CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

UPPSC APO Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year’s Prelims + Final Cutoff Marks Here

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UPPSC APO cut off 2025 is released by the  Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates can check the cut off marks for each category along with the result. Here, we have shared the previous year’s UPPSC APO cut off marks as per the category of the candidate. Know the Prelims, Mains, and Interview cutoff here. 

Here is the UPPSC APO cut off marks

UPPSC APO Cut Off 2025 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) will release the UPPSC APO cut off 2025 marks on its website along with the result. The UPPSC APO cut off marks for Prelims, Mains and Interview are released separately, i.e. after completion of each stage of the recruitment process. 

On Jagran Josh, we have shared the UPPSC APO previous year cut off marks. The previous year’s UPPSC APO cut off marks will help the candidates analyse the marks that were used to shortlist candidates. This in turn, would help the aspirants to prepare for the exam accordingly. Know the UPPSC APO syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam.

UPPSC APO Cut Off 2024 (Latest Available)

The UPPSC APO cut off 2024 (last year) has been tabulated below in the table. Candidates can check the last year’s qualifying marks for Prelims below in the table. 

Category

Cut-Off

General

212

SC

197

OBC

212

DFF

204

PH (OA)

191

UPPSC APO Cut Off 2024 Final (Mains + Interview)

The UPPSC APO final cut off marks is based on the marks obtained in Mains and Interview. Candidates can check out the category wise qualifying marks below in the table. 

Category

Cut-Off

General

255

SC

234

OBC

244

DFF

243

PH (OA)

277

UPPSC APO Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Past Year Trend 

In the table below, we have shared the cut off trend of the last few years. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks in the table below. This will help you analyse the qualifying marks of the last few years and help you prepare for the upcoming exam. 

Year

Stage

General

OBC

SC

ST

Remarks

2024

Mains

212

212

197

Out of 400

2024

Final

255

244

234

Includes interview

2022

Prelims

84

80

70

65

2019

Prelims

82

78

65

60

2019

Mains

440

420

370

330

Out of 600

Factors Influencing UPPSC APO Cut Off Marks

The UPPSC APO Cut Off Marks vary each year as they are determined by several key factors. These include the number of vacancies, the total applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of candidates. 

  • Number of Vacancies: When the number of vacancies is limited, the cut off marks generally rise due to increased competition for fewer posts.
  • Number of Candidates: A higher number of applicants usually results in higher cut off marks, as the competition becomes tougher
  • Exam Difficulty Level: If the paper is comparatively difficult, fewer candidates will score high marks, which usually leads to lower cut off marks.
  • Performance in the Exam: The cut off also depends on the overall performance of candidates. If most candidates score higher marks, the cut off will also increase accordingly.

Check other competitive exams

SSC Exams

Banking Exams

Teaching Exams

Business and Management Exams

Defence Exams

Law Exams

Trending Exams: 

UPSC IAS | BPSC PCS | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1 | UPPSC RO ARO

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

Rajasthan Police Constable

BPSC Bihar PCS

UPSSSC PET

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

HSSC CET

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News