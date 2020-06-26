RRB Indian Railways Recruitment 2020 under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Announced 8 Lakh Jobs in 125 Days in 116 Districts of 6 States

RRB Indian Railways Recruitment 2020 under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: As per the latest Press Release by Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways is going to generate 8 Lakh man-days of employment opportunity for migrants and others in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1800 Crores in the next 125 days till 31st October, 2020. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Shared through his twitter handle that the Indian Railways is going to generate employment opportunities for migrants and others amidst COVID-19 Pandemic. Here is the snapshot of the tweet of the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal:

Fulfilling our duty to the nation, Railways to generate 8 lakh man-days of employment under PM @NarendraModi ji’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in infrastructure projects worth ₹1800 crore.



On 24th June 2020 Ministry of Railways reviewed the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with Zonal Railways and Railway PSUs through video conference meeting. Let’s look at the Press Release and the announcement made by Ministry of Railways in detail:

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan- Ministry of Railway to Generate 8 Lakh Jobs

On 20th June 2020, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are the key features of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan under Ministry of Railways:

Ministry of Railways Initiative - Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan Number of Job Opportunities 8 lakh Man Days of employment opportunity for migrants and others Operations will be Implemented 116 identified Districts of 6 States i.e., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa & Jharkhand Cost of Operation Rs 1800 Crores in infrastructure projects Duration of Project Next 125 Days till 31st October 2020 Progress till Now Around 160 works infrastructure works have been identified under different Zonal Railways

Objective of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan- Ministry of Railways Initiative

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan has been launched to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/ villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19. The Prime Minister announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 Crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Approximately Rs 1800 crore would be spent in 116 Districts of 6 States i.e., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa & Jharkhand.

Execution of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan under MGNREGS - Employment Generation by Railways for Migrants

Zonal Railways will appoint nodal officers in each district (116) as well as in the States (6) for establishing close coordination with the State Government. It has been directed to Railway Administration at the Zonal level to act proactively to ensure migrants’ are engaged in projects and paid accordingly. Zonal Railways have been instructed to get the sanction of proposed works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and number of railway works that can be executed under MGNREGS. Zonal Railways would be monitoring the works on a daily basis and submit a report to Ministry every Friday till 31st October 2020.

Job Opportunities by Railways under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Indian Railways will offer the jobs related to:

(i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings,

(ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches, and drains along the track,

(iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations,

(iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments/cuttings,

(v) plantation of trees at the extreme boundary of railway land and

(vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

Scope of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan of 125 days, will work in mission mode and will involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Public works to be undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crores.

The Abhiyaan will be a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments to expedite the implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities. Here are 12 Ministries/Departments which will be linked with this initiative:

Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture