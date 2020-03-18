BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21: PDF Download Exam Dates & Schedule of Upcoming Jobs in Bihar Civil Services

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 is now available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC Calendar contains details of the upcoming recruitment exams in the Bihar such as 64th/65th/66th Bihar Civil Services; Bihar Judicial Services, Assistant Engineer recruitment, Bihar Police Services, Forest Guard Officer and others. Aspirants who look forward to fetch Bihar Government jobs should go through the exam dates provided below in the form of exam calendar. In this article, we have shared below detailed BPSC Calendar 2020 in Hindi as well English languages in PDF Download format. Interested candidates can download calendar PDF now and start preparations accordingly for the upcoming exams.

The BPSC calendar contains the exam dates, date of notification, result dates and other important dates. The Bihar PSC had declared the exam dates and schedule of the upcoming exams in the month of February 2020 itself. As per the calendar, the BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains, 65th CCE Prelims & Mains and 66th CCE Prelims & Mains will be held this year. Apart from this, other Bihar recruitment exam which will be held this year include 31st Bihar Judicial Services; Assistant Public Prosecution Officer; Assistant Forest Guard Officer and Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical).

Let's now have a look at the exam dates of the BPSC Recruitments:

BPSC Calendar 2020-2021

64th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam Mains Exam Date April 2020 Mains Result Date May 2020 Interview Date July 2020 65th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Exam Date March 2020 Prelims Result Date June 2020 Mains Exam Date October 2020 Mains Result Date December 2020 66th BPSC Combined Competitive Exam Prelims Exam Date June 2020 - Last Week 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination Notification Release Date 9 March 2020 Prelims Exam Date May 2020 (First week) Prelims Result Date May 2020 (Last week) Mains Exam Date July 2020 Mains Result Date November 2020 Interview Date December 2020 Final Result December 2020 Assistant Public Prosecution Officer Prelims Exam Date May 2020 (Second week) Prelims Result Date June 2020 (Last week) Mains Exam Date August 2020 Mains Result Date December 2020 Interview Date January 2021 Final Result February 2021 Assistant Forest Guard Officer Competition Exam Mains Exam Date May 2020 Mains Result Date October 2020 Interview Date November 2020 Final Result December 2020 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Advertisement No. 01/2019 Mains Exam Date Postponed Mains Result Date Postponed Final Result May 2020 Assistant Engineer (Electric) Advertisement No. 02/2019 Mains Exam Date Postponed Mains Result Date Postponed Final Result May 2020 Assistant Engineer Advertisement No. 03/2019 Mains Exam Date Postponed Mains Result Date Postponed Final Result May 2020 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Advertisement No. 04/2019 Mains Exam Date Postponed Mains Result Date Postponed Final Result May 2020

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 in Hindi

Let's now have a look at some of the most frequently asked questions in context of BPSC 2020-21 exams:

How can we download BPSC Calendar 2020-21 PDF?

Candidates can download the BPSC exam calendar by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Also we have shared below the direct link:

BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 PDF Download

What is 65th BPSC CCE Mains Exam Date?

BPSC will conduct the 65th BPSC CCE Mains exam in October 2020.

When will 31st BPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam be held?

The prelims exam of 31st BPSC Judiciary services will be held in the first week of May 2020.

What is Mains exam date of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)?

The BPSC has postponed the exam date of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Mains exam. The new exam date will be revealed soon.