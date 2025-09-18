UPPSC APO 2025 Recruitment: Apply Online (Active), Exam Date, 182 Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern

The detailed notification for UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer 2025 has been released on 16th September 2025 for the recruitment of APO posts. Candidates can download the official UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF (under the advertisement No. A- 8/E-1/2025) through the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application form has been started from 16th September to 16th October 2025. Candidates with a law degree and those who are more than 21 years of age are eligible to apply online for the UPPSC APO recruitment. Read on to know more details on UPPSC APO 2025 notification, eligibility, exam date, selection process, pattern, etc.
UPPSC APO 2025 Recruitment
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Through this recruitment, a total of 182 vacancies will be filled up. The online application process has already started from 16th September 2025. Candidates who have a degree in law are eligible to apply online for the UPPSC APO recruitment. The selection is based on candidates’ performance in prelims, mains, and the interview/ Personality Test.
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025- Overview
The UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer recruitment is for filling up 182 vacancies through Prelims, Mains and Interview. The following table has the important details related to the exam.
|
UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2025
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination 2025
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer
|
Vacancies
|
182
|
Advt. No.
|
A-8/E-1/2025
|
Registration Dates
|
16th September to 16th October 2025
|
Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)
|
21 to 40 years
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/-, Grade Pay 4800/-, level – 8
|
Official Website
|
www.uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025- Important Dates
The UPPSC APO online form can be filed up online from 16th September to 16th October 2025. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can fill the form within this date to appear for the examination. There is also the provision to make corrections in the online form as well. The important dates related to UPPSC APO recruitment 2025 are as follows:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
13th September 2025
|
Detailed Notification
|
16th September 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
16th September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16th October 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
16th October 2025
|
Last date for correction in the application and fee reconciliation
|
24th October 2025
UPPSC APO 2025 Vacancy
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced to fill a total of 182 vacancies for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post. Out of the total vacancies, 67 are for those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, 61 are for the Other Backward Classes, 27 for the Unreserved category. Check post-wise vacancy details from the table below.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
UR
|
27
|
SC
|
67
|
ST
|
09
|
OBC
|
61
|
EWS
|
18
|
Total
|
182
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the application fee for UPPSC APO as per their categories. Those who do not pay the fee, their application will be rejected. Check the category wise application fee below.
|
Category
|
Exam Fee
|
Online Fee
|
Total Fee
|
Unreserved / EWS / OBC
|
Rs. 100/-
|
Rs. 25/-
|
Rs. 125/-
|
Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes
|
Rs. 40/-
|
Rs. 65/-
|
Persons with Disabilities (PWD)
|
nil
|
Rs. 25/-
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Rs. 40/-
|
Rs. 65/-
UPPSC APO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the UPPSC APO exam should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria, which include the age limit and educational qualification as the basic necessities. The details regarding the UPPSC APO eligibility is specified below.
Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for UP APO must have a Law Degree from a recognized university.
Desirable Qualification: Other things being equal, preference will be given to candidates in UPPSC APO who -
- Have served for a minimum period of two years in the Territorial Army.
- Have obtained a “B” certificate of the National Cadet Corps (N.C.C.).
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age. Those who are born before 2nd July 1985 or after 1st July 2004 are not eligible. Age relaxations are given as per their categories as per the Government norms.
UPPSC APO 2025 Selection Process
The UPPSC APO Selection Process involves three stages to select eligible candidates for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts. The selection process includes the following:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination
- Interview
UPPSC APO Exam Pattern 2025
The UPPSC APO Exam Pattern 2025 consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage of the recruitment process to be eligible to be considered for an appointment to APO. The details for each stage have been shared below in the table.
UPPSC APO Prelims Exam Pattern
The UPPSC APO Prelims is the first stage of the recruitment process. This is an objective test to assess candidates’ knowledge in General Knowledge and Law. The total marks for UPPSC APO exam for Prelims is 150 marks. More details are shared in the table below.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
Law
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 hours
UPPSC APO Mains Exam Pattern
The Mains Examination for UP APO 2025 is a descriptive-type test. The main aim of this test is to evaluate the candidates’ understanding of General Knowledge, Law, and language skills in Hindi and English. It carries a total of 500 marks, with each paper having a duration of 3 hours.
UPPSC APO Interview
Candidates qualifying the UPPSC Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC APO Mains interview. The total marks for the interview is 50 marks.
UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Salary 2025
The candidates who are selected to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer posts will be given a monthly salary of Rs. 47,600/-. Other than this, they will also be given allowances and perks admissible by the government such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other allowances
|
Post Name
|
Salary
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer
|
Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100/-, Grade Pay 4800/-, level – 8
