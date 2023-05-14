ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: 9 Students Secured Rank 1, Check Here ICSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th result for all the students today. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded will be provided here. Along with the announcement of the ICSE 10th result, the authorities also releases the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE Class 10 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 98.94%.
This year, Rushil Kumar and Ananya Karthik secured 99.8%. A total of 9 students have secured the rank 1 position in ICSE class 10th result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls. The girl's and boy's pass percentage has been recorded at 99.21% and 98.71% respectively. This year, 237,631 students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of which, 128,131 are boys and 109,500 are girls.
|
ICSE / ISC Results 2023
ICSE Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CISCE 10th Result
The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
|ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Toppers
|Toppers Name
|Score
|Rushil Kumar
|99.8%
|Annanya Karthik
|99.8%
|Shreya Upadhyay
|99.8%
|Advay Sardesai
|99.8%
|Yash Manish Bhasein
|99.8%
|Tanay Sushil Shah
|99.8%
|Hiya Sanghavi
|99.8%
|Avishi Singh
|99.8%
|Sambit Mukhopaghyay
|99.8%
This year, girls have outperformed boys. Check pass percentage below:
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
99.21%
|
Boys
|
98.71%
ICSE Results 2023: Number of students who appeared
Number of students who appeared in ICSE: 237,631
- Boys: 128,131 - 53.92 %
- Girls: 109,500 - 46.08 %
ICSE Class 10 Results 2023: Region-wise pass percentage
|
Region
|
Pass Percentage
|
North
|
98.65%
|
East
|
98.47%
|
West
|
99.81%
|
South
|
99.69%
- SC: 98.36%
- ST: 96.92%
- OBC: 98.98%
The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
Hargun Kaur Matharu
|
499
|
Anika Gupta
|
499
|
Pushkar Tripathi
|
499
|
Kanishka Mittal
|
499
ICSE 10 Toppers List 2022 Rank 2
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
Ved Raj
|
498
|
Sandhya S
|
498
|
Amolika Amit Mukherjee
|
498
|
Aadya Gaur
|
498
|
Vidhi Chauhan
|
498
|
Vedaang Kharya
|
498
|
Sariya Khan
|
498
|
Raeena Kausar
|
498
|
Kshitij Narayan
|
498
|
Abhay Kumar Singhania
|
498
|
Baidurya Ghosh
|
498
|
Kaninika Saha
|
498
|
Neha
|
498
List of Rank 3 toppers of Class 10
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
Sai Raksha
|
497
|
Adithya Parameswaran
|
497
|
Raina Kareem
|
497
|
Siddharth Ramasamy A
|
497
|
Aadi Kumar
|
497
|
Mythili Iyer
|
497
|
Harshita S Behera
|
497
|
Vikram Anand Unnikrishnan
|
497
|
Prisha Thacker
|
497
|
Tanvi Lala
|
497
|
Abhirup Tapadar
|
497
ICSE Class 10th 2022 Region-Wise Pass Percentage
|
Regions in India
|
Statistics
|
Southern Region
|
99.81%
|
Northern Region
|
99.43%
|
Eastern Region
|
99.18%
|
Western Region
|
99.58%
ICSE Board Result Statistics
The exam conducting body releases the ICSE class 10 result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of ICSE, last year, 4 students topped the exam with 99.8%. Here, students can check the ICSE result statistics of the last few years:
|
Years
|
Total No. of Students appeared
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
2,31,063
|
99.98%
|
99.97%
|
99.97%
|
2021
|
2,07,902
|
99.98
|
99.98
|
99.98%
|
2020
|
2,13,036
|
-
|
-
|
99.33%
|
2019
|
1,96,271
|
99.05%
|
98.12%.
|
98.54%
|
2018
|
1,83,387
|
98.95
|
98.14
|
98.55
|
2017
|
1,68,591
|
99.03
|
98.13
|
98.53
|
2016
|
1,49,087
|
97.78
|
97.3
|
98.02
|
2015
|
1,10,026
|
95.09
|
94.34
|
95.51
|
2014
|
99,981
|
91
|
89.45
|
91.64
|
2013
|
95,425
|
86
|
84.23
|
87.91