JEE Main 2020 (6th, 7th & 8th January, All Shifts): Exam Analysis, Review & Updates - Watch Live Video

NTA successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 (8th January) today in two shifts (i.e. 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The 1st & 2nd shift is over. Jagran Josh has visited the examination centre and collected feedback from students. According to the students, the difficulty level of JEE Main 8th January Paper was moderate. Out of Physics, Chemistry & Maths, some students told us the difficulty level of Physics was a bit high.

JEE Main 2020 Exam (8th January): Main Highlights From The Feedback

- Difficulty Level of Exam: Moderate

- Difficult Section of JEE Main: Some said Physics, some said Maths

- Difficult Level of Integer Based Questions: Difficult

- Many questions in Chemistry section were based on NCERT Textbooks

- Many concepts from previous years’ papers have been asked

- Plaster of Paris: Chemical Formula

- Gauss Law

- Vector Multiplication

- Saytzeff rule

- Dalton's Atomic Theory

- Crystal Field Theory

- Damped Oscillations

- Gravitation

JEE Main 2020 Exam (7th January): Main Highlights From The Feedback

According to the students, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate. Most of the questions were based on the concepts given in NCERT textbooks. A complete analysis of today's JEE Main paper is available here (with video, use this link if you can't see it)

- Structure of Chloramphenicol

- Dipole moment of CH4

- The half-life of strontium-90 is 28 years. How long will it take a 44 mg sample to decay to a mass of 11 mg?

- Variable dielectric in a capacitor

- Damped Oscillations

- Zeolites

- Saytzeff rule



More updates will be available here shortly. Till then you can check other important articles and videos from the links given below. Cut-off of the previous JEE exam is also available here for reference purpose.

NTA conducted Paper 2 of JEE Main 2020 (B.Arch B.Planning) on 6th January 2020. Paper 2 of JEE Main 2020 was conducted in two shifts i.e. morning shift and evening shift. Timing for the morning shift was from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM whereas, for the evening shift, it was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.Students who are planning to get admission in B. Arch & B. Planning courses in various NITs, SPAs & other participating institutes appeared in the JEE Main exam on 6th January. This year, around 1.3 lakh students registered for B.Arch. and around 55 thousand students registered for B.Planning. We visited some examination centres and the analysis & reviews of JEE Main exam are given below.

Review of Today's JEE Main Paper (6th January 2020)

Students who appeared in the B.Arch exam told us that the overall difficulty level of the exam was average. Most of the students pointed out that the difficulty level of the Mathematics section was average and the majority of questions were based on the concepts given in NCERT textbooks. Some students faced difficulty in drawing test. But it can be concluded that the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

JEE Main 2020: Exam Pattern of Paper 1 (B. Tech)

Section No of Questions Type of Questions Mathematics 25 (20 + 5) - 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- 5 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Physics 25 (20 + 5) Chemistry 25 (20 + 5)

Equal weightage will be assigned to all three sections of paper: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main 2020: Exam Pattern of B. Arch and B. Planning:

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 (B. Arch) is given below:

Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Soon we will try to provide PDF of JEE Main Paper 2 (Questions paper)

