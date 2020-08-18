KMAT Karnataka 2020 Important Exam Dates

According to the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA), the KMAT (Karnataka Management Aptitude Test) 2020 exam is expected to be conducted in September 2020. The Registrations for the exam began on 10th June 2020 and are expected to end on 31st August 2020. KMAT MBA entrance exam will be conducted for admission to 170 AICTE approved University’s affiliated management institutes in Karnataka. The registrations for KMAT 2020 exam are open for the candidates willing to seek admission in the MBA institutes of Karnataka. Candidates from all parts of India can apply for the KMAT exam, irrespective of their domicile state, provided they meet the eligibility norms as set the KMAT conducting body.

Some of the top B-schools accepting KMAT score are Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS), Mount Carmel, Indus Business Academy (IBA), MP Birla Institute, IFIM Business School, M.S.Ramaiah and PESIT.

The online registrations for KMAT exam are open and interested candidates can register themselves for the exam. The registrations will remain open till August 2020. Interested aspirants can apply while the registration process is still open.

KMAT 2020 Important Dates (Tentative)

The important dates of KMAT exam is listed in the following table:

Notification Date KMAT Registration Opens 10th June 2020 KMAT Registration Closes 31st August 2020 KMAT Admit Card Releases September 2020 KMAT Exam 3rd week of September 2020 KMAT Result First/ second week of October 2020

KMAT 2020: Exam Overview

KMAT exam will consist of 120 MCQs from three sections of Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam carries 480 marks in total, and the time duration to complete the exam is 2 hours. The test will be conducted in online mode as KPPGCA believes in maintaining an unbiased question pattern for all candidates appearing for the exam.

KMAT 2020 Exam Preparation

There are many study materials and resources available on which students can focus as they begin their preparation for KMAT 2020 Exam.

Mock Test papers: Solving mock test papers will help students to understand the exam pattern and type of questions asked in the KMAT 2020 exam. Moreover, it will allow students to self-judge their potential and hence will be able to improve their skills before the final exam.

Study Guides: There are many online study materials that students can use to learn and brush up their skills for the upcoming KMAT exam.

Previous year papers: This is a must for every student preparing for KMAT 2020 exam to solve previous year question papers. This will not only help them to understand the exam pattern but also allow them to solve the paper within the given time period.

