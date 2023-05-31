CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: Check Odisha Board Plus Two Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: The board is expected to release the class 12th Science toppers list and pass the percentage. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result details here.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) might release the class 10th toppers list along with the result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their CHSE 12th result marksheet online at: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%.

In the Science result, Nayagarh has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.41% while Gajapati recorded the lowest passing percentage of 61.55%. In 2022, the pass percentage for the Science stream, Commerce stream and Arts stream was recorded at 94.12%, 89.2% and 82.10% respectively.

CHSE Odisha 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board Plus 2 Result 

The Odisha Board announces the names of toppers along with the CHSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. 

Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. A total of 78,938 students passed the exam. While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%.

Gender

Pass Percentage

Girls

85.67%

Boys

84.28%

Overall

84.93%

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Over 39,000 students get first division

Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th science stream passed students

Division

Number of students

1st Division

39573

2nd Division

24257

3rd Division

14852

Odisha Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage for all the streams was different. Check past few year's pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam below:

Years

Number of students appeared

Overall pass %

2022

Around 3 lakhs

94.12 (Science)

89.20 (Commerce)

82.10 (Arts)

2021

  

95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts)

2020

Around 3 lakh

70.21 (Science)

67.56 (Arts)

74.95 (Commerce)

2019

Around 3,50,000

72.33%

2018

3,65,000

76.98 (Science)

68.79 (Arts)

74.9 (Commerce)

2017

3,80,707

81.11

2016

3,73,000

92.63

2015

3,56,418

76.75

2014

3,10,378

68.37

CHSE Odisha 12th Girl’s and Boy’s Pass Percentage 

Years

Boys’ pass %

Girls pass %

2022

93.80 (Science)

88.32 (Commerce)

75.08 (Arts)

94.52 (Science)

90.71 (Commerce)

87.45 (Arts)

2021

85.98 (Arts)

92.34 (Arts)

2020

-

-

2019

70.40%

75.02%

2018

75.69 (Science)

60.88 (Arts)

73.11 (Commerce)

78.88 (Science)

74.38 (Arts)

74.48 (Commerce)

2017

80.29

82.36

2016

-

-

2015

72.36

81.53

2014

64.18

72.85

