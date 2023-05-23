OFFICIAL JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2023 TODAY at 3PM: Check Jharkhand Board Result at jacresults.com and Jagran Josh

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time ANNOUNCED: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the JAC 10th and 12th Science Stream Result 2023 at 3 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Check here when, where and how to check the Jharkhand Board Results 2023 via jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jagranjosh.com

Jharkhand 10th and 12th Science Result 2023 TODAY: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to declare the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 10 and JAC 12th Class Science Result 2023 at 3 PM today, i.e, on May 23, 2023. Candidates will be able to check their results online via the official website of the board jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check details here.

JAC 10, 12 Result 2023 Highlights

Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the 10th class examinations from March 14th to April 3rd, 2023. Meanwhile, Jharkhand 12th board exam 2023 was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Check below the important highlights from Jharkhand 10, 12 Science Results 2023:

Board Jharkhand Academic Council Exam Results Class 10 Class 12 (Science Stream) JAC 10th Exam 2023 Dates March 14 to April 3, 2023 JAC 12th Exam 2023 Dates March 14 to April 5, 2023 JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date May 23, 2023 Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Time 2-3 PM Official Website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac JAC Result 2023 Direct Link jacresults.com jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Where to Check Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2023

JAC Result 2023 Class 10th and Jharkhand Board 12 class result 2023 will both be published online on the following websites:

How Can I Check Jharkhand Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12

Reportedly, Jharkhand Board Matric results 2023 and 12th class Science result will be released by Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto.

Check below the steps mentioned to check either Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 or JAC 12th result 2023, as per your need:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jagranjosh.com (or other result portals prescribed by JAC)

Step 2: Click on the link for JAC 10th class or 12th Science Result 2023 on the home page

Step 3: Enter your Jharkhand Board roll number and roll code as per your Hall Ticket / Admit Card

Step 4: Submit the details and wait for a while

Step 5: Your JAC 10 or 12 Result 2023 will open up on your screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download your result for future reference

How to Check Jharkhand Board Result 2023 on Jagran Josh

Direct Link to Check Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2023

Direct Link to Check Jharkhand Board Inter Result 2023

Step 1: To check JAC 10th Result 2023 or JAC 12th Result 2023 for Science stream, visit the direct link given above

Step 2: Enter your roll number on the given portal that opens up

Step 3: Your Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Result 2023 will open up on screen

How to Get JAC 10, 12 Result 2023 on DigiLocker

All you need is a DigiLocker account and your JAC Roll Number and Roll Code to Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023. Check below how to get your Jharkhand Board Result and Original Markheet from DigiLocker.

Step 1: Download DigiLocker app on your smartphone from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (i0S).

Step 2: After installing the app, Sign Up using your aadhaar number and mobile number or Sign In if you already have a DigiLocker account

Step 3: Go to Education category and search for Jharkhand State Board or Jharkhand Academic Council

Step 4: Select Class 10 or Class 12 Marksheet

Step 5: Enter your JAC Roll Number, Roll Code and Year of Exam

Step 6: Submit

Step 7: Your JAC Matric/ Intermediate result 2023 will open up on screen. Download it to save it on your mobile storage.

Credentials Required to Check Jharkhand Board Matric and Inter Result 2023

JAC Students can check their Jharkhand Board Result 2023 by using their roll code and roll number.

Jharkhand Board Grading System 2023

Jharkhand Academic Council follows a grading system wherein students are awarded grades based on the total percentage of marks they score.

JAC Matric Grading System 2023: Jharkhand Board 10th Class Grading System

Check the 10th class Jharkhand Board Grading system below:

Overall Percentage

Division/ Grade

75% and Above Distinction 60% and above First division 45% to 60% Second division 33% to 45% Third division

Previous Year Statistics from Jharkhand 10th Class Board Result 2022

