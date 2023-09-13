SSC CGL Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Monthly GK Capsule PDF and Quiz

SSC Current Affairs 2023: Candidates who are preparing for the SSC exam 2023 can check the latest daily, monthly, yearly current affairs capsule PDF for banking and financial awareness section of mains exam. Check one liner and solve the SSC quizzes to score good marks in SSC exams like CGL, MTS, CHSL, JHT and other exam.

Get the daily, monthly current affairs for SSC general awareness section here
Get the daily, monthly current affairs for SSC general awareness section here

SSC CGL Current Affairs 2023: Staff Selection Commission is an organization under Government of India that conducts exams like SSC CGL, MTS, CHSL, JHT and other exams to recruit staff for various posts in the different ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices. During the SSC CGL exam current affairs questions are among the most scoring topics where candidates take only a few seconds to solve and score good marks. 

SSC CGL Current Affairs, General Awareness (GA), and General Knowledge (GK) are crucial sections as it is asked in both the Tiers (I and II).  SSC CGL Current Affairs 2023 is meant to assess a candidate's awareness of the world around them. SSC CGL Current Affairs questions are designed to test a candidate's understanding in reading, practicing, and current affairs and general knowledge topics. 

Career Counseling

Candidates can excel in the SSC current affairs, GA, and GK sections by reading newspapers, watching news, and using reliable sources for current affairs like books, YouTube videos, podcasts, etc. Additionally, practicing mock tests and previous years' question papers helps candidates to have good command over the syllabus and improve their performance to score good marks. 

Candidates who are in SSC CGL preparation, can check here the details CA and GK questions with explanatory solutions from the table below. We have provided here daily current affairs, one liners, daily and weekly quizzes on SSC CGL  so that they prepare well in the exam. 

SSC CGL Current Affairs 2023: Questions and Solutions in Banking and Finance Topics on Latest Events

The daily quiz and one liner provided below is based on the latest happenings at national and international level. The SSC quizzes are based on current affairs which will help candidates to improve their General Awareness (GA), and General Knowledge (GK) understanding and concepts to score good marks. Also, it will help them in SSC preparation for CGL, MTS, CHSL, JHT and JE. 

SSC CGL Daily Current Affairs 2023: Based on latest happening in politics, banking, policies, events 

Candidates can download the latest SSC CGL Daily Current Affairs 2023 from the table below to prepare for their government exams.

SSC CGL September 2023: Daily Quiz & One Liner

SSC CGL September 2023: Daily Quiz & One Liner
Dates Daily Quiz One Liner
September 13, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 13 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 13 2023
September 12, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 12 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 12 2023
September 11, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 11 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 11 2023
September 8, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 08 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 08 2023
September 7, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 07 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 07 2023
September 6, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 06 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 06 2023
September 5, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 05 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 05 2023
September 4, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 04 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 04 2023
September 1, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: 01 September 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: September 01 2023

SSC CGL August 2023: Daily Quiz & One Liner

SSC CGL August 2023: Daily Quiz & One Liner
Dates Daily Quiz One Liner
August 31, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 31 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 31 2023
August 29, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 29 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 29 2023
August 28, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 28 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023
August 25, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 25 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 25 2023
August 24, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 24 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023
August 23, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 23 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023
August 22, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 22 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023
August 21, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023
August 18, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 18 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023
August 17, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 17 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023
August 16, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 16 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 16 2023
August 14, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023
August 11, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 11 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 11 2023
August 10, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 10 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023
August 9, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023
August 8, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023
August 7, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023
August 4, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 04 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 04 2023
August 3, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 03 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 03 2023
August 1, 2023 Current Affairs Quiz: August 01 2023 Current Affairs One Liners: August 01 2023

For More Daily Quiz or One Liner Check Below Link:-

SSC CGL Weekly CA, General Awareness Capsule: Important weekly events based on national and international happenings

The weekly digest on SSC CGL Current Affairs, General Awareness (GA), and General Knowledge (GK) will help candidates during their revision to remember important events of the week. Candidates can download the SSC CGL Weekly CA 2023 capsules/digest from the table given below. 

Dates Weekly Quiz
04 September to 10 September 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 04 September to 10 September 2023
28 August to 03 September 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 28 August to 03 September 2023
21 August to 27 August 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 21 August to 27 August 2023
14 August to 20 August 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 14 August to 20 August 2023
07 August to 13 August 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 07 August to 13 August 2023
31 July to 06 August 2023 Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 31 July to 06 August 2023

For More Weekly Quiz Check Below Link:-

SSC CGL General Awareness Quiz 2023:

In SSC CGL exams most questions are from the General Awareness sections. This is one the most scoring segments in the exam that helps candidates in securing the cutoff score. Even SSC toppers and experts suggest that candidates must have good command over SSC CGL GA segment as the questions are easy to solve in seconds and give good marks. Candidates who are preparing for the exam can download  SSC CGL General Awareness Quiz 2023 from the table below. The SSC CGL GA Quizzes listed below are a compilation of the latest happenings on sports, G20 summit, discoveries, books, authors, history, politics, governance, science, religions, etc.

General Awareness Quiz
Engineers' Day Quiz: GK Questions & Answers Based On Great Engineers of India
US Army Quiz: GK Question & Answers On U.S Armed Forces
Hindi Diwas Quiz 2023: Test Your Knowledge About India's Official Language
G20 Quiz: GK Questions and Answers on G20 Summit 2023
GK Quiz Question & Answers on Krishna Janmashtami
Teacher's Day 2023 Quiz: GK Questions & Answer On Shikshak Divas in India
GK Questions and Answers on India's first Vice President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Science Quiz On Invention and Discoveries: Unearthing Brilliance From Edison To Einstein
Independence Day 2023 Quiz: Do you know these basic questions about India?
GK Questions and Answers on the Parliament of India
GK Quiz on Indian Geography: General Geography & Physical Features Set 1
GK Quiz on Kargil Vijay Diwas
GK Questions and Answers on India and its States
600+ Important GK Questions & Answers on Indian Economy
GK Questions and Answers on Doctor B.R. Ambedkar
GK Questions and Answers on Ramayana
GK Quiz on Rivers of the World
GK Quiz on Ancient History
GK Questions and Answers on Solar System
International Yoga Day 2023 Quiz : Test Your Knowledge on World Yoga Day
GK Questions and Answers on Rivers of India - Set I
GK Quiz: How much do you know about Blood?
GK Questions and Answers on History of India
GK Questions and Answers on Everyday Science
GK Questions & Answers On The Preamble Of Indian Constitution
GK Questions and Answers on World Environment Day

For More General Awareness Quiz Check Below Link:-

FAQ

How many months are current affairs enough for the SSC CGL exam?

Candidates are advised to focus more on the current affairs of the last 5 - 6 months. They also must cover the most important news from the remaining 6 months of current affairs. Also make current affairs notes to memorize the important points.

How can I get a capsule PDF for SSC CGL general awareness?

SSC CGL CA, GK and GS capsule PDF for 2023 can be downloaded from the above page. The SSC CA, GK and GS capsule PDF link is provided in the given articles.

How to prepare current affairs for SSC CGL?

Solve daily, weekly and monthly current affairs on Gk and GS. Focus more on the current affairs of the last 6 months before the exam as 60–70% of SSC CGL Current Affairs questions ask from the latest happenings at national and international level.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next