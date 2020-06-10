KMAT Karnataka 2020 MBA Exam Registration begins - All about Application Forms, Fee, Mode of Payment

KMAT Karnataka 2020 Registration - Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has commenced the online registration process for the MBA entrance exam, KMAT Karnataka 2020 from 9th June 2020 onwards. Aspirants register for the KMAT 2020 online by clicking at the direct link provided below. Although KMAT is a state level MBA entrance exam, however with effect from 2016, Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association has opened KMAT for all the candidates across the country.

KMAT 2020 Exam: Registration Process

The registration fee for the KMAT exam was Rs.1000/- last year that needs to be paid online

It is a simple process to apply for KMAT exam and can be done online. Candidates need to visit http://www.kmatindia.com and go to Apply now section

After that, you need to fill the application form and make an online payment of Rs.1000/- as the registration fee

After the successful submission of registration form and fee payment, you will receive a unique ID

How to Apply for KMAT 2020 Exam

Go through the following Instructions for filling the Application Form:

Ensure to write your name exactly as it appears in your School Leaving Certificate

Tick the option – “Non-Karnataka Candidate” in the nativity section in case you don’t belong to the Karnataka State either by birth or domicile

You must be careful while selecting the preferred test centre from the list provided in the form. Once the city has been selected no changes will be made thereafter

Be careful while filling the form and tick the appropriate gender.

To ensure correct processing of score, tick the appropriate test for which you are appearing

Make sure to enter your Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format as mentioned in the application form

Tick the correct stream of your graduation while filling the application form

It is mandatory to write the complete postal address along-with your first name in capital letters

Candidates will have to submit the scan copy of Signature (500 kb) and Passport Size Photograph (Max 500 Kb) while filling the application form

An online payment of Rs 1000/- must be done by applicants willing to take to the KMAT 2018 exam

Please make a photocopy of the application form for future reference and as a proof of acknowledgement

In case you face any problem while filing the KMAT application form, you should immediately contact KMAT 2018 helpline number +91 9343996664/+91 9343996665.You can also write a mail to info@kmatindia.com.

