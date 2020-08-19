KMAT Karnataka 2020 Selection Process

The KMAT 2020 exam is expeted to be held in the 3rd week of September 2020. This year, due to the spread of COVID19, all major MBA entrance exam dates have been shifted keeping the health and safety of the aspirants as primary concern. Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is the conducting authority of KMAT 2018. Once the written examination is over, each of the participating institutes will announce the list of shortlisted candidates for further rounds of selection process. The selection process of KMAT 2020 is done for students who are willing to pursue Postgraduate Programmes in Management from Karnataka.

The selection process will start after the release of KMAT 2020 result, which is expected to be declared in the first/ second week of October 2020. Thereafter, the selection process will take place based on the minimum cut off marks obtained by candidates as set by the conducting body.

KMAT 2020 Selection Process

According to Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association, KMAT Karnataka doesn’t include counselling round, and the selection procedure is divided into two parts. The first is the KMAT MBA entrance exam followed by KMAT accepting B-schools that select candidates based on the set cut-off marks. This means that every B-school accepting KMAT score will have a different cut-off range, and candidates have to apply separately to each B-school.

Subsequently, candidates need to go through and clear the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds to get admission in of the colleges that accept KMAT exam score. However, not all B-schools will conduct GD/PI rounds as some might ask candidates to take written ability or essay writing test. It is important to note that b-schools accepting KMAT score also look into candidate’s academic records along-with past work experience for final selection process.

KMAT 2020 will be conducted for admission to Postgraduate Programmes in MBA, MCA and PGDM in Karnataka covering more than thousand seats. In addition, the KMAT MBA exam score is generally accepted by over 170 AICTE approved Universities and B-schools in Karnataka.

KMAT Karnataka 2020: Section-Wise Analysis

Verbal Ability: Verbal Ability section is generally considered the most difficult section. However, seeing the past trends of KMAT exam, this section didn’t pose much threat in terms of difficulty level. If you practice on a regular basis and have an analytical bent of mind, you are bound to good in this section at KMAT Karnataka exam.

Quantitative Ability: In previous KMAT question papers, most of the questions were based on Arithmetic like Percentages, Interest, Profit & Loss and Time & Work. The questions from this section asked in the KMAT section are quite lengthy and are moderately difficult. Other questions from this section consist of Equations, Venn diagrams, Proportion & Variation, Probability and Geometry & Mensuration.

Reasoning: In general, 20 MCQs are asked from the Reasoning section at KMAT exam. As the past trends suggest, less questions from Critical Reasoning are asked in the exam, and more focus is given on questions from Analytical and Logical Reasoning topics. Questions from blood relations, analogies, direction, calendar and distribution are asked in the KMAT exam.

To stay updated with latest MBA news, please visit: jagranjosh.com/mba.

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Selection Process – Click Here