KMAT or the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019 is a very important MBA entrance exam through which MBA aspirants can seek admission to over 160 B-schools in the state. Conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA), this MBA entrance test is the gateway to top MBA colleges in Bangalore and best B-schools across Karnataka.

With over 170 MBA colleges in Karnataka accepting the KMAT score for shortlisting candidates for MBA admission, students often have a hard time deciding which B-school to pick. To help them out, we have provided the complete list of KMAT 2020 participating institutes, which accept the KMAT 2019 score for MBA admissions. Students can go through this list of MBA colleges in Karnataka and start planning and preparation for KMAT entrance test accordingly.

KMAT Participating Institutes

Here is a list of the top B-schools accepting KMAT exam score:

College Location Website Courses Offered St.George College of Management & Science Bengaluru www.stgeorgecollege.org MBA Acharya Bengaluru B-School Bengaluru www.acharyabbs.ac.in MBA Acharya Institute Of Technology Bengaluru www.acharya.ac.in MBA,MCA, PGDM Acharya Academy of Management Studies Bengaluru www.acharyabbs.ac.in PGDM AIMS INSTITUTES Bengaluru www.theaims.ac.in MBA Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology Bengaluru www.adarshaimit.com MBA,MCA,PGDM Aditya Institute of Management and research Bengaluru www.aimsbangalore.net MBA Administrative Management College Bengaluru www.ancgoup.edu.in MBA Aishwarya Institute Of Management Studies & Research Bengaluru NA MBA Alliance Ascent College Bengaluru aac.alliance.edu.in MBA Alliance University Bengaluru www.allianceuniversity.edu.in MBA AMC Engineering college Bengaluru www.amceducation.in / www.amcgropu.edu.in MBA Amruta Institute Of Engineering Bengaluru www.aiems.in MBA Atria Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.atria.edu MBA AVK Institute of Management Bengaluru www.avkedu.com MBA Atma College Bengaluru www.atma.edu.in MBA B.M.S.College of Engineering Bengaluru www.bmsce.in MBA Bangalore School of Management Studies Bengaluru www.gitambsms.in MBA Bangalore Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.bimsbengaluru.org MBA BNM Institute of technology Bengaluru www.bnmit.org MBA Brindavan College Bengaluru www.brindavancollege.com MBA Cambridge Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.citech.edu.in MBA City College Bengaluru www.cityinstitution.com MBA CMR Group Of Institutions Bengaluru www.cmr.ac.in MBA CNK Reddy College of Business Management Bengaluru www.cnkeducation.com MBA Community Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.cimsbschool.org MBA Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management Bengaluru dsatm.edu.in MBA Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science & Commerce Bengaluru dayanandasagar.edu MBA MCA Don Bosco Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.dbit.co.in MBA Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.drambedkarcollege.com MBA East Point College of engineering and technology Bengaluru www.eastpoint.ac.in MBA East West College of Management Bengaluru www.ewitedu.in MBA,MCA, PGDM East West Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.ewt.edu MBA Garden City College of Science & Management Studies Bengaluru www.gardencitycollege.edu MBA MCA Global Academy of Technology Bengaluru www.gat.ac.in MBA Global Institute of Management Sciences Bengaluru www.gimsbengaluru.com MBA Gopalan College of engineering and management Bengaluru www.gopalancolleges.com MBA GT Institute Of Management Studies And Research Bengaluru www.gteducation.edu.in MBA Hillside Institute of Management & Academy Bengaluru www.hillsideacademy.in MBA HKBK college of engineering Bengaluru www.hkbkeducation.org MBA IFIM Business school Bengaluru www.ifimbschool.com PGDM IBA 'S Business school Bengaluru www.iba.ac.in MBA & PGDM Indian Academy School Of Management Studies Bengaluru www.iadcollege.com / www.iasms.in MBA Indian Institute of Plantation Management Bengaluru www.iipmb.edu.in MBA and PGDM Institute of Business Management and Technology Bengaluru www.ibmtedu.org MBA International Institute of Business Studies Bengaluru www.iibsonline.com MBA ISBR