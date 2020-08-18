Study at Home
Search

KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Prepare for KMAT exam but before you start the preparation at full throttle, take a look at the exam pattern of KMAT to get admission in top B-schools of Karnataka.

Aug 18, 2020 17:46 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern
KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 exam is online/computer based MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to B-schools in the state of Karnataka.

In the KMAT Exam, aspirants are required to answer 120 multiple choice questions in a time span of 2 hours (i.e. 120 minutes). This gives time of 1 minute each for every question to the candidate appearing for KMAT exam. Each correct answer will provide a score of +4 marks and each wrong answer will invite negative marking of -1 mark.

Like other MBA entrance exams, KMAT exam also comprise of 3 sections namely: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning.

KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

KMAT Exam Section

Questions

Quantitative Ability

40

Logical Reasoning

40

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

40

Total no. of questions

120

Each section will have 40 questions to test the aptitude of the candidates. There is no sectional time constraint to solve various sections that come in the exam.

Here is a snapshot of the KMAT Exam:

Exam Type

Pen-paper based

Question Type

Multiple choice questions

Time Limit

120 minutes

Number of Questions

120 questions

Marking Scheme

+4 for correct choice

-1 for wrong answer

Sections

3

No. of questions in each section

40 questions each

Mode of Exam

English

About KMAT Exam

KMAT is organised by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). The association has announced that the exam can be taken by anyone in the nation for admissions to top B-schools of Karnataka. This development has upgraded the level of KMAT Exam from being a state level MBA entrance exam to national level MBA entrance exam.

For more information about KMAT exam, stay tuned with MBA section of jagranjosh.com. You can also subscribe with us to get latest updates about MBA courses, exams and institutes directly in your inbox!

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read...

Top 9 MBA exams that you must aim for in 2017

Talk to Us!

Related Stories