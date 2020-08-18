Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 exam is online/computer based MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to B-schools in the state of Karnataka.

In the KMAT Exam, aspirants are required to answer 120 multiple choice questions in a time span of 2 hours (i.e. 120 minutes). This gives time of 1 minute each for every question to the candidate appearing for KMAT exam. Each correct answer will provide a score of +4 marks and each wrong answer will invite negative marking of -1 mark.

Like other MBA entrance exams, KMAT exam also comprise of 3 sections namely: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning.

KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

KMAT Exam Section Questions Quantitative Ability 40 Logical Reasoning 40 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 40 Total no. of questions 120

Each section will have 40 questions to test the aptitude of the candidates. There is no sectional time constraint to solve various sections that come in the exam.

Here is a snapshot of the KMAT Exam:

Exam Type Pen-paper based Question Type Multiple choice questions Time Limit 120 minutes Number of Questions 120 questions Marking Scheme +4 for correct choice -1 for wrong answer Sections 3 No. of questions in each section 40 questions each Mode of Exam English

About KMAT Exam

KMAT is organised by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). The association has announced that the exam can be taken by anyone in the nation for admissions to top B-schools of Karnataka. This development has upgraded the level of KMAT Exam from being a state level MBA entrance exam to national level MBA entrance exam.

