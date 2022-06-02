Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: Get the memory-based Indian Polity questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section that came in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam.

Updated: Jun 2, 2022 13:46 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier Exam will be conducted in online mode till 10th June 2022. In this article we are going to share the important memory-based Indian Polity - General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Indian Polity - GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Tenure period of Governor:

Answer: The term of governor's office is normally five years but it can be terminated earlier by: Dismissal by the president at whose pleasure the governor holds office. Dismissal of governors without valid reason is not permitted

Present chairman of SEBI

Answer: Madhabi Puri Buch - The government of India on Feb 28, 2022, appointed Madhabi Puri Buch as the new chairperson of SEBI. Before being appointed as the chief, Buch served in SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a whole-time member.

Who is eligible for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan?

Answer: The award is given in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

Article on Religion

Answer: Article 25 says "all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health." Further, Article 26 says that all denominations can manage their own affairs in matters of religion.

Which state celebrated 50th foundation day on 21st Jan 2022?

Answer: 50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur was celebrated on 21 January 2022.

Who orders joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker?

Answer: The joint sitting of the Parliament is called by the President of India (Article 108) and is presided over by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or, in their absence, by the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, or in their absence, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Answer: M. Venkaiah Naidu - The vice president of India (currently, Venkaiah Naidu) is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who presides over its sessions.

Question related to Budget 2022

Answer: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget 2022 for the upcoming fiscal year on 1st February. The new union budget, worth INR 39.45 lakh crore, outlines government expenditure for the year and is expected to spend 4.6% more than last year.

Tamilisai SoundaraRajan is lieutenant governor of which territory?

Answer: Tamilisai Soundararajan (born 2 June 1961) is an Indian politician serving as the 2nd and current Governor of Telangana, and is the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional charge) since 18 February 2021.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The Exam Comprises Of Four Sections Having 100 Questions (25 Questions In Each Section) Which Will Account For A Total Of 200 Marks (Maximum 50 Marks In Each Section). The Time Duration Of Tier-1 Exam Will Be 60 Minutes.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Negative Marking Of 0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam?

24th May To 10th June 2022

