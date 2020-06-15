KMAT or the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019 is a very important MBA entrance exam through which MBA aspirants can seek admission to over 160 B-schools in the state. Conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA), this MBA entrance test is the gateway to top MBA colleges in Bangalore and best B-schools across Karnataka.
With over 170 MBA colleges in Karnataka accepting the KMAT score for shortlisting candidates for MBA admission, students often have a hard time deciding which B-school to pick. To help them out, we have provided the complete list of KMAT 2020 participating institutes, which accept the KMAT 2019 score for MBA admissions. Students can go through this list of MBA colleges in Karnataka and start planning and preparation for KMAT entrance test accordingly.
Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here
KMAT Participating Institutes
Here is a list of the top B-schools accepting KMAT exam score:
|
College
|
Location
|
Website
|
Courses Offered
|
St.George College of Management & Science
|
Bengaluru
|
www.stgeorgecollege.org
|
MBA
|
Acharya Bengaluru B-School
|
Bengaluru
|
www.acharyabbs.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Acharya Institute Of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.acharya.ac.in
|
MBA,MCA, PGDM
|
Acharya Academy of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.acharyabbs.ac.in
|
PGDM
|
AIMS INSTITUTES
|
Bengaluru
|
www.theaims.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.adarshaimit.com
|
MBA,MCA,PGDM
|
Aditya Institute of Management and research
|
Bengaluru
|
www.aimsbangalore.net
|
MBA
|
Administrative Management College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ancgoup.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Aishwarya Institute Of Management Studies & Research
|
Bengaluru
|
NA
|
MBA
|
Alliance Ascent College
|
Bengaluru
|
aac.alliance.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Alliance University
|
Bengaluru
|
www.allianceuniversity.edu.in
|
MBA
|
AMC Engineering college
|
Bengaluru
|
www.amceducation.in / www.amcgropu.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Amruta Institute Of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.aiems.in
|
MBA
|
Atria Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.atria.edu
|
MBA
|
AVK Institute of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.avkedu.com
|
MBA
|
Atma College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.atma.edu.in
|
MBA
|
B.M.S.College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.bmsce.in
|
MBA
|
Bangalore School of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gitambsms.in
|
MBA
|
Bangalore Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.bimsbengaluru.org
|
MBA
|
BNM Institute of technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.bnmit.org
|
MBA
|
Brindavan College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.brindavancollege.com
|
MBA
|
Cambridge Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.citech.edu.in
|
MBA
|
City College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.cityinstitution.com
|
MBA
|
CMR Group Of Institutions
|
Bengaluru
|
www.cmr.ac.in
|
MBA
|
CNK Reddy College of Business Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.cnkeducation.com
|
MBA
|
Community Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.cimsbschool.org
|
MBA
|
Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management
|
Bengaluru
|
dsatm.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science & Commerce
|
Bengaluru
|
dayanandasagar.edu
|
MBA MCA
|
Don Bosco Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.dbit.co.in
|
MBA
|
Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.drambedkarcollege.com
|
MBA
|
East Point College of engineering and technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.eastpoint.ac.in
|
MBA
|
East West College of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ewitedu.in
|
MBA,MCA, PGDM
|
East West Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ewt.edu
|
MBA
|
Garden City College of Science & Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gardencitycollege.edu
|
MBA MCA
|
Global Academy of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gat.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Global Institute of Management Sciences
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gimsbengaluru.com
|
MBA
|
Gopalan College of engineering and management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gopalancolleges.com
|
MBA
|
GT Institute Of Management Studies And Research
|
Bengaluru
|
www.gteducation.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Hillside Institute of Management & Academy
|
Bengaluru
|
www.hillsideacademy.in
|
MBA
|
HKBK college of engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.hkbkeducation.org
|
MBA
|
IFIM Business school
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ifimbschool.com
|
PGDM
|
IBA 'S Business school
|
Bengaluru
|
www.iba.ac.in
|
MBA & PGDM
|
Indian Academy School Of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.iadcollege.com / www.iasms.in
|
MBA
|
Indian Institute of Plantation Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.iipmb.edu.in
|
MBA and PGDM
|
Institute of Business Management and Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ibmtedu.org
|
MBA
|
International Institute of Business Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.iibsonline.com
|
MBA
|
ISBR Business School
|
Bengaluru
|
www.isbr.in
|
MBA/PGDM
|
Jain University
|
Bengaluru
|
www.jainuniversity.ac.in
|
NA
|
JSS Academy of Technical Education
|
Bengaluru
|
www.jssateb.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous
|
Bengaluru
|
www.jyotinivas.org
|
MBA
|
K.S. School Of Engineering and Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.kssem.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Karnataka College of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.karnatakaeducationtrust.com
|
MBA
|
Koshys Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.kgi.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Kristu Jayanthi College of Management and Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.kristujayanti.edu.in
|
MBA,MCA, PGDM
|
Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions
|
Bengaluru
|
www.krupanidhi.edu.in
|
MBA,MCA, PGDM
|
M.P Birla Institute of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.mpbim.com
|
MBA
|
M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences
|
Bengaluru
|
www.msruas.ac.in
|
MBA
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.msruas.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Mount Carmel College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.mountcarmelcollegeblr.co.in
|
MCA
|
MVJ College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.mvjce.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.nagarjunaeducation.com
|
MBA
|
Nandi Institute of Technology and Management Sciences
|
Bengaluru
|
www.nitms.edu.in
|
MBA
|
New Horizon College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.newhorizonindia.edu
|
MBA
|
Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.nmit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Oxbridge Business School
|
Bengaluru
|
www.oxbridgecollege.in
|
MBA
|
Padma Shree Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.pims.in
|
MBA
|
PES Institute of Technology - Bengaluru South Campus
|
Bengaluru
|
www.pes.edu
|
MCA
|
Presidency College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.presidencycollege.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Presidency University
|
Bengaluru
|
www.presidencyuniversity.in
|
MBA
|
R.K. Institute of Management & Computer Science
|
Bengaluru
|
snsvo7.seekandsource.com/rkinstituteofmanagement
|
MBA
|
R.S.College of Management and Science
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rscollege.in
|
MBA / MCA
|
R.V.College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rvce.edu.in
|
MCA
|
R.V.Institute of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rvim.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Rajarajeshwari College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rrce.org
|
MBA / MCA
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rgit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Regional Institute of Co-operative Management
|
Bengaluru
|
ricmbangalore.org
|
MBA
|
Reva Institute of Science and Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.revainstitution.org
|
MBA
|
RJS Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rjsims.edu.in
|
MBA
|
RNS Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.rnsit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Sai Vidya Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.svit.co.in
|
MBA
|
Sambhram Academy of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sambhram.org
|
MBA
|
SB College of Management studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sbinstitutions.com
|
MBA
|
Seshadripuram Institute of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.simsblr.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Shirdi Sai Engineering College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sairamce.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Shushruti Institute Of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.simsinstitutions.com
|
MBA
|
Sindhi College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sindhicollege.com
|
MBA
|
Sir.M.Visveshwaraya Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sirmvit.edu
|
MBA
|
SJES College of Management Studies
|
Bengaluru
|
www.sjesinstitutions.com
|
MBA
|
Sri Sairam College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.ssec.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.svcengg.com
|
MBA
|
Surana College
|
Bengaluru
|
www.suranacollege.edu.in
|
MBA
|
T.John Group of Institutions
|
Bengaluru
|
www.tjohncollege.com
|
MBA
|
The Oxford College of Business Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.theoxford.edu
|
MBA
|
The Oxford College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
www.theoxford.edu
|
MBA
|
Vivekananda Institute of Management
|
Bengaluru
|
www.vimscbe.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Vivekananda Institute of Technology
|
Bengaluru
|
www.vitb.ac.in
|
MBA
|
A.J. Institute of Management
|
Mangaluru
|
www.ajimmangalore.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Alva's Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|
Mangaluru
|
www.aiet.org.in
|
MBA
|
Karvali Institute of Technology
|
Mangaluru
|
karavalicollege.ac.in
|
MBA
|
MSNM Besant Institute Of PG Management Studies
|
Mangaluru
|
www.msnm.besant.edu.in
|
MBA
|
P.A College of Engineering
|
Mangaluru
|
www.pace.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management
|
Mangaluru
|
www.sahyadri.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Shree Devi Institute of Technology
|
Mangaluru
|
www.sdc.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Srinivas Institute of Management Studies
|
Mangaluru
|
www.srinivasgroup.com
|
MBA
|
Srinivas School of Management
|
Mangaluru
|
www.srinivasgroup.com
|
MBA
|
St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology
|
Mangaluru
|
www.staloysius.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Shri Dhamashala Manjunateshwara College of Business Management
|
Manglaore
|
www.sdmcbm.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Bhavan's Priyamvada Birla Institute of Management
|
Mysuru
|
www.bpbim.org
|
MBA/PGDM
|
GSSS Institute Of Engineering & Technology For Women
|
Mysuru
|
geethashishu.in
|
MBA
|
Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Education Centre
|
Mysuru
|
mahajanapg.org
|
MBA
|
Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering andTechnology
|
Mysuru
|
www.vidyavikas.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering
|
Mysuru
|
www.vvce.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Adichunchanagiri Institute of Technology
|
Chikkmagalur
|
www.avitchikmagalu.ac.in
|
MBA
|
K.V.G College of Engineering
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
www.kvgengg.com
|
MBA
|
Srinivas Institute of Technology
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
www.srinivasgroup.com
|
MBA
|
St. Joseph Engineering College
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
www.sjec.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Bapuji B Schools
|
Davangere
|
www.bapuji-mba.org
|
MBA
|
Bapuji Institute of Engneering & Technology
|
Davangere
|
www.bietdvg.edu
|
MBA
|
GM Institute of Technology
|
Davangere
|
www.gmit.info
|
MBA
|
Adept Institute of Management Studies & Research (AIMSR)
|
Dharwad
|
www.adeptfoundation.com
|
MBA
|
Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Institute of Management Studies & Research
|
Dharwad
|
www.dvhimsr.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Haranahalli Ramaswamy Institute of Higher Education
|
Hassan
|
www.hriheh.org
|
MBA
|
Proudhadevaraya Institute of Technology
|
Hosapete
|
pdit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Global Business School
|
Hubali
|
www.globalbschool.in
|
MBA
|
K.L.E. Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research
|
Hubballi
|
www.kleimsrhubli.org
|
MBA
|
IBMR Institute of Business Management and Research
|
Hubli
|
www.ibmr.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Institute of Excellence in Management Science
|
Hubli
|
www.iemsbschool.com
|
MBA
|
Doddappa Appa Institute of MCA
|
Kalaburagi
|
www.daimca.org
|
MCA
|
Godutai Engineering college for women
|
Kalaburagi
|
www.godutaiecw.org
|
MBA
|
Appa Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
Kalaburgi
|
www.appaengg.org
|
MBA
|
Doddappa Appa Institute of MBA
|
Kalaburgi
|
www.daimba.org
|
MBA
|
NMAM Institute of Technology
|
Karkala
|
nmamit.nitte.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Sri Gokula College of Arts, Science & Management Studies
|
Kolar
|
www.srigokulagroup.com
|
MBA
|
Annapoorna Institute of Management research
|
Sankeshwar
|
www.aimrmba.org
|
MBA
|
Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering
|
Shimoga
|
www.jnnce.ac.in
|
MBA
|
PES Institute of Technology and Management
|
Shivamoga
|
www.pestrust.edu.in
|
MBA
|
KVG College of Engineering
|
Sullia
|
www.kvgengg.com
|
MBA
|
JNN Institute of Engineering
|
Tamil Nadu
|
www.jnn.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Kalpataru Institute of Technology
|
Tiptur
|
www.kittiptur.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology
|
Tumakuru
|
www.cittumkur.org
|
MBA
|
HMS Institute of Technology
|
Tumakuru
|
www.hmsit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Shridevi Institute of Engneering & Technology
|
Tumakuru
|
www.shrideviengineering.org
|
MBA
|
Siddaganga Institute of Technology
|
Tumakuru
|
www.sit.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Sri Siddartha Institute of Management Studies
|
Tumakuru
|
www.ssims.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology
|
Tumakuru
|
www.ssit.edu.in
|
MCA
|
Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management
|
Udupi
|
www.jkshim.nitte.edu.in
|
MBA
|
Moodlakatte Institute of Technology
|
Udupi
|
www.mitkundapura.com
|
MBA
|
Poorna Prajna Institute of Management
|
Udupi
|
www.pim.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Chetan Business School Institute of Management and Research
|
Unkal Hubli
|
www.chetanbschool.in
|
MBA
|
BLDE Associations AS Patil College of Commerce
|
Vijayapur
|
www.bldeaspcc.ac.in
|
MBA
|
Veerappa Nisty Engineering College
|
Yadgir
|
www.veerappanistyecs.org
|
MBA
Candidates must keep in mind that the KMAT exam conducting body, i.e., KPPGCA, will not hold any counselling process to facilitate the MBA admissions in participating B-schools. The above-listed B-schools have developed their own screening process to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the KMAT 2020 exam. Therefore, MBA aspirants taking up KMAT 2019 will have to individually apply to any of the aforementioned B-schools for MBA admissions. The MBA admission process will also vary from one college to another with a few of the colleges conducting GD, PI and WAT rounds as part of the final screening process.
For more details related to KMAT 2020 exam as well as other national and state level MBA entrance tests
