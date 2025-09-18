AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
UPPSC APO 2025 Recruitment: Apply Online (Active), Exam Date, 182 Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The detailed notification for UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer 2025 has been released on 16th September 2025 for the recruitment of APO posts. Candidates can download the official UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF (under the advertisement No. A- 8/E-1/2025) through the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application form has been started from 16th September to 16th October 2025. Candidates with a law degree and those who are more than 21 years of age are eligible to apply online for the UPPSC APO recruitment. Read on to know more details on UPPSC APO 2025 notification, eligibility, exam date, selection process, pattern, etc. 

UPPSC APO 2025 Recruitment 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Through this recruitment, a total of 182 vacancies will be filled up. The online application process has already started from 16th September 2025. Candidates who have a degree in law are eligible to apply online for the UPPSC APO recruitment. The selection is based on candidates’ performance in prelims, mains, and the interview/ Personality Test.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025- Overview

The UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer recruitment is for filling up 182 vacancies through Prelims, Mains and Interview. The following table has the important details related to the exam. 

UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2025

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name

Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination 2025

Post Name

Assistant Prosecution Officer

Vacancies

182

Advt. No.

A-8/E-1/2025

Registration Dates

16th September to 16th October 2025

Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)

21 to 40 years

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Salary

Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/-, Grade Pay 4800/-, level – 8

Official Website

www.uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025- Important Dates

The UPPSC APO online form can be filed up online from 16th September to 16th October 2025. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can fill the form within this date to appear for the examination. There is also the provision to make corrections in the online form as well. The important dates related to UPPSC APO recruitment 2025 are as follows: 

Events

Dates

Short Notice Release Date

13th September 2025

Detailed Notification

16th September 2025

Apply Online Starts

16th September 2025

Last Date to Apply 

16th October 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

16th October 2025

Last date for correction in the application and fee reconciliation

24th October 2025

UPPSC APO 2025 Vacancy 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced to fill a total of 182 vacancies for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post. Out of the total vacancies, 67 are for those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, 61 are for the Other Backward Classes, 27 for the Unreserved category. Check post-wise vacancy details from the table below.

Post Name

Vacancies

UR

27

SC

67

ST

09

OBC

61

EWS

18

Total

182

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the application fee for UPPSC APO as per their categories. Those who do not pay the fee, their application will be rejected. Check the category wise application fee below. 

Category

Exam Fee

Online Fee

Total Fee

Unreserved / EWS / OBC

Rs. 100/-

Rs. 25/-

Rs. 125/-

Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes

Rs. 40/-

Rs. 65/-

Persons with Disabilities (PWD)

nil

Rs. 25/-

Ex-Servicemen

Rs. 40/-

Rs. 65/-

UPPSC APO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the UPPSC APO exam should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria, which include the age limit and educational qualification as the basic necessities. The details regarding the UPPSC APO eligibility is specified below. 

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for UP APO must have a Law Degree from a recognized university. 

Desirable Qualification: Other things being equal, preference will be given to candidates in UPPSC APO who -

  • Have served for a minimum period of two years in the Territorial Army.
  • Have obtained a “B” certificate of the National Cadet Corps (N.C.C.).

Age Limit 

Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age. Those who are born before 2nd July 1985 or after 1st July 2004 are not eligible. Age relaxations are given as per their categories as per the Government norms. 

UPPSC APO 2025 Selection Process 

The UPPSC APO Selection Process involves three stages to select eligible candidates for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts. The selection process includes the following: 

  1. Preliminary Examination
  2. Main Examination
  3. Interview

UPPSC APO Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC APO Exam Pattern 2025 consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage of the recruitment process to be eligible to be considered for an appointment to APO. The details for each stage have been shared below in the table. 

UPPSC APO Prelims Exam Pattern

The UPPSC APO Prelims is the first stage of the recruitment process. This is an objective test to assess candidates’ knowledge in General Knowledge and Law. The total marks for UPPSC APO exam for Prelims is 150 marks. More details are shared in the table below. 

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

50

50

2 hours

Law

100

100

Total

150

150

2 hours

UPPSC APO Mains Exam Pattern

The Mains Examination for UP APO 2025 is a descriptive-type test. The main aim of this test is to evaluate the candidates’ understanding of General Knowledge, Law, and language skills in Hindi and English. It carries a total of 500 marks, with each paper having a duration of 3 hours. 

UPPSC APO Interview

Candidates qualifying the UPPSC Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC APO Mains interview. The total marks for the interview is 50 marks. 

UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Salary 2025

The candidates who are selected to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer posts will be given a monthly salary of Rs. 47,600/-. Other than this, they will also be given allowances and perks admissible by the government such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other allowances

Post Name

Salary

Assistant Prosecution Officer

Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 1,51,100/-, Grade Pay 4800/-, level – 8

