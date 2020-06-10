KMAT Karnataka 2020 MBA Exam Registration begins - All about Application Forms, Fee, Mode of Payment

KMAT Karnataka 2020 Registration - Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has commenced the online registration process for the MBA entrance exam, KMAT Karnataka 2020 from 9th June 2020 onwards. Aspirants register for the KMAT 2020 online by clicking at the direct link provided below. Although KMAT is a state level MBA entrance exam, however with effect from 2016, Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association has opened KMAT for all the candidates across the country.
KMAT Karnataka 2020 Registration - Direct Link
KMAT 2020 Exam: Registration Process
- The registration fee for the KMAT exam was Rs.1000/- last year that needs to be paid online
- It is a simple process to apply for KMAT exam and can be done online. Candidates need to visit http://www.kmatindia.com and go to Apply now section
- After that, you need to fill the application form and make an online payment of Rs.1000/- as the registration fee
- After the successful submission of registration form and fee payment, you will receive a unique ID
How to Apply for KMAT 2020 Exam
Go through the following Instructions for filling the Application Form:
- Ensure to write your name exactly as it appears in your School Leaving Certificate
- Tick the option – “Non-Karnataka Candidate” in the nativity section in case you don’t belong to the Karnataka State either by birth or domicile
- You must be careful while selecting the preferred test centre from the list provided in the form. Once the city has been selected no changes will be made thereafter
- Be careful while filling the form and tick the appropriate gender.
- To ensure correct processing of score, tick the appropriate test for which you are appearing
- Make sure to enter your Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format as mentioned in the application form
- Tick the correct stream of your graduation while filling the application form
- It is mandatory to write the complete postal address along-with your first name in capital letters
- Candidates will have to submit the scan copy of Signature (500 kb) and Passport Size Photograph (Max 500 Kb) while filling the application form
- An online payment of Rs 1000/- must be done by applicants willing to take to the KMAT 2018 exam
- Please make a photocopy of the application form for future reference and as a proof of acknowledgement
In case you face any problem while filing the KMAT application form, you should immediately contact KMAT 2018 helpline number +91 9343996664/+91 9343996665.You can also write a mail to info@kmatindia.com.
