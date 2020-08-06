XAT 2021 Result to be Declared at xatonline.in - Know how to download XAT Scorecard | Direct Link Available

XAT 2021 Result: Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), which is the conducting authority for XAT exam, will release the XAT Result online. Candidates will be able to check their performance in the form of XAT 2021 scorecard, that will be made available online at xatonline.in. Candidates appearing in the exam in January 2021 will be able to download XAT scorecard that is accepted by XAT participating institutes. Find out how to download XAT exam scorecard here.

XAT 2021 Result

Candidates, will appear for the XAT Exam in January 2021, are advised to follow the simple steps to check their XAT 2021 Result online to download the XAT scorecard from the website.

• Step 1: Visit official website i.e. www.xatonline.in

• Step 2: Click on the XAT Scorecard icon

• Step 3: Input your XAT registration ID and Password / Date of Birth as required

• Step 4: Click on the Submit Button

• Step 5: Your XAT scorecard would be displayed on the screen

• Step 6: Cross-check your name and other registration details on the XAT 2021 scorecard

• Step 7: Download XAT Result scorecard from the website

• Step 8: Take printout of the XAT 2021 Result scorecard

P.S.: The XAT 2021 Result scorecard would contain scaled scores, percentile score for each section and overall percentile of the candidate.

XLRI Shortlist to follow XAT 2021 Result

After the announcement of XAT 2021 Result, the Xavier Labour Relations / XLRI Institute will also announce the list of shortlisted candidates for admission to their MBA programme. Along with XLRI, other top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2019 score such as SPJIMR will also announce the list of shortlisted candidates. Other top MBA colleges in India that accept XAT 2019 Result score are IMT, XIMB, TAPMI, GIM, Great Lakes, and LIBA. These B-schools are expected to announce their XAT shortlist of candidates in the coming week.

Top Colleges Accepting XAT 2021 Result Score

XAT 2021 is the perfect opportunity for MBA aspirants who have not managed to score well in CAT 2020. XAT 2021 Result will give such candidates another opportunity to target top MBA colleges in India for MBA admissions. Many premier B-schools accept XAT 2021 Result score to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions. The notable among them include:

• Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

• Goa Institute of Management, Goa

• Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

• TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

• SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

• Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

• Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

• Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

• Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

• Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

