Study at Home
Search

KMAT 2020 – Participating Institutes

KMAT 2020 MBA entrance test score is accepted by nearly 160+ MBA colleges and B-schools in Karnataka for MBA admission to a variety of management programmes. Get the complete list of KMAT 2020 participating institutes here.

Jun 15, 2020 17:27 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KMAT 2019 Participating Institutes
KMAT 2019 Participating Institutes

KMAT or the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019 is a very important MBA entrance exam through which MBA aspirants can seek admission to over 160 B-schools in the state. Conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA), this MBA entrance test is the gateway to top MBA colleges in Bangalore and best B-schools across Karnataka.

With over 170 MBA colleges in Karnataka accepting the KMAT score for shortlisting candidates for MBA admission, students often have a hard time deciding which B-school to pick. To help them out, we have provided the complete list of KMAT 2020 participating institutes, which accept the KMAT 2019 score for MBA admissions. Students can go through this list of MBA colleges in Karnataka and start planning and preparation for KMAT entrance test accordingly.

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

KMAT Participating Institutes

Here is a list of the top B-schools accepting KMAT exam score: 

College

Location

Website

Courses Offered

St.George College of Management & Science

Bengaluru

www.stgeorgecollege.org

MBA

Acharya Bengaluru B-School

Bengaluru

www.acharyabbs.ac.in

MBA

Acharya Institute Of Technology

Bengaluru

www.acharya.ac.in

MBA,MCA, PGDM

Acharya Academy of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.acharyabbs.ac.in

PGDM

AIMS INSTITUTES

Bengaluru

www.theaims.ac.in

MBA

Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology

Bengaluru

www.adarshaimit.com

MBA,MCA,PGDM

Aditya Institute of Management and research

Bengaluru

www.aimsbangalore.net

MBA

Administrative Management College

Bengaluru

www.ancgoup.edu.in

MBA

Aishwarya Institute Of Management Studies & Research

Bengaluru

NA

MBA

Alliance Ascent College

Bengaluru

aac.alliance.edu.in

MBA

Alliance University

Bengaluru

www.allianceuniversity.edu.in

MBA

AMC Engineering college

Bengaluru

www.amceducation.in / www.amcgropu.edu.in

MBA

Amruta Institute Of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.aiems.in

MBA

Atria Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.atria.edu

MBA

AVK Institute of Management

Bengaluru

www.avkedu.com

MBA

Atma College

Bengaluru

www.atma.edu.in

MBA

B.M.S.College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.bmsce.in

MBA

Bangalore School of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.gitambsms.in

MBA

Bangalore Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.bimsbengaluru.org

MBA

BNM Institute of technology

Bengaluru

www.bnmit.org

MBA

Brindavan College

Bengaluru

www.brindavancollege.com

MBA

Cambridge Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.citech.edu.in

MBA

City College

Bengaluru

www.cityinstitution.com

MBA

CMR Group Of Institutions

Bengaluru

www.cmr.ac.in

MBA

CNK Reddy College of Business Management

Bengaluru

www.cnkeducation.com

MBA

Community Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.cimsbschool.org

MBA

Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management

Bengaluru

dsatm.edu.in

MBA

Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science & Commerce

Bengaluru

dayanandasagar.edu

MBA MCA

Don Bosco Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.dbit.co.in

MBA

Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.drambedkarcollege.com

MBA

East Point College of engineering and technology

Bengaluru

www.eastpoint.ac.in

MBA

East West College of Management

Bengaluru

www.ewitedu.in

MBA,MCA, PGDM

East West Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.ewt.edu

MBA

Garden City College of Science & Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.gardencitycollege.edu

MBA MCA

Global Academy of Technology

Bengaluru

www.gat.ac.in

MBA

Global Institute of Management Sciences

Bengaluru

www.gimsbengaluru.com

MBA

Gopalan College of engineering and management

Bengaluru

www.gopalancolleges.com

MBA

GT Institute Of Management Studies And Research

Bengaluru

www.gteducation.edu.in

MBA

Hillside Institute of Management & Academy

Bengaluru

www.hillsideacademy.in

MBA

HKBK college of engineering

Bengaluru

www.hkbkeducation.org

MBA

IFIM Business school

Bengaluru

www.ifimbschool.com

PGDM

IBA 'S Business school

Bengaluru

www.iba.ac.in

MBA & PGDM

Indian Academy School Of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.iadcollege.com / www.iasms.in

MBA

Indian Institute of Plantation Management

Bengaluru

www.iipmb.edu.in

MBA and PGDM

Institute of Business Management and Technology

Bengaluru

www.ibmtedu.org

MBA

International Institute of Business Studies

Bengaluru

www.iibsonline.com

MBA

ISBR Business School

Bengaluru

www.isbr.in

MBA/PGDM

Jain University

Bengaluru

www.jainuniversity.ac.in

NA

JSS Academy of Technical Education

Bengaluru

www.jssateb.ac.in

MBA

Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous

Bengaluru

www.jyotinivas.org

MBA

K.S. School Of Engineering and Management

Bengaluru

www.kssem.edu.in

MBA

Karnataka College of Management

Bengaluru

www.karnatakaeducationtrust.com

MBA

Koshys Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.kgi.edu.in

MBA

Kristu Jayanthi College of Management and Technology

Bengaluru

www.kristujayanti.edu.in

MBA,MCA, PGDM

Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions

Bengaluru

www.krupanidhi.edu.in

MBA,MCA, PGDM

M.P Birla Institute of Management

Bengaluru

www.mpbim.com

MBA

M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

Bengaluru

www.msruas.ac.in

MBA

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.msruas.ac.in

MBA

Mount Carmel College

Bengaluru

www.mountcarmelcollegeblr.co.in

MCA

MVJ College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.mvjce.edu.in

MBA

Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology

Bengaluru

www.nagarjunaeducation.com

MBA

Nandi Institute of Technology and Management Sciences

Bengaluru

www.nitms.edu.in

MBA

New Horizon College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.newhorizonindia.edu

MBA

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.nmit.ac.in

MBA

Oxbridge Business School

Bengaluru

www.oxbridgecollege.in

MBA

Padma Shree Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.pims.in

MBA

PES Institute of Technology - Bengaluru South Campus

Bengaluru

www.pes.edu

MCA

Presidency College

Bengaluru

www.presidencycollege.ac.in

MBA

Presidency University

Bengaluru

www.presidencyuniversity.in

MBA

R.K. Institute of Management & Computer Science

Bengaluru

snsvo7.seekandsource.com/rkinstituteofmanagement

MBA

R.S.College of Management and Science

Bengaluru

www.rscollege.in

MBA / MCA

R.V.College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.rvce.edu.in

MCA

R.V.Institute of Management

Bengaluru

www.rvim.edu.in

MBA

Rajarajeshwari College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.rrce.org

MBA / MCA

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.rgit.ac.in

MBA

Regional Institute of Co-operative Management

Bengaluru

ricmbangalore.org

MBA

Reva Institute of Science and Management

Bengaluru

www.revainstitution.org

MBA

RJS Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.rjsims.edu.in

MBA

RNS Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.rnsit.ac.in

MBA

Sai Vidya Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.svit.co.in

MBA

Sambhram Academy of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.sambhram.org

MBA

SB College of Management studies

Bengaluru

www.sbinstitutions.com

MBA

Seshadripuram Institute of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.simsblr.ac.in

MBA

Shirdi Sai Engineering College

Bengaluru

www.sairamce.edu.in

MBA

Shushruti Institute Of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.simsinstitutions.com

MBA

Sindhi College

Bengaluru

www.sindhicollege.com

MBA

Sir.M.Visveshwaraya Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.sirmvit.edu

MBA

SJES College of Management Studies

Bengaluru

www.sjesinstitutions.com

MBA

Sri Sairam College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.ssec.ac.in

