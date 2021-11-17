UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st Nov 2021: Check NTA Admit Card, Download Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20 th & 21 st Nov 2021: Check Exam Schedule, NTA Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Previous Year Papers and Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 20 th & 21 st Nov 2021.

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th & 21st Nov 2021: NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam on 20th & 21st Nov 2021 for 41 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 20th & 21st Nov 2021.

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 20th November 2021

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 20th Nov 2021:

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 21st November 2021

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 21st Nov 2021:

Download UGC NET Admit Card for 20th & 21st Nov 2021 Exam

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects for 20th & 21st Nov 2021

UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.

- There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2021 Paper-2 Exam Pattern Paper-2



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects for 20th & 21st Nov 2021 Exams

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.