NMAT 2020 - Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Admit Card

Narsee Monjee Admission test (NMAT) exam is taken by students competing for a seat in Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). The NMAT exam can be taken 3 times during the span of 3 months (i.e. when the test window is live). The test window commences will commence from November 4, 2020 and will be held up to January 30, 2020.

Every year approximately 50,000 students take this prestigious MBA entrance exam to be a part of the NMIMS family. Through this exam students can get admission in the below mentioned post-graduate programmes:

MBA MBA (Pharmaceuticals Management) MBA (Capital Markets) MBA (Banking) MBA (Human Resource Management) MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business)

For further details about NMAT, take a look at the details mentioned below to successfully register yourself:

Eligibility Criteria for NMAT 2020

Eligibility criteria are an important aspect to understand the Test Registration process for NMAT exam aspirants. It defines the terms and conditions that enables an aspirant to sit for the exam. It is the duty of the test taker to carefully pay attention to each and every requirement mentioned by the university i.e. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. If the candidate fails to meet the basic criteria mentioned in the NMAT exam eligibility guidelines, then university reserves all the rights to cancel the registration. No refund of test fees will be made at the later stage.

So let us take a look at the eligibility criteria of NMAT here

NMAT Eligibility Criteria 2020

NMAT 2020Registration

Registration is one of the crucial steps to appear in the exam. Every MBA entrance exam has its distinct way to get the aspirants registered. NMAT follows only online mode of registration. If you become successful in registering yourself in the exam, you have cleared one step towards your aim. Carefully read the follow the steps given below to register yourself for the NMAT 2020:

NMAT 2020 Test Centers

Test Center is another crucial consideration, when you apply for MBA entrance exam. Before applying for NMAT exam, consider this aspect about the availability of the test center in your city. Due to availability to limited number of seats, candidates face difficulty in appearing for the exam. Choose the city in your vicinity and schedule your test date accordingly. Find out the availability of NMAT test center in your city by clicking at the link provided below:

NMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The NMAT is conducted through a computer based format and each candidate receives a randomly generated test. The number of questions, difficulty levels, and the time limit for each of the sections is predetermined usually. The paper structure of NMAT comprises of three sections targeted at aptitude level of the candidates by testing their – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

The NMAT Test is as follows:

NMAT paper structure Details Total no. of questions 120 questions Number of choices 4 Test duration 120 minutes

NMAT 2020 Syllabus: Section-wise Details

For an MBA exam aspirant, it is important to be aware of the syllabus and the range of topics that will be asked in the exam to test the aptitude of the candidates. The first step to get admission in the desired MBA College is to clear the written exam with high percentile. This is possible when you are aware of the syllabus that will be asked in the exam. So read on to find out the topics that will be asked form three different sections in the NMAT exam to get admission in the NMIMS University.

NMAT 2020 - Selection Process

It is important to understand the selection process of MBA entrance exam in which you have applied. Once you are aware of the selection process, then you can prepare yourself well in advance to withstand challenges in the way to seek admission

The selection process also means that there are various stages wherein you have high chances to get eliminated. Hence, performing at your best is the only option which you have. Here we bring for you various stages wherein your aptitude and attitude would be analyzed on several dimensions.

NMAT Participating Institutes

In the process of seeking admission in the best MBA institute, it is important to be aware of the list of colleges and programmes that are covered under the university. It helps an admission seeker to shortlist the college and score the percentile accordingly to grab a seat in one of the best colleges under NMIMS university. To know the list of colleges that are covered under NMIMS university click on the link provided below. You will also find the list of courses offered by each MBA institute.

NMAT 2020 Important Dates

A timeline of an entrance exam plays a vital role in the life of the entrance exam aspirant. A timeline helps in mapping the study schedule and also enables a candidate to manage their time effectively. Take a look at the NMAT 2020 timeline and prepare yourself for the upcoming opportunity. These dates are tentative up till now. The exact dates of the entrance exam will be soon intimated by the organizing body. We shall also update you with the current dates for NMAT 2020.

NMAT Exam Events Important Date Registration commences 14th September 2020 Registration ends 30th November 2020 NMAT Exam 4th November 2020 - 30th January 2021 Announcement of Results 31st January 2021 (tentative)

Highlights of NMAT MBA entrance exam

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a global non-profit organization comprised that conducts NMAT exams every year. NMAT grants admission to all the MBA Full Time courses of NMIMS in their Mumbai campus and their PGDM courses that are conducted in Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses A candidate can take NMAT up to a maximum of 3 times (first attempt plus 2 retake attempts) including. It should be noted that for taking successive attempt of NMAT there must be a gap of at least 15 days. For candidates having multiple attempts, the best score (total and sectional) will be considered for shortlisting purposes. The result for each attempt is declared separately, approximately 15 days after the test attempt. The NMAT is a computer-based test which is conducted over a period of 10 weeks

Keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com to stay updated with the developments on NMAT 2020. You can also subscribe with us to get latest updated about MBA Admissions and exams directly in your inbox. Fill up the registration form provided on the page and get access to all the notifications with just one click! For more information related to MBA Admission/Entrance Notifications, please visit here.