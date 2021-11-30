UGC NET Admit Card Released for 3rd/4th/5th Dec 2021: Check NTA Exam Schedule, Syllabus (PDF Download), Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests with Answer Keys

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 12:12 IST
UGC NET Admit Card Released for 3rd/4th/5th Dec 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & December 2021 Combined Exam on 3rd, 4th & 5th December 2021 for 12 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 3rd, 4th & 5th Dec 2021.

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 3rd December 2021 (Day 10)

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 3rd Dec 2021:

Date/ Time/Shift

Subject Code

Subject  Name

3rd Dec 2021

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Shift-1)

09

Education (Group-1)

Check Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

84

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

22

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

41

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

3rd Dec 2021

3.00-6.00 PM (Shift-2)

09

Education (Group-2)

Check Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

88

Electronic Science

Check SYLLABUS

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

DOWNLOAD PDF

81

Social Medicine and Community Health

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 4th December 2021 (Day 11)

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 4th Dec 2021:

Date/ Time/Shift

Subject Code

Subject  Name

4th Dec 2021

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Shift-1)

36

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

4th Dec 2021

3.00-6.00 PM (Shift-2)

94

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 5th December 2021 (Day 12)

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 5th Dec 2021:

Date/ Time/Shift

Subject Code

Subject  Name

5th Dec 2021

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Shift-1)

23

Odia/ Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

27

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

5th Dec 2021

3.00-6.00 PM (Shift-2)

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

Check SYLLABUS

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

10

Social Work

Check SYLLABUS

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download UGC NET Admit Card for 3rd, 4th & 5th Dec 2021 Exam

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects for 3rd, 4th & 5th Dec 2021

UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

  

150

300

Note:

- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.

- There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2 Exam Pattern

Paper-2

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects for 3rd, 4th & 5th Dec 2021 Exams

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. 

