KMAT Karnataka 2020 MBA Entrance Exam: Eligibility Criteria for the candidates

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) exam eligibility criteria is the basic step which candidates must read/check before applying for the MBA entrance exam. It stipulates necessary conditions as per which a candidate can apply for the exam. The KMAT eligibility criteria is announced by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association), as it is the exam conducting body. By seeking admission through KMAT exam, candidates can apply to more than 170 AICTE approved MBA Institutes and Universities that are affiliated by KPPGCA. It is a state-level MBA entrance exam and is conducted at various test centers across the country. Candidates pan India can apply for the KMAT exam , provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

KMAT Karnataka 2020 Eligibility Criteria

UGC guidelines are strictly followed for entry requirements into professional management and technical courses in Karnataka. To appear for the KMAT exam, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree with minimum 3 years duration or a Master Degree from a recognized university in Management, Arts, Social Sciences, or equivalent, and have secured at-least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for reserved category). Candidates in their final year of Graduation can also apply for the KMAT exam; however, they need to provide a provisional mark-sheet issued by the respective university at the time of admission.

KMAT 2020 Exam Overview

KMAT is an offline (Paper-pencil) exam, and is generally held in a single session only as it believes in creating an unbiased platform for the selection of candidates. The time duration of the KMAT exam is 2 hours.

Top B-schools accepting KMAT score are Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS), M.S. Ramaiah, Mount Carmel, Alliance University, IFIM Business School, Indus Business Academy (IBA), and PESIT.

Key features of KMAT 2020 Exam

The KMAT exam is open to candidates from every part of India, provided they meet the eligibility criteria

Karnataka has become the Silicon Valley of India, and is the landmark for MBA and PGDM courses with a prospective job market

KMAT follows an easy and cost-effective application process

The paper-pencil based KMAT test makes it easy for everyone to take the test in a hassle-free way

KMAT 2020 MBA Exam Time Table

The key dates for the KMAT exam are as follows:

KMAT Karnataka Events Important Dates (Tenative)

KMAT Online Registration 9th June 2020 Last date for KMAT Online Registration N.A. KMAT Admit Card Releases on N.A. KMAT Karnataka MBA Exam N.A. KMAT Result First/ second week of August 2020

To stay updated with latest MBA news, please visit: https://www.jagranjosh.com/mba.

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Selection Process – Click Here