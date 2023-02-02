SSC GD Constable 2023 Maths Questions PDF: Download Memory Based Questions with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2023 Maths Questions with Answers (PDF Download): Download the memory-based questions from the Mathematics Section of the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Maths Questions with Answers (PDF Download): The SSC GD Constable 2023 examination is underway since January 10, 2023, and will end on February 14, 2023. The Staff Selection Commission is administering the examination for appointing candidates as GD Constable in forces namely, BSF, CISF, CRPF etc. Earlier, the commission announced 45,000+ SSC GD Constable vacancies.

The SSC GD Constable exam is conducted for 80 questions accounting for 160 marks. The questions are asked primarily from GK, Reasoning, Mathematics, and English/Hindi. As of now, the candidates have shared that the questions asked from the SSC GD Constable Maths were of moderate level. Hence, candidates who have exams in the upcoming sessions can go through the memory-based papers of SSC GD Constable Maths. This helps in getting a quick idea of the level of the questions asked and topic-wise weightage relevant to this year’s exam.

SSC GD Constable Maths Memory-Based Questions with Answers 2023

The SSC GD Constable Maths examination commenced on January 10, 2023. As per the student’s feedback, the level of questions asked from the Maths section was moderate. Candidates can attempt the questions that have been asked till now in the GD Constable exam to know the level of the exam. Here in the following section, we have discussed some of the questions shared by the candidates post appearing in the SSC Constable Maths exam.

If 26 # 14 = 80; 5 # 3 = 16; 6 # 5 = 22; then what is the value of 14 # 5=? What is the difference between the place value of ‘9’ and ‘5’ of the given number Select the missing number from the given responses. a = 14 (239) 15; b = 16 (305) 17; c = 12 (?) 18 There is a number series. Get the next one: 729, 6859, 24389,? 117649, 205379 A seller sold 3/4th of his products at 24% profit and remaining at the cost price. What was his total profit? The profit of selling an article for Rs 522 is equal to the loss of selling the same for Rs 378. What is the cost price of the article? Two electronic systems were purchased for Rs 8000. The first was sold at 40% profit and the second at 40% loss. If the selling price is the same in both cases, what is the cost price? A man buys some articles for Rs P. He sells the same at the rate of P/8, what is his profit percentage? If ⅕:1/x:=1/x:1/125, what is the value of x? What will be the third proportional of 8 and 12? The present value of a house is Rs 30,000. If the value increases at the rate of 10% annually. Then, what will be the value of the house after 3 years? When the price of salt is reduced by 20% then a customer buys 4 kg more of salt for Rs 100. The reduced price of salt per kg? A sum of Rs 12000 is deposited as per Compound Interest. The sum of money doubles itself in 5 years. What will be it after twenty years?

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Important Maths Topics

Maths accounts for a total of 20 questions in the SSC GD Constable examination. The questions in the exam are asked from the fixed topics as prescribed in the syllabus. Candidates who have their exams in the upcoming days are advised to go through the topic-wise weightage relevant to the SSC GD Constable Maths exam. This helps them in preparing topics that carry a high weightage in the examination. Here in the table below, we have provided the table with the topic-wise weightage for the GD Constable exam.

Topic SSC GD Constable Maths Topic Wise Weightage SI & CI 01-02 Discount 01-02 Profit & Loss 01-02 2D/ 3 D 02 Cone 02 Ratio & Proportion 01-02 Percentage 02 Number System 02 Time & Work 01 HCF/ LCM 01 Train 01 Coin NIL Average 01 Mensuration 02 Simplification 01-02 Time, Distance & Speed 01 Total 20

The Maths section is one of the good scoring sections of the GD Constable Exam. The questions asked in the Maths section are usually tricky and lengthy. Candidates should follow the right SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to ace this section with high marks.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023: Maths Section (40 Marks)

In the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam, the Maths section carries 20 objective multiple-choice type questions for a total of 40 marks. With that, there will also be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Check the SSC GD Constable exam pattern shared below:

The computer-based examination carries one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for 160 marks.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

The medium of questions will be in English and Hindi only

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Maths Section Preparation Tips

The Maths section consists of easy yet time-consuming questions in the SSC GD Constable exam. Without the constant practice of unlimited questions, it is less likely to obtain high marks. Have a look at the strategy shared below to ace the Maths section of the SSC GD Constable exam.

Improve Calculation Speed ; Candidates should work on improving their calculation speed to maximize their scores in the GD Constable exam. Practice previous year's papers and marks topics that carry more marks. Also, try to solve questions without calculators and apply shortcut tricks to increase the calculation speed.

Make a Study Schedule : Candidates should plan a study schedule based on the topics specified in the SSC GD Constable Maths syllabus. They should ensure that they give study hours to the topics after checking the past trends and difficulty levels as it will help them to finish the massive syllabus on the scheduled time.

Learn Important Topics : It is crucial to follow past trends and understand the important topics asked frequently in the Maths section. Candidates should attempt unlimited questions from topics like Number Systems, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, etc., and achieve high marks in the computer-based exam.

Practice Mock Tests : Candidates should attempt math mock tests based on the latest exam pattern to determine where their preparation stands. This will help them to identify their weak areas and focus on improving the same for good results.

Time Management : As there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the GD Constable exam, the candidates should not do any kind of guesswork for the questions they are not well-versed with. By doing guesswork, they can lessen their chances of scoring high marks on the exam.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should follow the best SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to ace the Maths section in one attempt. Make sure to revise all the important topics, formulas, and short-cut tricks for better marks.