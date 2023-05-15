HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: 81.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Haryana Board Class 12 Stream-Wise Toppers Name

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Haryana Board releases the stream-wise topper’s list and pass percentage along with class 12th result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage and result statistics here.

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has announced the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check their Haryana Board 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the Haryana Board 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2023 by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65%. Along with the result, the board has also released the HBSE 12th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, 87.08% of students passed the HBSE class 12 board exam result. This year, a total of 5,59,738 students are awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Board exam results. Out of the total number of registrations, 2,63,409 are class 12th students.

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Haryana Board Class 12 Result

The board announces the names of 12 stream-wise toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.

Haryana Board 12 Arts Toppers 2022

Students can check previous year's toppers lists for 12th Arts stream below:

Rank Name of toppers Name of school Marks 1 Kajal K C M Public Sr Src School, Nindana 498 2 Shruti Tagore Sr Sec School, Narnaund 495 3 Kriti Dindyal Mahrishi Ved Vyas Sr Sec School, Bastli 494 3 Neha K C M Public Sr Sec School, Nindana 494

Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers Lists 2022

Rank Name of toppers Name of schools Marks 1 Payal Paradise Sr Sec School, Achhej Paharipur 494 2 Kapil Gayatry Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School Adarsh Colony, Palwal 493 2 Mahak Saraswati Public School, Naguran 493 2 Kiran Devi Maharshi Dayanand Sr Sec School, Khudan 493 3 Tamanna Govt Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Nehar Kothi, Barwala 492

HBSE 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022

Rank Name of toppers Name of schools Marks 1 Muskan S D Kanya Mahavidyalya, Narwana 496 1 Sakshi Baba Sharvan Nath Sr Sec School, Pehowa 496 2 Poonam Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Sec School, Khambi 495 3 Yashika B K Sr Sec School Shiv Vihar, Palwal 494

HBSE Haryana 12th Arts Toppers List 2020

Ranks Name of the student Marks obtained 1st Manisha 499 2nd Monika 497 2nd Amandeep Kaur 497 2nd Varsha 495

HBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2020 for Commerce

Rank Name of the student Marks obtained 1st Pushpa 498 1st Sanyam 498 2nd Anshu 496 2nd Muskan 496 3rd Jaspreet Singh 495 3rd Vishakha 495 3rd Babita 495 3rd Simran 495

Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020

Here, students can check below the list of Science toppers:

Rank Name of the student Marks 1st Bhawna Yadav 496 2nd Amit Santosh 495 2nd Monu Kumari 495 2nd Shrutika 495 2nd Kajal 495 3rd Muskan 494 3rd Sachin 494 3rd Sanju 494 3rd Mandeep Kodan 494

Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics

In 2022, the pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%. Check past year’s HBSE 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result statistics: