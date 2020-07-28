CAT Exam Official Mock Test tutorial - Get Complete Analysis here

IIM Indore(IIM I) will release the CAT 2020 official Mock Test for the aspirants who will appear for the CAT 2020 exam online on the official website of CAT exam i.e. iimcat.ac.in. The CAT mock test can be accessed by logging to the CAT 2020 exam portal. The primary aim to release the CAT 2020 official mock test is to help students understand the different aspects of the examination including level of difficulty, sectional composition, navigation and other rules related to the exam.

Generally, the CAT mock test for MBA entrance exam is released after CAT admit cards are made available to the aspirants. However, in the previous yeas IIM-Calcutta, IIM-K released the mock test prior to the release of CAT admit card. CAT mock test helps the aspirants understand the expected CAT Exam Pattern and how to get an edge over others in the competitive MBA entrance exam.

In this article you will find out details about the CAT 2019 Mock test as the CAT 2020 mock test has not been released yet. Read about the CAT previous year mock test and find out the overall analysis as shared by the aspirants:-

CAT Mock Test - Brief Analysis

As per the official CAT mock test released by IIM K in 2019, the pattern is similar to Slot 2 Paper of CAT 2018. Candidates must note that in the CAT official mock test 2019, that number of questions in the LDRI section appear to be 28 while the QA section contains 38 questions. However, on further analysis, it is observed that the first four questions of QA are actually LRDI questions and hence it is just an uploading error.

Thus, it is safe to say that there is NO change in the pattern!!

Why Official CAT Mock Test is Important?

CAT Mock Test provides and a generic overview and idea about the type, format, style and pattern of the MBA entrance exam which is organised on the D-day. The mock test released by the exam conducting agency is meant to suggest the sectional break-up of questions as well as break-up of MCQs and non-MCQs or TITA questions which is important for aspirants to know. Although MBA aspirants take up CAT mock tests released by test-prep centres and other sources, official CAT mock test is very important. Proper analysis of CAT official mock test help aspirants adjust and fine tune their preparation strategy in line with the expected difficulty level and type and mix of questions.

Also Read: 5 Data Interpretation Shortcuts & Tricks for CAT Exam

Here is the previous year CAT mock test analysis for the aspirants to read. Find out all about the CAT mock test and why it is important to attempt before getting ready for the D-day:-

CAT Mock Test: Overview

Coming to the actual CAT Mock Test Released by the IIM-C; it is a full-length mock test consisting of 100 questions divided into three key sections. It offers a comprehensive guide to CAT syllabus, exam pattern and the process how to use the navigation tools during CAT exam. In terms of sectional composition the test consists of 34 questions from VARC section; 32 questions from DILR while Quant has 34 questions. In terms of MCQs and non-MCQs break-up, the VARC has 8 non-MCQs, Quant section has 7 non-MCQs. On the other hand, DILR has 6-non MCQ questions i.e. 3 in Data Interpretation and 3 in Logical Reasoning.

Although the CAT mock test clearly states that ‘the actual number of questions, including the number of MCQ and Non-MCQ type of questions, could be different in CAT actual exam’, the general trend shows that the CAT exam pattern tends to be quite similar to that followed in the Mock Test.

CAT Exam Key Changes

In order to perform a thorough analysis of CAT Official Mock Test, we have to first understand the key changes introduced into it.

Introduction of Special Features

This year, the CAT Mock Test has been released with the special features which are aimed at making the test more friendly and accessible for visually impaired candidates. The CAT Mock Test offers two separate links i.e.

For candidates with normal vision For visually impaired candidates

The visually impaired candidates will be able to opt for the respective option which will provide them with a zoom feature in CAT mock test. The zoom feature in CAT mock test was enabled using a magnifying glass icon available at the top of the screen. Zooming a question will also magnify the respective section that they are attempting.

Sectional Composition of CAT 2018 Mock Tests

The sectional composition of CAT 2018 exam as per the official mock test released this year will be as follows:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension RC Topic Expected Number of Questions Question Type -tive Marking 2 Short RC passages 6 (3 MCQs from each paragraph) MCQ Yes 3 Long RC passages 18 (6 MCQs from each paragraph) MCQ Yes VA Topic Number of Questions Type of questions Negative Marking Para Summary 3 Non-MCQ No Jumbled paragraph 4 Non-MCQ No Odd sentence out 3 Non MCQ No Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning DI Topics Expected Number of Questions Question Type -tive Marking Table Analysis-data comparison 4 MCQ Yes Bar graphs analysis, ratio, percentage 8 MCQ Yes Pie chart 4 MCQ Yes Line graph 4 MCQ Yes Table Data Analysis 4 MCQ Yes LR Topics Expected Number of Questions Question Type -tive Marking Team formation 4 Non-MCQ No Family pair 4 MCQ No Quantitative Ability Quant Topic Expected Number of Questions Question Type -tive Marking Arithmetic 14 MCQs + Non-MCQs Unclear Algebra 5 MCQs Yes Trigonometry 4 MCQs + Non-MCQs Unclear Geometry 6 MCQs + Non-MCQs Unclear PnC 2 MCQs Yes Others 3 Non MCQs No

Looking at the key changes and the general trend, the CAT 2018 Mock Test suggests that the exam will be more focused on MCQs, while also adhering to the updated CAT 2018 syllabus and weightage in the exam pattern. For more detailed analysis and CAT 2018 preparation tips, please visit www.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read:

MBA Colleges in Lucknow



MBA Colleges in Kanpur



MBA Colleges in Bareilly