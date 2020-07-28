CAT 2020: All about Eligibility, Registration, Admit Card, Test Center, Result, Important Dates,

CAT 2020 : The CAT 2020 exam official notification is expected to be released in the 1st week of August 2020. This year IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 exam and the registration window for the exam is also expected to open from August 2020. The official notification will be released on the official website (iimcat.ac.in) for the interested aspirants to read.

Every year approximately 2 lakhs MBA aspirants take the prestigious MBA entrance exam to seek admissions in IIMs and other top MBA institutes in India. CAT MBA entrance exam is a gateway to 20 IIMs and more than 100 non-IIM institutes across India. Every year the associated IIMs bring changes in their admission policy. The CAT 2020 exam is known for its high difficulty level to test the aptitude of aspirants, coupled with stringent admission policy released by each IIM separately to shortlist the creamy layer of candidates aspiring to pursue MBA programmes.

In this article you will find out detailed information about the CAT 2020 exam that will help you get registered without any hassles:

Eligibility Criteria for CAT 2020

Eligibility criteria is the first and foremost step that clarifies if you can appear for the exam or not. This year, IIM Indore has been entitled the responsibility of conducting the CAT 2020 exam will roll out a list of basic criteria that one must fulfil in order to appear for the CAT MBA entrance exam. So before applying for the exam, carefully read the list of criteria so that you do not have to face any disqualification during the selection stage.

CAT 2020 Registration



After eligibility, comes another crucial aspect i.e. registration process. Every MBA entrance has its own way of getting the candidates registered. This year IIM Indore is the convener of CAT 2020 and it is expected to commence the registration window from August 2020 for a span of 45 days. Aspirants will be able to register for CAT 2020 exam online. The CAT application form is made available on the official website of IIM CAT and applicants can register for the CAT Exam through online mode only. The application fee for the General category candidates in 2019 was INR 1900/-. As a precautionary measure, aspirants are advised to fill all the necessary details correctly because once the details are submitted; not all the detailed filled in application form can be changed at a later stage. Incorrect details can lead to cancellation of admission also.

CAT 2020 Exam Pattern and Structure

Exam pattern is a crucial aspect for the aspirants that help them clear the exam with structured preparations. Every year aspirants find additional changes in the CAT exam, but since last two year, not much has been changed in the exam pattern. The computer based test is sub-divided into 3 sections, as per the trends followed in the previous years.

CAT is a MCQ based online MBA exam that tests the aptitude of the test takers in 180 minutes. Along with MCQ based questions, there are a few non-MCQ based questions as well. Aspirants must be wary of the negative marking that often brings down the percentile in the exam. During the admission process, IIMs not only consider the overall percentile but sectional percentile also for admission. To CAT aspirants have a challenge to score well in all the sections of the exam to make it to the IIMs.

You can also make effective utilization of CAT Previous Year Papers to gain deeper understanding of the type of questions and exam pattern being followed in the CAT exam. In addition, In addition, a thorough reading of CAT Question Paper Analysis will help you evaluate the difficulty level of questions faced by the test takers. This will enable you to kick start systematic preparation plan to ace CAT 2020.

CAT 2020: Exam Syllabus

In order to clear MBA entrance exam, the basic requirement for CAT preparation is to find out the syllabus of the exam. Syllabus is your holy book that helps you prepare for the targeted exam. Syllabus of CAT exam is more or less similar to other MBA entrance exams but there are some distinct topics that make CAT a tough call for the aspirants.

So take a detailed look at the topics covered in each section and prepare a thorough study plan that will help you cover all the topics to score good percentile in the CAT Exam.

CAT 2020 - Exam Syllabus, list of important topics

CAT 2020 Admit Card

The Admit card for CAT exam is generally released in the second week of October. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official website of IIM CAT. Being an important document which is required for entry at the examination hall, aspirants must carry CAT Admit card to the test center. Without the admit card, aspirant might be debarred from appearing in the exam. So make sure to download the CAT admit card and keep its hard copy safely for future reference.

CAT Participating Institutes

Indian Institute of Management is considered as the most prestigious MBA institute of India. IIMs have earned various accreditation and accolades across the globe and excellent faculty and curriculum makes them one of the most sought after MBA colleges in the world. Not only this, IIMs are known to offer best placement exposure to the MBA aspirants. In fact hefty placement packages and 100 per cent placement are a proof of the quality of education being impacted by them.

Important Dates for CAT 2020

If you are appearing for CAT exam, then do not miss out on the important dates. Every event related to the CAT exam has a definite deadline and missing out on a single deadline can cost a year’s preparation. Follow the deadlines earnestly until you get admission in the top MBA institutes.

Event Date CAT 2020 Notification August 2020 CAT Exam Registration commencement To be announced CAT Admit Card To be announced CAT Exam To be announced CAT Exam Result To be announced

About CAT 2020 Exam

CAT 2020 exam will be conducted by IIM Indore this year. Prof. Harshal Lowalekar has been appointed as the official CAT convener. IIM Indore Director, Prof Himanshu Rai has confirmed that IIM Indore will be conducting the CAT 2020 exam despite of all the challenges that the economy is facing at present due to the widespread COVID19. The CAT notification and registration has been delayed slightly keeping in view the emerging concerns related to the safety and health of the aspirants.

Last year IIM Calcutta had the onus to conduct the CAT Exam and it did so wonderfully without much ado. CAT 2017 was conducted by IIM Lucknow, in a single slot during 10 AM to 12 Noon in November 2020. The exam was conducted smoothly across all test centres in India. CAT Scores are a gateway to get admission in institutes such as all the top 20 IIMs along with FMS, MDI, IMI, NITIE, SPJIMR, IMT, JBIMS, BIMTECH, TAPMI, XIMB, Great Lakes among others.

Fore more updates on CAT 2020 exam, keep visiting MBA section of Jagranjosh.com.