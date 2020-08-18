KMAT 2020 Exam Detailed Section-wise Exam Syllabus

KMAT is one of the most sought after MBA entrance exams in Karnataka and numerous MBA aspirants prepare for this exam every year. Like previous years, this year also KMAT has not brought any significant changes in the exam. For exam seekers, KMAT exam is one of the best means to seek admission in the top B-Schools of Karnataka. The score of KMAT is widely recognised and accepted by more than 160 institutes.

With such big number of MBA institutes accepting KMAT scores, who would not want to prepare for this exam! So buckle up the seat belt of your preparation and take a though look at the syllabus of KMAT which is provided as under:

KMAT 2020: Detailed Section-wise Syllabus

KMAT Exam comprises of three sections i.e. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Logical and Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. All the sections have variety of topics that aims to test the knowledge and skills of the candidates to assess their ability to pursue managerial career. Here is the list of topics from which questions are usually put up in the question paper.

1. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Section

In the KMAT exam, generally questions from this section are easy to moderately difficult and aspirants can expect to score a good percentile from this section. It is advisable that prepare this section earnestly so that you can attempt no less than 30-25 questions from 40 questions that are asked in the exam.

Take a look at the topics being asked in the exam from Verbal Ability section:

Topics Covered in Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Grammar Sentence completion Comprehension of passages Antonyms Vocabulary Synonyms Phrases

2. Logical and Abstract Reasoning Section

Coming over to the second section of KMAT exam that also comprise of 40 questions each, logical and abstract reasoning section also holds great significance in escalating the percentile of the candidates.

KMAT exam takers must prepare verbal reasoning and analogy type of questions to ace the exam. These two questions type will help you score high percentile in this section to grab a seat in top MBA colleges of Karnataka.

3. Quantitative Ability Section

The third section of KMAT exam i.e. Quantitative Ability Section that again comprise of 40 questions, encompass questions from multitudinous topics. The list of topics is mentioned as under:

Topics Covered in Quantitative Ability Section Simplification Arithmetic problems (Such as percentage, ratio, mixture and allegations, speed-time & distance, and others) Algebra Geometry Trigonometry Quantitative reasoning Interpretation of tables Common graphs & charts

KMAT aspirants must prepare for this section with great precision and perseverance as this is one of the difficult sections that might pull down your overall percentile. Hence, prepare topics such as algebra, geometry and trigonometry along with data interpretation questions that include tables, common graphs & charts.

