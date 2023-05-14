ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: 9 Students Secured Rank 1, Check Here ICSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 10th result today. Along with the result, the ICSE 10th toppers list is also released. Check names and ranks here

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th result for all the students today. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded will be provided here. Along with the announcement of the ICSE 10th result, the authorities also releases the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE Class 10 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 98.94%.

This year, Rushil Kumar and Ananya Karthik secured 99.8%. A total of 9 students have secured the rank 1 position in ICSE class 10th result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls. The girl's and boy's pass percentage has been recorded at 99.21% and 98.71% respectively. This year, 237,631 students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of which, 128,131 are boys and 109,500 are girls.

ICSE Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CISCE 10th Result

The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Toppers Toppers Name Score Rushil Kumar 99.8% Annanya Karthik 99.8% Shreya Upadhyay 99.8% Advay Sardesai 99.8% Yash Manish Bhasein 99.8% Tanay Sushil Shah 99.8% Hiya Sanghavi 99.8% Avishi Singh 99.8% Sambit Mukhopaghyay 99.8%

ICSE 10th Gender-Wise Pass Percentage 2023

This year, girls have outperformed boys. Check pass percentage below: Gender Pass Percentage Girls 99.21% Boys 98.71%

ICSE Results 2023: Number of students who appeared

Number of students who appeared in ICSE: 237,631 Boys: 128,131 - 53.92 %

Girls: 109,500 - 46.08 % ICSE Class 10 Results 2023: Region-wise pass percentage ICSE Class 10 Results: Region-wise pass percentage Region Pass Percentage North 98.65% East 98.47% West 99.81% South 99.69%

ICSE Class 10th Category-Wise Pass Percentage

SC: 98.36%

ST: 96.92%

OBC: 98.98%

ICSE 10 Toppers 2022: Rank 1

The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:

Toppers Name Marks Hargun Kaur Matharu 499 Anika Gupta 499 Pushkar Tripathi 499 Kanishka Mittal 499

ICSE 10 Toppers List 2022 Rank 2

Toppers Name Marks Ved Raj 498 Sandhya S 498 Amolika Amit Mukherjee 498 Aadya Gaur 498 Vidhi Chauhan 498 Vedaang Kharya 498 Sariya Khan 498 Raeena Kausar 498 Kshitij Narayan 498 Abhay Kumar Singhania 498 Baidurya Ghosh 498 Kaninika Saha 498 Neha 498

List of Rank 3 toppers of Class 10

Toppers Name Marks Sai Raksha 497 Adithya Parameswaran 497 Raina Kareem 497 Siddharth Ramasamy A 497 Aadi Kumar 497 Mythili Iyer 497 Harshita S Behera 497 Vikram Anand Unnikrishnan 497 Prisha Thacker 497 Tanvi Lala 497 Abhirup Tapadar 497

ICSE Class 10th 2022 Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Regions in India Statistics Southern Region 99.81% Northern Region 99.43% Eastern Region 99.18% Western Region 99.58%

ICSE Board Result Statistics

The exam conducting body releases the ICSE class 10 result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of ICSE, last year, 4 students topped the exam with 99.8%. Here, students can check the ICSE result statistics of the last few years: