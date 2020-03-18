Search

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21: PDF Download Exam Dates & Schedule of Upcoming Jobs in Bihar Civil Services

BPSC Calendar 2020-21: Check here exam dates and schedule of the upcoming Bihar Government Jobs. Download PDF BPSC exam calendar and get to know the details of BPSC Recruitment through Combined Civil Services exam; Assistant Engineer, Forest Officer and others. 

Mar 18, 2020 15:33 IST
BPSC Calendar

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 is now available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC Calendar contains details of the upcoming recruitment exams in the Bihar such as 64th/65th/66th Bihar Civil Services; Bihar Judicial Services, Assistant Engineer recruitment, Bihar Police Services, Forest Guard Officer and others. Aspirants who look forward to fetch Bihar Government jobs should go through the exam dates provided below in the form of exam calendar. In this article, we have shared below detailed BPSC Calendar 2020 in Hindi as well English languages in PDF Download format. Interested candidates can download calendar PDF now and start preparations accordingly for the upcoming exams.

The BPSC calendar contains the exam dates, date of notification, result dates and other important dates. The Bihar PSC had declared the exam dates and schedule of the upcoming exams in the month of February 2020 itself. As per the calendar, the BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains, 65th CCE Prelims & Mains and 66th CCE Prelims & Mains will be held this year. Apart from this, other Bihar recruitment exam which will be held this year include 31st Bihar Judicial Services; Assistant Public Prosecution Officer; Assistant Forest Guard Officer and Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical).

Let's now have a look at the exam dates of the BPSC Recruitments:

BPSC Calendar 2020-2021

64th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam

Mains Exam Date

April 2020

Mains Result Date

May 2020

Interview Date

July 2020

65th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam

Prelims Exam Date

March 2020

Prelims Result Date

June 2020

Mains Exam Date

October 2020

Mains Result Date

December 2020

66th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam

Prelims Exam Date

June 2020 - Last Week

31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination

Notification Release Date

9 March 2020

Prelims Exam Date

May 2020 (First week)

Prelims Result Date

May 2020 (Last week)

Mains Exam Date

July 2020

Mains Result Date

November 2020

Interview Date

December 2020

Final Result

December 2020

Assistant Public Prosecution Officer

Prelims Exam Date

May 2020 (Second week)

Prelims Result Date

June 2020 (Last week)

Mains Exam Date

August 2020

Mains Result Date

December 2020

Interview Date

January 2021

Final Result

February 2021

Assistant Forest Guard Officer Competition Exam

Mains Exam Date

May 2020

Mains Result Date

October 2020

Interview Date

November 2020

Final Result

December 2020

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Advertisement No. 01/2019

Mains Exam Date

Postponed

Mains Result Date

Postponed

Final Result

May 2020

Assistant Engineer (Electric) Advertisement No. 02/2019

Mains Exam Date

Postponed

Mains Result Date

Postponed

Final Result

May 2020

Assistant Engineer Advertisement No. 03/2019

Mains Exam Date

Postponed

Mains Result Date

Postponed

Final Result

May 2020

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Advertisement No. 04/2019

Mains Exam Date

Postponed

Mains Result Date

Postponed

Final Result

May 2020

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 in Hindi

BPSC Calendar 2020

Let's now have a look at some of the most frequently asked questions in context of BPSC 2020-21 exams:

How can we download BPSC Calendar 2020-21 PDF?

Candidates can download the BPSC exam calendar by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Also we have shared below the direct link:

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 PDF Download

What is 65th BPSC CCE Mains Exam Date?

BPSC will conduct the 65th BPSC CCE Mains exam in October 2020.

When will 31st BPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam be held?

The prelims exam of 31st BPSC Judiciary services will be held in the first week of May 2020.

What is Mains exam date of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)?

The BPSC has postponed the exam date of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Mains exam. The new exam date will be revealed soon.

