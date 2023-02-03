SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Questions PDF: Download Memory-Based Questions with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Questions with Answers (PDF Download): Download the memory-based questions from the English and Hindi sections of the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Questions with Answers (PDF Download): The Staff Selection Commission commenced the SSC GD Constable examination on January 10, 2023. The examination is going to end on February 14, 2023, for those who have applied for it. The candidates who are yet to appear in the examination are advised to attempt the SSC GD Constable English/Hindi memory-based question paper.

This English/Hindi memory-based paper is drafted on the basis of the real-time feedback received by the candidate and expert analysis. Candidates who are yet to write the SSC GD Constable exam should go through this paper to understand the topic-wise weightage and difficulty level of the questions asked.

SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Memory-Based Questions With Answers

The English/Hindi section is going to account for 20 questions in the SSC GD Constable. The level of the questions in the exam was easy to moderate as per the student’s feedback. Candidates could easily attempt 14 to 16 questions from this section. Based on the expert’s suggestion we have curated a list of SSC GD Constable English/Hindi memory-based questions that should be attempted by the candidates.

Practicing these questions helps the candidates to maximize their attempts in the GD Constable examination. It also helps in knowing the difficulty level of the questions asked this year.

SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Memory Based Questions Melancholy Synonym

Keep the ball rolling

Feeble

उज्ज्वल का विलोम शब्द

हाथी/ अमृत का पर्यायवाची

जो पहले कभी न हुआ हो

कालीदास

चाँद पर थूकना मुहावरा

कमल का पर्यायवाची शब्द

बरगद का हाथ मुहावरा

जो कही पाया न गया हो

इंगित को और कैसे लिख सकते है?

ज्येष्ठ का विलोम शब्द

पानी का पर्यायवाची

ज्योत्स्ना की शुद्ध वर्तनी

तूफान से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती-शुद्ध

घर में गंगा बहना मुहावरा

दुःख का पर्यायवाची शब्द

आँखों का पानी ढल जाना/ आग में कूद पड़ना मुहावरा

सहित का विलोम शब्द

चक्षु का पर्यायवाची शब्द

प्रज्वलित/ उज्ज्वल/ उल्लिखित की शुद्ध वर्तनी

जानने की इच्छा रखने वाला / जो व्यक्ति भगवान में आस्था ना रखता हो

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

लड़कियों के समूह को क्या कहते है

भाववाचक

मुहावरा

कृपण का विलोम शब्द

कुबेर का पर्यायवाची

सर्वनाम

शुद्ध वर्तनी

खिन्न का पर्यायवाची शब्द

चन्द्रमा की रंगीन चांदनी- शुद्ध

नौ दो ग्यारह हो जाना- मुहावरा

जिसका कोई क्षत्रु न हो

कमल का पर्यायवाची

नया/ विराग का विलोम

अनुग्रहित की वर्तनी सरोवर, हिरन व समुद्र का पर्यायवाची

गद्यांश

विलोम शब्द

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

कृपण का विलोम शब्द

भत्सर्ना/ हर्ष का विलोम शब्द

कुबेर/ हाथ का पर्यायवाची

सर्वनाम

अविवाहित स्त्री से जन्मा बच्चा

सारंग का अनेकार्थी

परवर/उत्थान का विलोम शब्द

तड़ाग का पर्यायवाची

अंधे की लाठी/ दांत खट्टे करना/ तू डाल-डाल मैं पात-पात मुहावरा

कवयित्री की शुद्ध वर्तनी

वाच्य

कमल का पर्यायवाची

उन्नति का विलोम शब्द

हिमलय/ कमल/ किनारा का पर्यायवाची शब्द

आकाश का विलोम शब्द

लंका में सब 52 गज के मुहावरा

आभार मानने वाला / मन में होने वाला स्वाभाविक ज्ञान अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

चन्द्रमा का पर्यायवाची

घोड़े बेच कर सोना मुहावरा

जो बूढ़ा न हो सके

घोडा/ अतिथि का पर्यायवाची

निर्माण का विलोम शब्द

लंगोटी में फाग खेलना- मुहावरा

गागर में _____ भरना

शोषक/ विषाद का विलोम

परिभव/ निशाकर का पर्यायवाची

दांत खट्टे करना/ त्रिशंकु होना मुहावरा

यानी की वर्तनी

छाती पर _____ दलना

इच्छा/ बाण/नदी/ यामिनी का पर्यायवाची

आकाश/ प्रियदर्शी का विलोम शब्द

आशीर्वाद/ संन्यासी - शुद्ध

घोड़ा घास से यारी करेगा तो खायेगा क्या?

गुदड़ी का लाल/ खून का घूंट

SSC GD Constable 2023 English/Hindi Topic Wise Weightage

As per the SSC GD Constable exam analysis, twenty questions are going to be asked from different chapters. Those who are preparing for the examination should go through the topic wise weightage to know about the topics that are going to be featured in the upcoming exam.

Subject SSC GD Constable Topics for CBE English Synonyms & Antonyms Idioms and Phrases Spotting the error Spelling Test Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Sentence or Phrase Improvement Sentence correction Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar One-word substitution Reading Comprehension

Hindi Topics SSC GD Constable Topic Wise Weightage गद्यांश 05 सर्वनाम 01 क्रिया 01-02 भाववाचक संज्ञा 01 कारक 01 वाक्यांश 01 वचन 01 वर्तनी 01-02 संधि एवं संधि विच्छेद 01 पर्यायवाची 02-03 विलोम शब्द 01-02 अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द 01-02 मुहावरे 02-03 Total 20

The English/Hindi section is one of the easiest and the highest-scoring sections of the GD Constable Computer-Based Exam. This section mainly assesses the candidates’ ability to understand basic English/ Hindi and their basic comprehension. Thus, all eligible aspirants should follow the correct SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to qualify in this section with favorable results.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023: English/Hindi Section (40 Marks)

In the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam, the English/Hindi section consists of a total of 20 objective-type questions for a maximum of 40 marks. Along with this, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the SSC GD Constable exam pattern given below:

The computer-based examination contains one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for 160 marks.

The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

The medium of the paper will be English and Hindi only.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC GD Constable Exam English/Hindi Section 2023 Preparation Tips

The SSC GD Constable English/Hindi section is a scoring section if you have a basic knowledge of the topics with constant practice. Hence, candidates are advised to solve unlimited online quizzes to increase their speed and maximize their chances of scoring high in the exam. Have a look at the preparation tips to obtain high scores in the English/Hindi section of the SSC GD Constable exam.

Read Newspapers : Candidates should ensure that they read magazines and newspapers to improve their reading & communication skills. With this, they should learn new words every day to perform well in the section.

Learn Fundamentals : Next SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy is that the candidates should get their hands on quality books to learn the basic grammar concepts and vocabulary for good results.

Read the Questions Carefully : Candidates should go through the entire question first and then start solving them. By doing this, they will be able to answer the questions correctly with 100% accuracy and maximize their chances of scoring high on the exam.

Practice Mock Tests : Candidates should solve 2-3 mock tests & quizzes of the English section every day to enhance their preparation level. This will help to figure out the topics they are weak in and work on them accordingly.

Skip Guesswork : The last SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy is that the candidates should avoid any unnecessary guesswork that can lead them to wrong responses and increase negative markings as well. Along with this, they should attempt unfamiliar questions at last and pick questions that they have studied during the preparation.

We hope this article was insightful for our aspirants. Candidates should follow the best SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to qualify for the English/Hindi section with excellent scores. Thus, they should learn the fundamentals of all the English topics and attempt quizzes regularly for high marks.