CTET 2020 Registration Last Date Extended at ctet.nic.in: Check revised exam dates here

CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended date of CTET Registration date till 2nd March 2020. As per the CTET Notification PDF 2020, the last date of filling CTET Online Application Form was 2th February. However, this date has now been extended by the CBSE. Candidates can now register for the CTET July 2020 exam by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET Application Fee payment date has also been extended by the CBSE. The CTET exam fee can be paid till 5 March 2020.

The CTET application form direct link is available below along with the revised exam schedule of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). To sit for the CTET Exam, candidates need to follow two-phased process. This process involves CTET Registration followed by CTET Application Form. Lakhs of candidates have already applied for the CTET 2020 exam. Those who have still not applied for the CTET 2020 July exam can apply now by paying the CTET Application fee till 3:30 PM of 5th March. CBSE will not accept late fee beyond this deadline.

Have a look at the detailed CTET Registration and Application Process below along with the direct link:

CTET July 2020 Registration & Application Form - Direct Link

Q1. How to fill CTET Online Form 2020?

1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

2: Click on "Application Form for CTET 2020"

3: Register by clicking on "New Registration"

4: Fill the Application Form using Registration Number

5: Submit & Save the CTET Confirmation Page

Q2. What is CTET Exam Date 2020?

Ans: The CTET Exam Date is 5 July 2020.

Q3. What is the last date of CTET Registration 2020?

Ans: The Last Date of CTET Registration is 2 March 2020.

Q4. What is the last date of paying CTET Application Fee?

Ans: The Last date to pay CTET Application fee is 5 March 2020, until 3:30 PM.

Q5. What is CTET July 2020 Form Correction Date?

Ans: Candidates can correct CTET Online Form during 17 March- 24 March 2020.

