2019 January/ February 2020 5 IIFT 2019 Final Result Date February 2020

IIFT Expected Cut Offs for MBA (IB) 2019-21

The IIFT 2019 exam Result is based on the IIFT exam score cut-off for various campuses i.e. campuses located in Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. The candidates who appeared in the exam will get a call according to the cut offs and the intake capacity of each campuses for admission to the MBA (IB) programme. Take a look at the statistics and assess your chances of getting a call from the institute:

IIFT campus Expected cut off score (out of 100) Total intake Delhi 43 220 Kolkata 38 140 Kakinada 34 60

About IIFT Exam



IIFT offers 2 years full time MBA (International Business) at New Delhi, Kolkata, and Dar-es-Salaam campuses. You can find more about the programme details by visiting the official website of the institute.

IIFT is an autonomous body, established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in skill building for external trade sector in India. The Institute's portfolio of long-term programmes is diverse, catering to the requirements of aspiring International Business executives and mid-career professionals alike. The institute offers various programmes such as two-year MBA (International Business), three-year MBA (International Business) (Part-Time), Executive Masters in International Business and Certificate Programme in Export Management.

For more updates on MBA related news, keep visiting the MBA section of jagranjosh.com. For any further query you can also contact Admissions Office at 011-26857908 (Direct), 26965051, 26965124 OR email at admissions@iift.ac.in

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Analysis – Click Here