MBA

Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.svcengg.com

MBA

Surana College

Bengaluru

www.suranacollege.edu.in

MBA

T.John Group of Institutions

Bengaluru

www.tjohncollege.com

MBA

The Oxford College of Business Management

Bengaluru

www.theoxford.edu

MBA

The Oxford College of Engineering

Bengaluru

www.theoxford.edu

MBA

Vivekananda Institute of Management

Bengaluru

www.vimscbe.ac.in

MBA

Vivekananda Institute of Technology

Bengaluru

www.vitb.ac.in

MBA

A.J. Institute of Management

Mangaluru

www.ajimmangalore.ac.in

MBA

Alva's Institute Of Engineering & Technology

Mangaluru

www.aiet.org.in

MBA

Karvali Institute of Technology

Mangaluru

karavalicollege.ac.in

MBA

MSNM Besant Institute Of PG Management Studies

Mangaluru

www.msnm.besant.edu.in

MBA

P.A College of Engineering

Mangaluru

www.pace.edu.in

MBA

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management

Mangaluru

www.sahyadri.edu.in

MBA

Shree Devi Institute of Technology

Mangaluru

www.sdc.ac.in

MBA

Srinivas Institute of Management Studies

Mangaluru

www.srinivasgroup.com

MBA

Srinivas School of Management

Mangaluru

www.srinivasgroup.com

MBA

St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology

Mangaluru

www.staloysius.ac.in

MBA

Shri Dhamashala Manjunateshwara College of Business Management

Manglaore

www.sdmcbm.ac.in

MBA

Bhavan's Priyamvada Birla Institute of Management

Mysuru

www.bpbim.org

MBA/PGDM

GSSS Institute Of Engineering & Technology For Women

Mysuru

geethashishu.in

MBA

Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Education Centre

Mysuru

mahajanapg.org

MBA

Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering andTechnology

Mysuru

www.vidyavikas.edu.in

MBA

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering

Mysuru

www.vvce.ac.in

MBA

Adichunchanagiri Institute of Technology

Chikkmagalur

www.avitchikmagalu.ac.in

MBA

K.V.G College of Engineering

Dakshina Kannada

www.kvgengg.com

MBA

Srinivas Institute of Technology

Dakshina Kannada

www.srinivasgroup.com

MBA

St. Joseph Engineering College

Dakshina Kannada

www.sjec.ac.in

MBA

Bapuji B Schools

Davangere

www.bapuji-mba.org

MBA

Bapuji Institute of Engneering & Technology

Davangere

www.bietdvg.edu

MBA

GM Institute of Technology

Davangere

www.gmit.info

MBA

Adept Institute of Management Studies & Research (AIMSR)

Dharwad

www.adeptfoundation.com

MBA

Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Institute of Management Studies & Research

Dharwad

www.dvhimsr.ac.in

MBA

Haranahalli Ramaswamy Institute of Higher Education

Hassan

www.hriheh.org

MBA

Proudhadevaraya Institute of Technology

Hosapete

pdit.ac.in

MBA

Global Business School

Hubali

www.globalbschool.in

MBA

K.L.E. Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research

Hubballi

www.kleimsrhubli.org

MBA

IBMR Institute of Business Management and Research

Hubli

www.ibmr.edu.in

MBA

Institute of Excellence in Management Science

Hubli

www.iemsbschool.com

MBA

Doddappa Appa Institute of MCA

Kalaburagi

www.daimca.org

MCA

Godutai Engineering college for women

Kalaburagi

www.godutaiecw.org

MBA

Appa Institute of Engineering and Technology

Kalaburgi

www.appaengg.org

MBA

Doddappa Appa Institute of MBA

Kalaburgi

www.daimba.org

MBA

NMAM Institute of Technology

Karkala

nmamit.nitte.edu.in

MBA

Sri Gokula College of Arts, Science & Management Studies

Kolar

www.srigokulagroup.com

MBA

Annapoorna Institute of Management research

Sankeshwar

www.aimrmba.org

MBA

Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering

Shimoga

www.jnnce.ac.in

MBA

PES Institute of Technology and Management

Shivamoga

www.pestrust.edu.in

MBA

KVG College of Engineering

Sullia

www.kvgengg.com

MBA

JNN Institute of Engineering

Tamil Nadu

www.jnn.edu.in

MBA

Kalpataru Institute of Technology

Tiptur

www.kittiptur.ac.in

MBA

Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology

Tumakuru

www.cittumkur.org

MBA

HMS Institute of Technology

Tumakuru

www.hmsit.ac.in

MBA

Shridevi Institute of Engneering & Technology

Tumakuru

www.shrideviengineering.org

MBA

Siddaganga Institute of Technology

Tumakuru

www.sit.ac.in

MBA

Sri Siddartha Institute of Management Studies

Tumakuru

www.ssims.edu.in

MBA

Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology

Tumakuru

www.ssit.edu.in

MCA

Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management

Udupi

www.jkshim.nitte.edu.in

MBA

Moodlakatte Institute of Technology

Udupi

www.mitkundapura.com

MBA

Poorna Prajna Institute of Management

Udupi

www.pim.ac.in

MBA

Chetan Business School Institute of Management and Research

Unkal Hubli

www.chetanbschool.in

MBA

BLDE Associations AS Patil College of Commerce

Vijayapur

www.bldeaspcc.ac.in

MBA

Veerappa Nisty Engineering College

Yadgir

www.veerappanistyecs.org

MBA

Candidates must keep in mind that the KMAT exam conducting body, i.e., KPPGCA, will not hold any counselling process to facilitate the MBA admissions in participating B-schools. The above-listed B-schools have developed their own screening process to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the KMAT 2020 exam. Therefore, MBA aspirants taking up KMAT 2019 will have to individually apply to any of the aforementioned B-schools for MBA admissions. The MBA admission process will also vary from one college to another with a few of the colleges conducting GD, PI and WAT rounds as part of the final screening process.

For more details related to KMAT 2020 exam as well as other national and state level MBA entrance tests, please visit jagranjosh.com/mba.

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Selection Process – Click Here

Talk to Us!

Related Stories