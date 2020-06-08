UPSC CAPF, CDS 2 2020, IES/ISS 2020 Revised Dates announced @upsc.gov.in: Check Notification & Exam Date

UPSC CAPF 2020, CDS 2 2020, IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the revised UPSC Calendar 2020-2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in after analysing the current COVID-19 situation. The calendar contains new and revised exam dates of various UPSC Recruitment exams such as Civil Services IAS 2020, UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020, CDS 2 2020, IES 2020, Engineering Services Exam, UPSC RTs for EPFO AO/EO and others. As per the new calendar, the UPSC CAPF (AC) Notification will release on 18th August 2020, CDS 2 2020 Notification will be out on 5th August, IES 2020 Notification will be released on 10th June and Engineering Services Mains will be held on 9 August 2020. In this article, we have shared below the exam dates of all these exams along with other important details. Candidates who look forward to appear for the UPSC CAPF/CDS/IES recruitment 2020 can check the important dates of these exams below and start their preparations for the exam accordingly.

The UPSC follows a different selection process for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) AC, Combined Defence Services (CDS) and India Economic Services (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS). Candidates need to undergo different phases of selection to get into the final merit list of a particular recruitment. Get below the detailed selection process of these exams along with the exam dates and chalk out the preparation strategy accordingly.

Let's have a look at the important dates of these exams below:

IES/ISS Exam 2020 Notification Release & Start of Application Process 10 June 2020 Last Date of Application 30 June 2020 Exam Date 16 October 2020 17 October 2020 18 October 2020 UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Notification Release & Start of Application Process 18 August 2020 Last Date of Application 7 September 2020 Exam Date 20 December 2020 UPSC CDS 2 2020 Notification Release & Start of Application Process 5 August 2020 Last Date of Application 25 August 2020 Exam Date 8 November 2020 UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 Mains Exam Date 9 August 2020

Selection Process for Engineering Services 2020

Indian Engineering Services (IES) or Engineering Services Exam (ESE) is held every year for recruitment of candidates in varied branches of engineering such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. The recruitment is carried out in three phases:

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview

Selection Process for UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020

UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Recruitment is carried out to fill vacancies Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Candidates who want to fetch recruitment in these forces, need to appear for three successive rounds and qualify them individually. These rounds are:

Written Exam Physical Efficiency and Medical Standards Tests Interview/personality Test

Selection Process for UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2020

The UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam is held twice every year for recruitment of officer cadre for courses carried out by Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Candidates who want to get selected need to appear for two phases:

Written Exam SSB Interview

Selection Process for IES/ISS 2020

Indian Economic Services (IES) exam along with Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exam is held under Group A of Civil Services. The selection process involves: