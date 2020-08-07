SNAP 2020 Mock Test: Should you Appear for it?

SNAP Mock Test is conducted by the Symbiosis University for the candidates who register to appear the SNAP MBA entrance exam. After conducting the exam, SIU not only shares the result but also rewards the toppers of the SNAP mock test with cash prizes to motivate them to perform in the exam well. Read on to find out details about the SNAP mock test and why you should appear for it.

In 2019, SNAP Mock test was conducted on 2nd & 3rd Nov 2019. This was the second batch of the mock test conducted by the Varsity. The first Mock test was conducted on October 19 and 20, 2019 for the candidates. The booking for the SNAP 2019 Mock test 2 opened from 31st October, 2019 till 3rd November, 2019.

Find out how to check the SNAP Mock Test Result as mentioned below:-

How to check SNAP Mock Test Result?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your SNAP mock test result:

Step 1- Visit the official website of SNAP test which is snaptest.org

Step 2- Click on “Official SNAP mock test-2 result”

Step 3- You will see the top three scorers and top 100 scorers of SNAP mock test 2 result there

SNAP Mock Test Result

(Direct Link to be Activated Soon)

SNAP 2020 Mock Test Registration

Candidates are given the option to book slots for the Mock test on the same day and even an hour before the start of the SNAP mock test session. For example, if a candidate wants to take the 10:00 am - 11:00 am mock on 5th Nov; they can book the slot till 9:00 am (an hour before the mock starts).

SNAP Mock Test Pattern

SNAP Mock Test comprises of 3 sections as mentioned below:

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability. Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Analytical & Logical Reasoning

Why appear for SNAP 2020 Mock Test?

Candidates should take the SNAP mock test seriously before appearing for the SNAP 2020 exam on the D-day. Here is why you must appear for the SNAP mock test:

SNAP mock test will help you assess your true preparation level

It is important to analyse your performance after appearing in the mock test and then tweak your preparation strategy to score high in the weak areas.

SNAP mock test is a reality check before the D-day and also gives you scope of improvement before appearing for the SNAP Test 2020

In 2019, the current affairs section was eliminated for from the SNAP exam. Therefore, it becomes crucial to appear for the SNAP Mock test so that you get familiar with the changes to be expected in the SNAP exam.

Prizes for the SNAP Mock Test Toppers

The Symbiosis International University decided to reward SNAP Mock Test toppers in 2019. The top 3 scorers of the Mock Test received Rs. 10,000 Flipkart voucher each. For the top 100 scorers of the Mock Test, Rs. 500 Flipkart voucher each was distributed.

For more such articles on MBA exams, institutes and latest updates, stay tuned to MBA section of jagranjosh.com!