CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: Check Odisha Board Plus Two Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Toppers List 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) might release the class 10th toppers list along with the result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their CHSE 12th result marksheet online at: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%.
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 Declared
CHSE Odisha 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board Plus 2 Result
The Odisha Board announces the names of toppers along with the CHSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.
Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. A total of 78,938 students passed the exam. While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%.
Gender
Pass Percentage
Girls
85.67%
Boys
84.28%
Overall
84.93%
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Over 39,000 students get first division
Here's a division wise break up of CHSE 12th science stream passed students
Division
Number of students
1st Division
39573
2nd Division
24257
3rd Division
14852
Odisha Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics
Last year, the overall pass percentage for all the streams was different. Check past few year's pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam below:
Years
Number of students appeared
Overall pass %
2022
Around 3 lakhs
94.12 (Science)
89.20 (Commerce)
82.10 (Arts)
2021
95.15 (Science) 94.96 (Commerce) 89.49 (Arts)
2020
Around 3 lakh
70.21 (Science)
67.56 (Arts)
74.95 (Commerce)
2019
Around 3,50,000
72.33%
2018
3,65,000
76.98 (Science)
68.79 (Arts)
74.9 (Commerce)
2017
3,80,707
81.11
2016
3,73,000
92.63
2015
3,56,418
76.75
2014
3,10,378
68.37
CHSE Odisha 12th Girl’s and Boy’s Pass Percentage
Years
Boys’ pass %
Girls pass %
2022
93.80 (Science)
88.32 (Commerce)
75.08 (Arts)
94.52 (Science)
90.71 (Commerce)
87.45 (Arts)
2021
85.98 (Arts)
|
92.34 (Arts)
2020
-
-
2019
70.40%
75.02%
2018
75.69 (Science)
60.88 (Arts)
73.11 (Commerce)
78.88 (Science)
74.38 (Arts)
74.48 (Commerce)
2017
80.29
82.36
2016
-
-
2015
72.36
81.53
2014
64.18
72.85
In the Science result, Nayagarh has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.41% while Gajapati recorded the lowest passing percentage of 61.55%. In 2022, the pass percentage for the Science stream, Commerce stream and Arts stream was recorded at 94.12%, 89.2% and 82.10% respectively.