Business School Bengaluru www.isbr.in MBA/PGDM Jain University Bengaluru www.jainuniversity.ac.in NA JSS Academy of Technical Education Bengaluru www.jssateb.ac.in MBA Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous Bengaluru www.jyotinivas.org MBA K.S. School Of Engineering and Management Bengaluru www.kssem.edu.in MBA Karnataka College of Management Bengaluru www.karnatakaeducationtrust.com MBA Koshys Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.kgi.edu.in MBA Kristu Jayanthi College of Management and Technology Bengaluru www.kristujayanti.edu.in MBA,MCA, PGDM Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions Bengaluru www.krupanidhi.edu.in MBA,MCA, PGDM M.P Birla Institute of Management Bengaluru www.mpbim.com MBA M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Bengaluru www.msruas.ac.in MBA M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.msruas.ac.in MBA Mount Carmel College Bengaluru www.mountcarmelcollegeblr.co.in MCA MVJ College of Engineering Bengaluru www.mvjce.edu.in MBA Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology Bengaluru www.nagarjunaeducation.com MBA Nandi Institute of Technology and Management Sciences Bengaluru www.nitms.edu.in MBA New Horizon College of Engineering Bengaluru www.newhorizonindia.edu MBA Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.nmit.ac.in MBA Oxbridge Business School Bengaluru www.oxbridgecollege.in MBA Padma Shree Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.pims.in MBA PES Institute of Technology - Bengaluru South Campus Bengaluru www.pes.edu MCA Presidency College Bengaluru www.presidencycollege.ac.in MBA Presidency University Bengaluru www.presidencyuniversity.in MBA R.K. Institute of Management & Computer Science Bengaluru snsvo7.seekandsource.com/rkinstituteofmanagement MBA R.S.College of Management and Science Bengaluru www.rscollege.in MBA / MCA R.V.College of Engineering Bengaluru www.rvce.edu.in MCA R.V.Institute of Management Bengaluru www.rvim.edu.in MBA Rajarajeshwari College of Engineering Bengaluru www.rrce.org MBA / MCA Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.rgit.ac.in MBA Regional Institute of Co-operative Management Bengaluru ricmbangalore.org MBA Reva Institute of Science and Management Bengaluru www.revainstitution.org MBA RJS Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.rjsims.edu.in MBA RNS Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.rnsit.ac.in MBA Sai Vidya Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.svit.co.in MBA Sambhram Academy of Management Studies Bengaluru www.sambhram.org MBA SB College of Management studies Bengaluru www.sbinstitutions.com MBA Seshadripuram Institute of Management Studies Bengaluru www.simsblr.ac.in MBA Shirdi Sai Engineering College Bengaluru www.sairamce.edu.in MBA Shushruti Institute Of Management Studies Bengaluru www.simsinstitutions.com MBA Sindhi College Bengaluru www.sindhicollege.com MBA Sir.M.Visveshwaraya Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.sirmvit.edu MBA SJES College of Management Studies Bengaluru www.sjesinstitutions.com MBA Sri Sairam College of Engineering Bengaluru www.ssec.ac.in MBA Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering Bengaluru www.svcengg.com MBA Surana College Bengaluru www.suranacollege.edu.in MBA T.John Group of Institutions Bengaluru www.tjohncollege.com MBA The Oxford College of Business Management Bengaluru www.theoxford.edu MBA The Oxford College of Engineering Bengaluru www.theoxford.edu MBA Vivekananda Institute of Management Bengaluru www.vimscbe.ac.in MBA Vivekananda Institute of Technology Bengaluru www.vitb.ac.in MBA A.J. Institute of Management Mangaluru www.ajimmangalore.ac.in MBA Alva's Institute Of Engineering & Technology Mangaluru www.aiet.org.in MBA Karvali Institute of Technology Mangaluru karavalicollege.ac.in MBA MSNM Besant Institute Of PG Management Studies Mangaluru www.msnm.besant.edu.in MBA P.A College of Engineering Mangaluru www.pace.edu.in MBA Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Mangaluru www.sahyadri.edu.in MBA Shree Devi Institute of Technology Mangaluru www.sdc.ac.in MBA Srinivas Institute of Management Studies Mangaluru www.srinivasgroup.com MBA Srinivas School of Management Mangaluru www.srinivasgroup.com