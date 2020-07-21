RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020 Latest News: Railways Recruited 1.21 Lakh candidates till now, 1.4 Lakh Vacancies Recruitment in Process

RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020 Latest News: In an official Press Release, Ministry of Railways informed that it has conducted first-ever online Workman Sanghosti (Conference) in which representatives of Railways Worker's Unions participated from across the country. This “Workmen Sangosthi” was attended by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State of Railways, V.K.Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board along with senior officers of Railway Board.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry said that Railways need to collectively focus on increasing the revenue, minimising costs, boosting safety of operations and welfare of existing employees. Minister of Railways seeks crowd sourcing of ideas for boosting profitability and transformational changes from the railway employees. They also expressed gratitude towards the relentless efforts by Indian Railway Employees during Covid times.

Indian Railways Recruited 1.21 Lakh and is going to Recruit 1.4 Lakh more Candidates

As per the official Press Release of Ministry of Railways, Railway Board has informed that Indian Railways has more than 12.18 lakh employees on roll. 1.21 lakh employees have been recruited recently. Process for recruitment of 1.40 lakh vacancies has been initiated.

Earlier Anand S Khati, Director General, Human Resource at Railway Board said that Railways are now focusing on updating and changing existing job profile of various no-safety posts to re-skill its existing employees and freezing the unskilled jobs in Zonal Railways. However, this decision has been made while keeping in mind that there will be no job cuts in the ongoing railway recruitment process.

Another Railway Official said “Modern technology has resulted in needs arising in many new areas, thereby reorientation and repositioning of resources is an imperative”. There will be no job reduction in Railways but surrendering of non functional, non-safety vacant posts would help in creating additional safety posts for new Railway Infrastructure Projects being developed at fast speed.

As per the official data released by Ministry of Railways, Recruitment of 1,40,640 (1.4 Lakh) Vacancies have begun in 2018. Out of these vacancies, 72274 vacancies belongs to ‘safety’ category and 68366 to ‘non safety’ category.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct pending Online Railway Exams (CBT) after the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). At present the below the Railway Recruitment Process is ongoing:

1. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the links given below:

2. RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Last year, Railways announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D 2020 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 Posts have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Check the important updates related to RRB Group D 2020 Exam from the links given below:

3. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Recruitment

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment will be done by Railways for filling 1663 Vacancies under the Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT Teachers, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus RRB MI 2020 Exam from the link given below: