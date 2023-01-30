CBSE CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates 2023 OUT @ctet.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download CTET Admit Card

CBSE CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates & Admit Card 2023 OUT @ctet.nic.in: The board has announced the CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 on the official website. Check CTET 2023 Rescheduled Exam Dates, Highlights, and Steps to Download Admit Card Here!

CBSE CTET Rescheduled Exam Dates & Admit Card 2023 OUT @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 for December 2022 Examination. As per the latest notice, the CTET exam scheduled to be conducted on 11th January 2023, 18th January 2023, and 24th January 2023 which could not be completed in a few centers due to technical issues is now rescheduled.

Candidates can download the revised admit card (if applicable) from the official website and attempt the revised Central Teacher Eligibility test Dec-22 Examination accordingly. Also, they must note that no further chance will be provided for participating in the exam. The currently ongoing CTET exams will be concluded on 7th February 2023 in various cities across the country. In this article, we have shared detailed insights into the CTET Re-Exam Dates including the steps to download the admit card and exam pattern overview.

CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 Highlights

Here are the major highlights for the CTET Re-Exam dates shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility test Session December 2022 CTET December 2022 Exam Dates 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023 CTET Re-Exam Dates Out Now CTET Admit Card Out Now - Official Link Papers Paper 1: For teacher for classes I to V Paper 2: For teacher for classes VI to VIII Total Number of Questions Paper 1: 150 MCQs Paper 2I: 150 MCQs Maximum Marks Paper 1: 150 Marks Paper 2: 150 Marks

How to Download CTET Admit Card 2023

The CTET Revised Admit Card is available now on the official website. All the eligible candidates should download the revised admit card and appear in the scheduled CTET Re-Exam Dates accordingly. Follow the steps shared below download the revised CTET admit card without any hassles.

Go to the official CTET exam.

On the homepage, find the CTET Admit Card 2023 link and click on it.

Now, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The admit card will be displayed on the device screen.

Lastly, take the printout of the admit card to appear for the exam.

After downloading the CTET hall ticket, the candidates should check all the details mentioned on it carefully. The details mentioned in the hall ticket are the candidate's name, roll number/registration number, exam center, exam date, and other relevant details. It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of the revised CTET Dec-2022 exam to the assigned exam center in order to be allowed to write the exam.

CTET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to attempt the upcoming CTET revised exams should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern to perform well in the exam. The overview of the CTET Dec 2022 exam pattern is shared below:

The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online test.

Each paper contains a total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks.

The exam duration of each paper is Two-and-a-half hours.

Paper I comprises five sections, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper II comprises four sections, i.e., Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science.

We hope this article on CTET Re-Exam Dates 2023 was informative for our readers. Apart from the revised exam dates, candidates should mandatorily download the revised CTET Admit Card by using the correct credentials to appear for the exam and also ensure that the details printed on the hall ticket are correct and genuine.