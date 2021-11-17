Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st Nov 2021: Check NTA Admit Card, Download Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st Nov 2021: Check Exam Schedule, NTA Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Previous Year Papers and Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 20th & 21st Nov 2021.

Created On: Nov 17, 2021 16:52 IST
UGC NET Exam Schedule & Admit Card for 20th & 21st Nov 2021
UGC NET Exam Schedule & Admit Card for 20th & 21st Nov 2021

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st Nov 2021: NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam on 20th & 21st Nov 2021 for 41 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 20th & 21st Nov 2021.

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th November 2021

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 20th Nov 2021:

Date/ Time/Shift

Subject Code

Subject  Name

20th Nov 2021

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Shift-1)

46

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

49

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

29

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

32

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

62

Comparative Study of Religions

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

33

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

44

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

37

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

50

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

45

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

85

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

18

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

35

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

42

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

91

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

43

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

101

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

40

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

70

Tribal and Religion Language / Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

20th Nov 2021

3.00-6.00 PM (Shift-2)


 

 

 

 

 

67

Archaeology

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

72

Comparative Literature

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

68

Criminology

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

71

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

82

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

39

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

92

Human Rights and Duties

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

31

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

Check Syllabus

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

66

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

34

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

83

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

03

Philosophy

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies.

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

93

Tourism Administration and Management

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 21st November 2021

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 21st Nov 2021:

Date/ Time/Shift

Subject Code

Subject  Name

21st Nov 2021

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Shift-1)

58

Law

Check Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

04

Psychology

Check Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

21st Nov 2021

3.00-6.00 PM (Shift-2)

89

Environmental Sciences

Check Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

DOWNLOAD PDF

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

47

Physical Education

Download Paper with Answer

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 

Download UGC NET Admit Card for 20th & 21st Nov 2021 Exam

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

 

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects for 20th & 21st Nov 2021

UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

 

150

300

Note:

- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.

- There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2021 Paper-2 Exam Pattern

Paper-2

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects for 20th & 21st Nov 2021 Exams

UGC NET 2021 Exam Preparation Material
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2021 Mock Test
Get UGC NET 2021 Free Study Material
Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation
Check NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Study Plan

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. 

FAQ

What is the UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st November?

NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam on 20th & 21st Nov 2021 for 41 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres.

Which is the official website to download NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In
