HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: 81.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Haryana Board Class 12 Stream-Wise Toppers Name

 HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Haryana Board releases the stream-wise topper’s list and pass percentage along with class 12th result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage and result statistics here.

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023
HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has announced the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check their Haryana Board 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the Haryana Board 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2023 by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65%. Along with the result, the board has also released the HBSE 12th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, 87.08% of students passed the HBSE class 12 board exam result. This year, a total of 5,59,738 students are awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Board exam results. Out of the total number of registrations, 2,63,409 are class 12th students.

Career Counseling

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Haryana Board Class 12 Result 

The board announces the names of 12 stream-wise toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.  

Haryana Board 12 Arts Toppers 2022

Students can check previous year's toppers lists for 12th Arts stream below:

Rank

Name of toppers

Name of school

Marks

1

Kajal

K C M Public Sr Src School, Nindana

498

2

Shruti

Tagore Sr Sec School, Narnaund

495

3

Kriti Dindyal

Mahrishi Ved Vyas Sr Sec School, Bastli

494

3

Neha

K C M Public Sr Sec School, Nindana

494

Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers Lists 2022 

Rank

Name of toppers

Name of schools

Marks

1

Payal

Paradise Sr Sec School, Achhej Paharipur

494

2

Kapil

Gayatry Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School Adarsh Colony, Palwal

493

2

Mahak

Saraswati Public School, Naguran

493

2

Kiran Devi

Maharshi Dayanand Sr Sec School, Khudan

493

3

Tamanna

Govt Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Nehar Kothi, Barwala

492

HBSE 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022

Rank

Name of toppers

Name of schools

Marks

1

Muskan

S D Kanya Mahavidyalya, Narwana

496

1

Sakshi

Baba Sharvan Nath Sr Sec School, Pehowa

496

2

Poonam

Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Sec School, Khambi

495

3

Yashika

B K Sr Sec School Shiv Vihar, Palwal

494

HBSE Haryana 12th Arts Toppers List 2020

Ranks

Name of the student

Marks obtained

1st

Manisha

499

2nd

Monika

497

2nd

Amandeep Kaur

497

2nd

Varsha

495

HBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2020 for Commerce 

Rank

Name of the student

Marks obtained

1st

Pushpa

498

1st

Sanyam

498

2nd

Anshu

496

2nd

Muskan

496

3rd

Jaspreet Singh

495

3rd

Vishakha

495

3rd

Babita

495

3rd

Simran

495

Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020

Here, students can check below the list of Science toppers: 

Rank

Name of the student

Marks

1st

Bhawna Yadav

496

2nd

Amit Santosh

495

2nd

Monu Kumari

495

2nd

Shrutika

495

2nd

Kajal

495

3rd

Muskan

494

3rd

Sachin

494

3rd

Sanju

494

3rd

Mandeep Kodan

494

Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics

In 2022, the pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%. Check past year’s HBSE 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result statistics:

Years

Overall Pass Percentage

Boys Pass Percentage

Girls Pass Percentage

No. of students appeared

2022

87.08%

83.96%

90.51%

2,45,685

2021

100%

100%

100%

-

2020

80.34%

75.06%

86.30%

Around 3 lakhs

2019

74.4%

68%

82.5%

--

2018

63.84%

57.1%

72.38%

2,22,388

2017

64.49%

57.58%

73.43%

2,10,867

2016

53.96%

45.88%

64.57%

2,58,841

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next