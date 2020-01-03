XAT 2020 Exam: Last Minute Tips for Revision

The clock for the XAT 2020 exam is ticking at a faster pace as the exam is arriving round the corner of the week. Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT which is one of the most prominent and popular MBA entrance tests in the country, conducted by the Xavier School of Management, Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur is scheduled for January 5, 2020. With so less time in hand and a vast syllabus on the table, tt is natural for the students to feel exam jitters or experience a feeling of anxiety and nervousness nearing the D-day. For many students who for some reason weren't able to perform well in the CAT, clearing the XAT exam is a chance at some of the top B-schools in the country.

However, it is essential the student doesn't allow any past performance in the other management exam to affect their XAT preparation for cause last minute unwanted stress and anxiety. It is important that the candidates maintain their calm and stay relaxed in order to achieve their best on the D-day. In order to help them do so, we have provided certain tips and tricks that can help them overcome their last minute exam jitters.

Firstly, it is very important to understand that whatever you have prepared so far is the most important part and needs a quick but effective revision.

XAT 2020: Admit Card available for download now

The XAT 2020 exam consists of a single paper, unlike the previous years when it consisted of two parts. The paper will be divided into 4 sections namely, Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and GK. The essay writing section has been dropped from the XAT 2020 exam onwards.

The division of the sections of the question paper can be seen below:

Section Name No. of Questions Verbal Ability & Reasoning 26 Decision Making 22 Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation 27 GK 25

As can be observed, the Quantitative Ability section comprises of the maximum number of questions, it is important that the candidate's concepts of this section are clear. Therefore, it is suggested that instead of learning a new topic, they focus on revising their strengths and practice a lot of mock tests to familiarise themselves with the application of various tricks and shortcuts to solve the quant section questions.

Also Read: About XAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About XAT Selection Process – Click Here

A good command of the English language is also very important and so is the understanding to crack the questions wherein need you to make decisions and apply logic. In the last few days before the XAT exam, candidates should aim at practicing such questions within a set time frame. Practicing these questions in this method will help them in realizing the areas that they are weak in and work on them. Timed practice will help them polish their skills and also gain a speed advantage over fellow candidates.

To stay strong in the verbal ability section, the candidates are always advised to build their vocabulary. When you go for the last minute revision, you can either go for two to four practice papers that focus on this section of XAT exam or if you have been building vocabulary over time, you simply need to revise the new words you learnt.

How to prepare for GK section of XAT 2020

Revision is very important for the GK section also. There is usually a particular time limit till where you need to concentrate on the latest topics, for say, up to three months prior to your exam date. You are advised to go through the important events that you have observed during the course of your preparation. This will help you recall the answers to the questions asked in the final paper.

Revision Tips For XAT 2020





On top of everything, maintain your confidence and play smart when it comes to time management. It is not just about one section; instead, you need to score well in all the sections. With focus and dedication, anything is possible. Eat well, sleep properly and do not overthink. For more updates on XAT Exam visit our website www. jagranjosh.com

Latest Updates on XAT 2020 Exam

XAT 2020 Notification: All about Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Important dates and Admit Card

Tips to crack XAT Exam in the first attempt

XAT Decision Making Section: Important questions expected in the exam