MBA St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology Mangaluru www.staloysius.ac.in MBA Shri Dhamashala Manjunateshwara College of Business Management Manglaore www.sdmcbm.ac.in MBA Bhavan's Priyamvada Birla Institute of Management Mysuru www.bpbim.org MBA/PGDM GSSS Institute Of Engineering & Technology For Women Mysuru geethashishu.in MBA Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Education Centre Mysuru mahajanapg.org MBA Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering andTechnology Mysuru www.vidyavikas.edu.in MBA Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering Mysuru www.vvce.ac.in MBA Adichunchanagiri Institute of Technology Chikkmagalur www.avitchikmagalu.ac.in MBA K.V.G College of Engineering Dakshina Kannada www.kvgengg.com MBA Srinivas Institute of Technology Dakshina Kannada www.srinivasgroup.com MBA St. Joseph Engineering College Dakshina Kannada www.sjec.ac.in MBA Bapuji B Schools Davangere www.bapuji-mba.org MBA Bapuji Institute of Engneering & Technology Davangere www.bietdvg.edu MBA GM Institute of Technology Davangere www.gmit.info MBA Adept Institute of Management Studies & Research (AIMSR) Dharwad www.adeptfoundation.com MBA Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Institute of Management Studies & Research Dharwad www.dvhimsr.ac.in MBA Haranahalli Ramaswamy Institute of Higher Education Hassan www.hriheh.org MBA Proudhadevaraya Institute of Technology Hosapete pdit.ac.in MBA Global Business School Hubali www.globalbschool.in MBA K.L.E. Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research Hubballi www.kleimsrhubli.org MBA IBMR Institute of Business Management and Research Hubli www.ibmr.edu.in MBA Institute of Excellence in Management Science Hubli www.iemsbschool.com MBA Doddappa Appa Institute of MCA Kalaburagi www.daimca.org MCA Godutai Engineering college for women Kalaburagi www.godutaiecw.org MBA Appa Institute of Engineering and Technology Kalaburgi www.appaengg.org MBA Doddappa Appa Institute of MBA Kalaburgi www.daimba.org MBA NMAM Institute of Technology Karkala nmamit.nitte.edu.in MBA Sri Gokula College of Arts, Science & Management Studies Kolar www.srigokulagroup.com MBA Annapoorna Institute of Management research Sankeshwar www.aimrmba.org MBA Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering Shimoga www.jnnce.ac.in MBA PES Institute of Technology and Management Shivamoga www.pestrust.edu.in MBA KVG College of Engineering Sullia www.kvgengg.com MBA JNN Institute of Engineering Tamil Nadu www.jnn.edu.in MBA Kalpataru Institute of Technology Tiptur www.kittiptur.ac.in MBA Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology Tumakuru www.cittumkur.org MBA HMS Institute of Technology Tumakuru www.hmsit.ac.in MBA Shridevi Institute of Engneering & Technology Tumakuru www.shrideviengineering.org MBA Siddaganga Institute of Technology Tumakuru www.sit.ac.in MBA Sri Siddartha Institute of Management Studies Tumakuru www.ssims.edu.in MBA Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology Tumakuru www.ssit.edu.in MCA Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management Udupi www.jkshim.nitte.edu.in MBA Moodlakatte Institute of Technology Udupi www.mitkundapura.com MBA Poorna Prajna Institute of Management Udupi www.pim.ac.in MBA Chetan Business School Institute of Management and Research Unkal Hubli www.chetanbschool.in MBA BLDE Associations AS Patil College of Commerce Vijayapur www.bldeaspcc.ac.in MBA Veerappa Nisty Engineering College Yadgir www.veerappanistyecs.org MBA

Candidates must keep in mind that the KMAT exam conducting body, i.e., KPPGCA, will not hold any counselling process to facilitate the MBA admissions in participating B-schools. The above-listed B-schools have developed their own screening process to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the KMAT 2020 exam. Therefore, MBA aspirants taking up KMAT 2019 will have to individually apply to any of the aforementioned B-schools for MBA admissions. The MBA admission process will also vary from one college to another with a few of the colleges conducting GD, PI and WAT rounds as part of the final screening process.

For more details related to KMAT 2020 exam as well as other national and state level MBA entrance tests

