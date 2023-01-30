CBSE CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates 2023 OUT @ctet.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download CTET Admit Card

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates & Admit Card 2023 OUT @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 for December 2022 Examination. As per the latest notice, the CTET exam scheduled to be conducted on 11th January 2023, 18th January 2023, and 24th January 2023 which could not be completed in a few centers due to technical issues is now rescheduled. 

Candidates can download the revised admit card (if applicable) from the official website and attempt the revised Central Teacher Eligibility test Dec-22 Examination accordingly. Also, they must note that no further chance will be provided for participating in the exam. The currently ongoing CTET exams will be concluded on 7th February 2023 in various cities across the country. In this article, we have shared detailed insights into the CTET Re-Exam Dates including the steps to download the admit card and exam pattern overview.

CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 Highlights

Here are the major highlights for the CTET Re-Exam dates shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education

Exam Name

Central Teacher Eligibility test

Session

December 2022

CTET December 2022 Exam Dates

28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023

CTET Re-Exam Dates

Out Now

CTET Admit Card

Out Now - Official Link

Papers

Paper 1: For teacher for classes I to V

Paper 2: For teacher for classes VI to VIII

Total Number of Questions

Paper 1: 150 MCQs

Paper 2I: 150 MCQs

Maximum Marks

Paper 1: 150 Marks

Paper 2: 150 Marks

How to Download CTET Admit Card 2023

The CTET Revised Admit Card is available now on the official website. All the eligible candidates should download the revised admit card and appear in the scheduled CTET Re-Exam Dates accordingly. Follow the steps shared below download the revised CTET admit card without any hassles.

  • Go to the official CTET exam.
  • On the homepage, find the CTET Admit Card 2023 link and click on it.
  • Now, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Click on the "Submit" button.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the device screen.
  • Lastly, take the printout of the admit card to appear for the exam.

After downloading the CTET hall ticket, the candidates should check all the details mentioned on it carefully. The details mentioned in the hall ticket are the candidate's name, roll number/registration number, exam center, exam date, and other relevant details. It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of the revised CTET Dec-2022 exam to the assigned exam center in order to be allowed to write the exam.

Related Topics

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CTET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to attempt the upcoming CTET revised exams should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern to perform well in the exam. The overview of the CTET Dec 2022 exam pattern is shared below:

  • The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online test.
  • Each paper contains a total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks.
  • The exam duration of each paper is Two-and-a-half hours.
  • Paper I comprises five sections, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
  • Paper II comprises four sections, i.e., Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science.

We hope this article on CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 was informative for our readers. Apart from the revised exam dates, candidates should mandatorily download the revised CTET Admit Card by using the correct credentials to appear for the exam and also ensure that the details printed on the hall ticket are correct and genuine.

FAQ

Q1. Have the CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates and Admit Cards 2023 been released?

The CTET Re-Exam Dates and admit card is out now on the official website.

Q2. How to Download the CTET Admit Card 2023 for Rescheduled Exam?

Candidates can download the CTET Admit Card for Rescheduled Exam by using login credentials like application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Q3. On which dates the CTET 2023 Exam was rescheduled?

The CTET Exam held on 11th Jan 2023, 18th Jan 2023 and 24th Jan 2023 which could not be completed in few centres due to technical issues is rescheduled.
