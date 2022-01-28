JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in: Check How to Make Changes in Online Form

SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window will open today (28th January 2022) by the Commission. Check how to make Changes in Online Form at the official website.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 10:41 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2022 Exam Registration was held till 23rd January 2022. SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window will open today, i.e., 28th January 2022 at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021-22 for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India.

Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 4 Age Group Categories till 23rd January 2022 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

S.No.

Age Limit

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004

2

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002

3

18-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004

4

18-32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date

23rd December 2021

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date

23rd January 2022

Last date for receipt of online applications

23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)

April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today

The Commission has provided a period of 5 days (28th January to 1st February 2022) to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement.

A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to resubmit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Process

Aspirants of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 may note the following important instructions regarding correction of online Application data:

S. No.

Important instructions regarding SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction

1

The window will be available from 28th Jan 2022 to 1st Feb 2022.

2

During the window, a candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters. Candidate will also be able to make changes in One Time registration data.

3

Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along-with payment of requisite fee, if applicable, have been received by the Commission within the specified period.

4

If a candidate makes mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to submit one more corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications.

5

No more corrections in the application form will be allowed after 1st Feb 2022 under any circumstances

6

Latest modified application will be treated as the valid one and the previous application(s) submitted by such candidates will be cancelled.

7

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of Rs. 200/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs. 500/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories.

8

The correction charges can be paid only by online mode, i.e., through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. No offline challan facility will be available.

9

The correction charges once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.

10

Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After expiry of the window, no change/ correction/ modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.

SSC CGL Government Posts will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSCCGL 2022 Application Correction Dates?

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

Q2. Which is the Official Website to make changes in SSC CGL 2022 Application Form?

ssc.nic.in

Q3. What are the SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates?

April 2022 (Tentative)

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
