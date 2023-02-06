CTET Answer Key 2023 PDF: Download Link to be OUT soon @ctet.nic.in for Paper 1,2 for All Sets

CTET Answer Key 2023 to be OUT soon @ctet.nic.in: Check the important dates, steps to download the CBSE CTET 2023 answer key, and objection link for Paper-1 and Paper-2 including Set-A, B, C, D.

CTET Answer Key 2023 to be OUT soon @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Answer Key PDF 2023 soon on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CTET provisional answer key a few days after the conduct of the exams. The CTET December 2022 exam was scheduled from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023.

After that, the board will release the provisional CTET answer key and then receive objections against provisional keys. After that, the board will release the CTET Final Answer Key and Result on the official website.

Candidates can use the CTET Answer Key to predict the number of questions marked correctly and incorrectly by them. Check this article to get complete information on the CTET Answer Key including important dates, steps to download the answer key, steps to challenge the answer key, and much more.

CTET Answer Key 2023 PDF Release Date

Check the table shared below to know all the important dates related to the CTET answer key and other important events.

Events Dates CTET Exam Dates 2023 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023 CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Second week of February 2023 (Tentative) CTET Final Answer Key 2023 February 2023 (Tentative) CTET Result 2023 February 2023 (Tentative)

How to Download CTET Official Answer Key 2023 PDF?

Follow the step-by-step instruction shared below to download the CTET answer key without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE CTET Answer Key" PDF link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials, i.e., Roll Number, Captcha, Password, etc.

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF and tally the answers with their response sheet to know the number of questions marked correctly by them.

Details Mentioned in CTET Answer Key 2023

The details available in the answer key PDF of the CTET exam are as follows:

Name of Exam

Date of Exam

Set Name

Question Numbers

Paper Name

Correct response option for each option

How to Calculate Marks using CTET Answer Key 2023?

The CTET official answer key PDF contains correct answers for all the questions asked in the papers. After downloading the answer key and response sheet, candidates should use the marking scheme correctly to predict their tentative scores and chances of qualifying for the exam. Check the steps given below to know the method to approximate marks using CTET Answer Key.

Add 1 mark for every correct answer.

No marks will be deducted for incorrect answers/questions left unanswered as there is no negative marking.

Lastly, add marks of all the correct responses marked in the OMR sheet to arrive at the tentative marks.

How to Challenge CTET Provisional Answer Key?

After checking the provisional CTET answer key, the candidates may locate discrepancies ithe n the given answer for any questions. In that case, they can file an objection against the answer key in the prescribed format and pay the fee of Rs 1000 per question through online mode. Check the steps to challenge CTET exam answer key shared below:

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on CTET answer key challenge link.

Step 3: Next, login by using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Read the instruction page carefully and choose the question to be challenged from the drop down list.

Step 5: Now, press the "Select for Challenge" button and then hit "Click to Enter Your Answer Key" link.

Step 6: Choose the correct answer from the given options and press the "Update" link.

Step 7: Lastly, click on submit button and pay the prescribed fees online.

CTET Result 2023

The CTET Result will be uploaded by CBSE soon on the official website. The expert panel will receive the objections received from the candidates carefully and then release the CTET Final Answer Key based on their decision. After the declaration of the final answer key, the CTET exam result will be published by the board.

We hope this article was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates should download the CTET answer key to determine their performance level and predict their qualifying chances even before the declaration of the result.