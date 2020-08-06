SNAP 2020 Registration - Know how to apply, Application Fee, Important Dates

SNAP 2020 Registration: Symbiosis International University (SIU), the official SNAP exam conducting body is expected to commence the SNAP 2020 registration in August 2020. Candidates can expect the announcement of official notification anytime soon. Find out important aspects such as how to apply for the exam, important dates, application fees of SNAP MBA entrance exam.

The SNAP exam registration will be opened online at snaptest.org, for the candidates interested to apply for MBA program offered by SIU affiliated colleges. Symbiosis International University will tentatively conduct the SNAP exam on second Sunday of December 2020. Find out how to apply for the SNAP MBA entrance exam. In this article, you will also find details such as SNAP application fees, mode of fee payment and important dates.

Direct Link for SNAP 2020 Registration

(To be Activated Soon)

How to Apply for SNAP 2020

The SNAP registration process has gone completely online. In order to register for the SNAP Test, follow the mandatory steps mentioned below:

SNAP 2020 Online Registration

Step 1: Fill the SNAP Application form

Visit the official website i.e. snaptest.org

Fill the Registration form Part I

Validate your registered mobile no. by entering the OTP that you receive on your phone

Verify the email id mentioned on the website

Step 2: Pay SNAP Test fee

Make Payment for SNAP Exam

Pay the SNAP registration fee

The SNAP test registration fee of INR 1,750/- (non-refundable) for the year 2019

Step 3: Register for the Institutes Programs

After the fee payment, apply for the Institute Programme(s)

Fill the SNAP registration form part II

Complete the application form and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Pay the fee for the Institutes Programs applied for

Make Payment for Institute Programme(s)

Make payment for Programmes selected

For each programme per Institute, a candidate needs to pay separate registration fee of INR 1,000/- (non- refundable and non-transferable).

For DD Payments send details to "Symbiosis Test Secretariat"

SNAP 2020 Application Fee

The Symbiosis International University - the organizing agency of SNAP Test has simplified the way in which MBA aspirants can pay their fees for the MBA entrance exam. These include online and offline payment options for the payment of SNAP Test fees. MBA aspirants willing to take up SNAP Test will have to pay INR 1750/- after filling the SNAP online application form. Symbiosis University has not increased the SNAP application fee for the MBA aspirants if compared to the previous year.

How to pay SNAP Test fee?

Candidates who apply for the SNAP exam can pay the fee using the following modes:

1. Online Payment through Billdesk Payment Gateway

2. Online Payment through Easebuzz Payment Gateway

3. Online Payment through Indian Bank Payment Gateway

4. Demand Draft (send it from any Nationalized Bank in favour of 'Symbiosis Test Secretariat' payable at Pune)

SNAP Offline Fee Payment

If you wish to pay the SNAP test fee offline, you can draw a demand draft of INR 1750/- from a nationalized bank in favour of “Symbiosis Test Secretariat” payable at Pune. The amount of INR 1750/- includes the SNAP Test registration fee. Candidates opting for offline payment of fees would have to choose payment mode as 'DD Payment' in the Make Payment Tab in the registration form. From there, candidates can take a printout of the payment advice form and fill-in all the necessary details of the Demand Draft. Finally, you will have to send both the payment advice form and the Demand Draft both to the following address:

SYMBIOSIS TEST SECRETARIAT,

SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Gram: Lavale, Tal: Mulshi, Dist.: Pune – 412115

Phone: 020-39116226/ 27.

SNAP 2020 - Important Dates

Find out the key event dates related to SNAP MBA entrance exam. SIU is yet to announce the official notification for SNAP 2020, the dates mentioned below are tentative until the university releases exam date on the official website. Take a look at the tentative dates in the table given below:

SNAP 2020 Events Important Dates (Tentative) SNAP Registration begins August 16, 2020 SNAP Registration closes November 23, 2020 SNAP Payment Closes on November 23, 2020 SNAP Online Test December 13 , 2020

Why SNAP Test 2020?

Be it Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIMB) or Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) or any other Symbiosis B-schools; all have established themselves as the pinnacle of management education in the country. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that SNAP Test would be one of the most popular and most in-demand MBA entrance test for which MBA aspirants from across the country would apply for. Every year thousands of aspirants sit for the SNAP MBA entrance exam which is a gateway to the top MBA colleges in India and the name of number of Symbiosis B-schools appear in the top ranks for sure. Being one of the most reputed MBA colleges in India, the competition to grab the elusive seat at any of the MBA programmes offered at Symbiosis B-schools is very high. Keeping this in mind, the Symbiosis International University conducts their own MBA entrance test in order screen and selects the right talent and maps them to the right courses as well as MBA specializations

For more such articles on MBA Entrance Exams, Colleges, Events and News, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!

To find more detail about Symbiosis MBA programmes - Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Analysis – Click Here