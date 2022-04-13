RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-4,6 Exam Dates Out: Check 2nd Stage Computer Based Test Syllabus & Exam Pattern Postwise

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-4,6 Exam Dates Out: Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-1 CBT-2 Level-4 & 6 Exam Dates. Let’s look at the latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB NTPC 2 nd Stage CBT post-wise.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-6 Exam Dates Out: Railway Recruitment Board has officially notified that 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts will be held tentatively on 9th & 10th May 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. Each Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. The exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile-based normalization will be done.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate CBT-2 for Level 4 & 6 Posts (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 4 & 6 to be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of below posts:

RRB NTPC 2022 Pay Level 4 & 6 Selection Process Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer-Based Aptitude Test Commercial Apprentice (Graduate) 6 Common for all Level 6 Posts ------ Station Master (Graduate) 6 Computer Based Aptitude Test

Note: Document verification and Medical Test will be held for all the above posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern for Level 4 & 6 Posts

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC levels i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty levels. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks Important Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam will be held Total no. of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required ensuring the availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT. RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Syllabus The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to: Subjects (120 Marks) Topics General Awareness (50 Marks) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc. Mathematics (35 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Marks) Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.