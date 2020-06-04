RRB Recruitment 2020: Shortlisted Candidates complaining over delay in RRB ALP & Technician 2020 Joining & Appointment Dates

On December 12 2019, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final result and merit list of RRB ALP & Technician 2018 Exam. Candidates who got shortlisted were qualified on the basis of their performance in RRB ALP Stage 1 CBT, RRB ALP Stage 1 CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Document Verification & Medical Examination Round. Now, shortlisted candidates are complaining over social media that even after 7 months of announcing the RRB ALP & Technician 2018, RRB has not yet issued their Joining Dates and Appointment Letter.

RRB ALP & Technician 2018 Recruitment Timeline

Let’s look at the timeline of RRB ALP & Technician 2018:

RRB ALP & Technician 2018 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Released 3rd February 2018 RRB ALP Stage 1 CBT 9th August 2018 to 31st August 2018 and 4th September 2018 RRB ALP Stage 1 CBT Result 20th December 2018 RRB ALP Stage 2 CBT 21st January 2019 to 23rd January 2019 and 8th February 2019 RRB ALP Stage 2 CBT Result April 6 2019 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 10th May 2019 and 21st May 2019 Final Result 12th December 2019

Candidates who cleared RRB ALP CBT-1 and CBT-2 alongwith CBAT were called for last round, i.e., Document Verification & Medical Examination. RRB ALP final merit list was created on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT (70%) and CBAT (30%). Final Selections for RRB ALP & Technician post were made on the basis of DV as well as the merit.

Candidates Complaining over Social Media for not Getting RRB ALP & Technician Joining Dates & Appointment Letter Yet

Candidates who were shortlisted and made it to the final selection through lot of efforts are now complaining over social media that RRB has not yet issued the Joining Dates & Appointment Letter to them. There has been a delay of over 6 months in issuing the Appointment Details by the Railway Recruitment Board to the Shortlisted candidates as the final RRB ALP & Technician 2018 Result was released on 12th December 2019.

The outrage of the shortlisted candidates is visible on social media sites like Twitter. Here are some snapshots of tweets of candidates who are raising their voice against the delay in RRB ALP & Technician 2018 recruitment Process:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB ALP & Technician Exam to recruit Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) across the country in Indian railways. In 2018, Railways announced 64371 Vacancies under the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians across different RRB Zones. Candidates are demanding prompt action from the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Recruitment Board over their Joining Dates and Issue of Appointment Letters.

