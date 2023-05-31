CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: Check Odisha Board Plus Two Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: The board is expected to release the class 12th Science toppers list and pass the percentage. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result details here.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) might release the class 10th toppers list along with the result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their CHSE 12th result marksheet online at: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%.

CHSE Odisha 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board Plus 2 Result

The Odisha Board announces the names of toppers along with the CHSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.

Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. A total of 78,938 students passed the exam. While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%.

Gender Pass Percentage Girls 85.67% Boys 84.28% Overall 84.93%

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Over 39,000 students get first division

Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th science stream passed students

Division Number of students 1st Division 39573 2nd Division 24257 3rd Division 14852

Odisha Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage for all the streams was different. Check past few year's pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam below:

Years Number of students appeared Overall pass % 2022 Around 3 lakhs 94.12 (Science) 89.20 (Commerce) 82.10 (Arts) 2021 95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts) 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21 (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 2018 3,65,000 76.98 (Science) 68.79 (Arts) 74.9 (Commerce) 2017 3,80,707 81.11 2016 3,73,000 92.63 2015 3,56,418 76.75 2014 3,10,378 68.37

CHSE Odisha 12th Girl’s and Boy’s Pass Percentage