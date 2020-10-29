RRB Railway Recruitment 2020 Latest News: Ministry of Railways Introduced Helpline Number 182 to Report Fake Indian Railway Job Notifications

RRB Railway Recruitment 2020 Latest News: As per the latest official notification, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a Helpline Number - 182 for reporting any fraudulent activity relating to Railway Jobs or any fake Indian Railways Job Notification. Complaints can be registered through this helpline number for grievances related to touts interfering in the process of railway recruitment and exploiting candidates for their illegal earning, adopting different modus operandi like collusion with examination centre employees, misguiding them regarding their clout, etc., and indulge in extorting money from them.

Beware of the frauds!

Stay vigilant against job racketeers or touts who promise jobs at Indian Railways through influence, money and unfair means or with fake appointment letters. Call helpline number 182 to report and/or for guidance.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Helpline Number -182

Candidates may report grievances against any Fraudulent Railway Recruitment Activity or any Fake Railways Job Notification directly through the Security Helpline No. 182. The grievances of candidates received directly through this helpline are responded to promptly and effectively. The grievance can be submitted and registered on the following columns:

Name of the Candidate: Father’s Name: Address: Email account, if any: Mobile Number: Name of the examination in which he/she appeared/is appearing: Posts for which applied: Roll Number

As per the Official Notification Released on 5th September 2020, Indian Railways is going to start Computer Based Tests (CBT) for 1.40 Lakh notified vacancies from 15th December 2020 Onwards. Currently, the below the Railway Recruitment Process is ongoing:

1. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the links given below:

2. RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Railways have announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D 2020 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 Posts have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical, and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Check the important updates related to RRB Group D 2020 Exam from the links given below:

3. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Recruitment

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment will be done by Railways for filling 1663 Vacancies under the Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT Teachers, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below: