UPSC IES Exam 2020 Cancelled due to Nil Vacancies; ISS 2020 Registration begins @upsc.gov.in: Check Details

UPSC IES/ISS 2020: Union Public Service Commission has cancelled the UPSC Indian Economic Services IES 2020 Exam due to no vacancies notified by the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Finance Ministry. However, the UPSC ISS Notification 2020 has been released @upsc.gov.in for the recruitment of 47 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Services (ISS). The UPSC ISS 2020 Registration & Online application process has started already on 10th June 2020. The last date to apply online for ISS Exam 2020 is 30th June 2020. Interested & eligible candidates can apply now for the UPSC ISS Recruitment 2020. Check below the UPSC ISS Exam details such as exam date, application process and selection procedure.

Candidates who have applied for the UPSC ISS Exam 2020 and feel that they do not fulfill eligibility criteria or who do not want to appear for the exam, can withdraw their online application during 7 July to 13 July 2020. Once the application process gets over, the candidates get their e-admission certificate or admit cards to appear for the exam. The UPSC ISS Admit Card is generally released three weeks before the exam.

Let's now have a look at the UPSC ISS Exam updates below:

UPSC ISS 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online Application Process 10 June 2020 Last Date to apply online 30 June 2020 Withdrawal of Online Application 7 July to 13 July 2020 ISS Exam Date 16 October 2020, 17 October 2020, 18 October 2020

UPSC ISS 2020: Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online for the UPSC ISS Exam 2020. Here is the details online application process:

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on online application

Step 3: Register now by clicking on Part I Registration and fill all the required details

Step 4: Complete Registration Part II

Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & signature

Step 6: Pay application fee of Rs 200 (only for Gen/EWS/OBC), the fees is nill for SC/ST/Female/PwD

Step 7: Submit & save confirmation page

UPSC ISS Eligibility Criteria 2020

Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria for the Indian Statistical services officer including the educational qualification and age limit:

Age Limit: Minimum is 21 Years and Maximum age is 30 Years; there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a Post Graduate Degree in Economics OR Applied Economics OR Business Economics OR Econometrics

UPSC ISS Selection Process 2020

The selection process for UPSC ISS Recruitment involves two successive phases:

Written Exam Interview

The ISS 2020 exam begins from 16 October and will be held for three days. The exam is of total 1000 marks. There is penalty of negative marking for wrong answers. On the other hand, the UPSC ISS Interview is of 200 marks.