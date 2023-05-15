MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Released, Check MPBSE Class 5th, 8th results at mpbse.nic.in

The MPBSE MP board has announced the results for classes 5th and 8th today, May 15, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check and download their results by entering their login credentials through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Check details here

MPBSE MP class 5th, 8th Results 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board class 5 and 8 results for final exams today, May 15, 2023, in online mode. According to the official notification, the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the MPBSE class 5th and 8th results via press conference at 12.30 pm.

To check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and date of birth in the login window from the official websites: rskmp.org, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. As per the media reports, over 22 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE Board classes 5th and 8th board exams 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 5th was recorded at 90.01%. While the overall pass percentage for class 8th stood at 82.35%.

Details mentioned on the MPBSE classes 5th, 8th Scorecard 2023

Candidates must cross-check the below-given details on their class 5th, 8th scorecards after downloading the MPBSE scorecard.

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Name of the examination

Subject-wise marks scored by the student

Total marks secured

Grades or percentages obtained by the student

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check MPBSE MP Class 5th, 8th results 2023 Online?

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-given steps to check their MP Board class 5th, and 8th Results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board: rskmp.org, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Board Exam section available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 link provided on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required login credentials including roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: The MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and print a hard copy of it for future reference

