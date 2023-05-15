HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: 81.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Haryana Board Class 12 Stream-Wise Toppers Name

HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has announced the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check their Haryana Board 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the Haryana Board 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2023 by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.
The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65%. Along with the result, the board has also released the HBSE 12th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, 87.08% of students passed the HBSE class 12 board exam result. This year, a total of 5,59,738 students are awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Board exam results. Out of the total number of registrations, 2,63,409 are class 12th students.
HBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Haryana Board Class 12 Result
The board announces the names of 12 stream-wise toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.
Haryana Board 12 Arts Toppers 2022
Students can check previous year's toppers lists for 12th Arts stream below:
|
Rank
|
Name of toppers
|
Name of school
|
Marks
|
1
|
Kajal
|
K C M Public Sr Src School, Nindana
|
498
|
2
|
Shruti
|
Tagore Sr Sec School, Narnaund
|
495
|
3
|
Kriti Dindyal
|
Mahrishi Ved Vyas Sr Sec School, Bastli
|
494
|
3
|
Neha
|
K C M Public Sr Sec School, Nindana
|
494
Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers Lists 2022
|
Rank
|
Name of toppers
|
Name of schools
|
Marks
|
1
|
Payal
|
Paradise Sr Sec School, Achhej Paharipur
|
494
|
2
|
Kapil
|
Gayatry Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School Adarsh Colony, Palwal
|
493
|
2
|
Mahak
|
Saraswati Public School, Naguran
|
493
|
2
|
Kiran Devi
|
Maharshi Dayanand Sr Sec School, Khudan
|
493
|
3
|
Tamanna
|
Govt Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Nehar Kothi, Barwala
|
492
HBSE 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name of toppers
|
Name of schools
|
Marks
|
1
|
Muskan
|
S D Kanya Mahavidyalya, Narwana
|
496
|
1
|
Sakshi
|
Baba Sharvan Nath Sr Sec School, Pehowa
|
496
|
2
|
Poonam
|
Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Sec School, Khambi
|
495
|
3
|
Yashika
|
B K Sr Sec School Shiv Vihar, Palwal
|
494
HBSE Haryana 12th Arts Toppers List 2020
|
Ranks
|
Name of the student
|
Marks obtained
|
1st
|
Manisha
|
499
|
2nd
|
Monika
|
497
|
2nd
|
Amandeep Kaur
|
497
|
2nd
|
Varsha
|
495
HBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2020 for Commerce
|
Rank
|
Name of the student
|
Marks obtained
|
1st
|
Pushpa
|
498
|
1st
|
Sanyam
|
498
|
2nd
|
Anshu
|
496
|
2nd
|
Muskan
|
496
|
3rd
|
Jaspreet Singh
|
495
|
3rd
|
Vishakha
|
495
|
3rd
|
Babita
|
495
|
3rd
|
Simran
|
495
Haryana Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020
Here, students can check below the list of Science toppers:
|
Rank
|
Name of the student
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Bhawna Yadav
|
496
|
2nd
|
Amit Santosh
|
495
|
2nd
|
Monu Kumari
|
495
|
2nd
|
Shrutika
|
495
|
2nd
|
Kajal
|
495
|
3rd
|
Muskan
|
494
|
3rd
|
Sachin
|
494
|
3rd
|
Sanju
|
494
|
3rd
|
Mandeep Kodan
|
494
Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics
In 2022, the pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%. Check past year’s HBSE 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result statistics:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
No. of students appeared
|
2022
|
87.08%
|
83.96%
|
90.51%
|
2,45,685
|
2021
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
-
|
2020
|
80.34%
|
75.06%
|
86.30%
|
Around 3 lakhs
|
2019
|
74.4%
|
68%
|
82.5%
|
--
|
2018
|
63.84%
|
57.1%
|
72.38%
|
2,22,388
|
2017
|
64.49%
|
57.58%
|
73.43%
|
2,10,867
|
2016
|
53.96%
|
45.88%
|
64.57%
|
2,58,841