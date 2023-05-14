ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: 9 Students Secured Rank 1, Check Here ICSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 10th result today. Along with the result, the ICSE 10th toppers list is also released. Check names and ranks here

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th result for all the students today. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded will be provided here. Along with the announcement of the ICSE 10th result, the authorities also releases the merit list and other result statistics. The ICSE Class 10 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.   The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 98.94%. 

This year, Rushil Kumar and Ananya Karthik secured 99.8%. A total of 9 students have secured the rank 1 position in ICSE class 10th result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls. The girl's and boy's pass percentage has been recorded at 99.21% and 98.71% respectively.  This year, 237,631 students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of which, 128,131 are boys and 109,500 are girls. 

ICSE / ISC Results 2023

ICSE Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CISCE 10th Result 

The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Toppers
Toppers Name Score
Rushil Kumar 99.8%
Annanya Karthik 99.8%
Shreya Upadhyay 99.8%
Advay Sardesai 99.8%
Yash Manish Bhasein 99.8%
Tanay Sushil Shah 99.8%
Hiya Sanghavi 99.8%
Avishi Singh 99.8%
Sambit Mukhopaghyay 99.8%
 
ICSE 10th Gender-Wise Pass Percentage 2023

This year, girls have outperformed boys. Check pass percentage below: 

Gender

Pass Percentage

Girls

99.21%

Boys

98.71%
 

ICSE Results 2023: Number of students who appeared 

Number of students who appeared in ICSE: 237,631

  • Boys: 128,131 - 53.92 %
  • Girls: 109,500 - 46.08 %

ICSE Class 10 Results 2023: Region-wise pass percentage 

ICSE Class 10 Results: Region-wise pass percentage

Region

Pass Percentage

North

98.65%

East

98.47%

West

99.81%

South

99.69%
 
ICSE Class 10th Category-Wise Pass Percentage 
 
  • SC: 98.36%
  • ST: 96.92%
  • OBC: 98.98%
ICSE 10 Toppers 2022: Rank 1

The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:

Toppers Name

Marks

Hargun Kaur Matharu

499

Anika Gupta

499

Pushkar Tripathi

499

Kanishka Mittal

499

ICSE 10 Toppers List 2022 Rank 2

Toppers Name

Marks

Ved Raj

498

Sandhya S

498

Amolika Amit Mukherjee

498

Aadya Gaur

498

Vidhi Chauhan

498

Vedaang Kharya

498

Sariya Khan

498

Raeena Kausar

498

Kshitij Narayan

498

Abhay Kumar Singhania

498

Baidurya Ghosh

498

Kaninika Saha

498

Neha

498

List of Rank 3 toppers of Class 10

Toppers Name

Marks

Sai Raksha

497

Adithya Parameswaran

497

Raina Kareem

497

Siddharth Ramasamy A

497

Aadi Kumar

497

Mythili Iyer

497

Harshita S Behera

497

Vikram Anand Unnikrishnan

497

Prisha Thacker

497

Tanvi Lala

497

Abhirup Tapadar

497

ICSE Class 10th 2022 Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Regions in India 

Statistics 

Southern Region

99.81%

Northern Region

99.43%

Eastern Region

99.18%

Western Region

99.58%

ICSE Board Result Statistics  

The exam conducting body releases the ICSE class 10 result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of ICSE, last year, 4 students topped the exam with 99.8%. Here, students can check the ICSE result statistics of the last few years: 

Years

Total No. of Students appeared

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

Overall Pass %

2022

2,31,063

99.98%

99.97%

99.97%

2021

2,07,902

99.98

99.98

99.98%

2020

2,13,036

-

-

99.33%

2019

1,96,271

99.05%

98.12%.

98.54%

2018

1,83,387

98.95

98.14

98.55

2017

1,68,591

99.03

98.13

98.53

2016

1,49,087

97.78

97.3

98.02

2015

1,10,026

95.09

94.34

95.51

2014

99,981

91

89.45

91.64

2013

95,425

86

84.23

87.91

