UPPSC APO Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year’s Prelims + Final Cutoff Marks Here

UPPSC APO cut off 2025 is released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates can check the cut off marks for each category along with the result. Here, we have shared the previous year’s UPPSC APO cut off marks as per the category of the candidate. Know the Prelims, Mains, and Interview cutoff here.
UPPSC APO Cut Off 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) will release the UPPSC APO cut off 2025 marks on its website along with the result. The UPPSC APO cut off marks for Prelims, Mains and Interview are released separately, i.e. after completion of each stage of the recruitment process.
On Jagran Josh, we have shared the UPPSC APO previous year cut off marks. The previous year’s UPPSC APO cut off marks will help the candidates analyse the marks that were used to shortlist candidates. This in turn, would help the aspirants to prepare for the exam accordingly. Know the UPPSC APO syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam.
UPPSC APO Cut Off 2024 (Latest Available)
The UPPSC APO cut off 2024 (last year) has been tabulated below in the table. Candidates can check the last year’s qualifying marks for Prelims below in the table.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
General
|
212
|
SC
|
197
|
OBC
|
212
|
DFF
|
204
|
PH (OA)
|
191
UPPSC APO Cut Off 2024 Final (Mains + Interview)
The UPPSC APO final cut off marks is based on the marks obtained in Mains and Interview. Candidates can check out the category wise qualifying marks below in the table.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
General
|
255
|
SC
|
234
|
OBC
|
244
|
DFF
|
243
|
PH (OA)
|
277
UPPSC APO Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Past Year Trend
In the table below, we have shared the cut off trend of the last few years. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks in the table below. This will help you analyse the qualifying marks of the last few years and help you prepare for the upcoming exam.
|
Year
|
Stage
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Remarks
|
2024
|
Mains
|
212
|
212
|
197
|
—
|
Out of 400
|
2024
|
Final
|
255
|
244
|
234
|
—
|
Includes interview
|
2022
|
Prelims
|
84
|
80
|
70
|
65
|
2019
|
Prelims
|
82
|
78
|
65
|
60
|
2019
|
Mains
|
440
|
420
|
370
|
330
|
Out of 600
Factors Influencing UPPSC APO Cut Off Marks
The UPPSC APO Cut Off Marks vary each year as they are determined by several key factors. These include the number of vacancies, the total applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of candidates.
- Number of Vacancies: When the number of vacancies is limited, the cut off marks generally rise due to increased competition for fewer posts.
- Number of Candidates: A higher number of applicants usually results in higher cut off marks, as the competition becomes tougher
- Exam Difficulty Level: If the paper is comparatively difficult, fewer candidates will score high marks, which usually leads to lower cut off marks.
- Performance in the Exam: The cut off also depends on the overall performance of candidates. If most candidates score higher marks, the cut off will also increase accordingly.
