SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based History Questions: Check General Awareness & GK Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based History Questions: Get the memory-based History questions from General Awareness & GK section that came in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based History Questions: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam began on 24th May 2022 and will be held till 10th June 2022 in online mode across different exam centres. In this article we are going to share the important memory-based History - General Awareness, (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based History - General Awareness, (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Questions with Answers

1. Where was Guru Nanak Dev born?

Answer: Nankana Sahib, Pakistan

2. 1st RRB Bank name:

Answer: Prathama Bank, with head office in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh was the first RRB. It was sponsored by Syndicate Bank and had an authorized capital of Rs. 5 crore

3. Who is Jains’ 4th Guru?

Answer: Abhinandananatha or Abhinandana Swami was the fourth Tirthankara of the present age (Avasarpini).

4. The First musician to be awarded Bharat Ratna:

Answer: Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (16 September 1916 – 11 December 2004) was an Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.

5. When was Sangeet Sahitya Kala Academy established?

Answer: The Sahitya Akademi was formally inaugurated by the Government of India on 12 March 1954.

6. Who built Red Fort?

Answer: Shah Jahan - The Red Fort Complex was built as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad – the new capital of the fifth Mughal Emperor of India, Shah Jahan. Named for its massive enclosing walls of red sandstone, it is adjacent to an older fort, the Salimgarh, built by Islam Shah Suri in 1546, with which it forms the Red Fort Complex.

7. Question-Related to Tansen:

Answer: Tansen, also referred to as Miyan Tan Sen or Ramtanu Pande, was a prominent figure in Hindustani classical music. Born in a Hindu Gaur brahmin family, he learned and perfected his art in the northwest region of modern Madhya Pradesh.

8. Who won 8 Academy Awards in 2008?

Answer: Slumdog Millionaire won eight awards, including Best Picture.

9. When did India win 1st World Cup Hockey?

Answer: India won the World Cup in 1975 beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final with Ashok Kumar, the son of wizard Dhyan Chand, scoring the winning goal.

10. Who won Saraswati Samman 2020?

Answer: Sharankumar Limbale has authored 40 books of novels, poetry, stories, and criticism. Marathi novelist, poet, critic, and short story writer Sharankumar Limbale was selected for the 2020 Saraswati Samman, a prestigious literary recognition conferred annually by the KK Birla Foundation.