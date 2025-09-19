RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
UPPSC APO Eligibility Criteria 2025: APO Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Number of Attempts

UPPSC APO eligibility criteria 2025 form the basis to apply online for the UPPSC APO exam 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 182 vacancies will be filled up. To apply online for the UPPSC APO, candidates need to meet the age limit, educational qualification and nationality. Only those who fulfil these basic requirements can apply for the exam. Read on to know more details about it.

UPPSC APO Eligibility Criteria 2025 

UPPSC Assistant Prosecutor Officer eligibility criteria 2025 has been set up by the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who have the prescribed eligibility criteria are only eligible to apply for the UPPSC APO exam

For the UPPSC APO eligibility criteria, one needs to meet the age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. The apply online link for UPPSC APO is active up to 16th October 2025. In this post, candidates can find all the details for UPPSC APO eligibility. Read on to know more. 

UPPSC APO Educational Qualification

The UPPSC APO educational qualification consists of having the qualification as prescribed by UPPSC. 

  • Law Degree from a recognised university/institution.
  • Preference will be given to candidates who have served 2 years in the Territorial Army 
  • Preference will also be given to those who have “B” Certificate of NCC. 

UPPSC APO Age Limit 

The age limit to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 exam is between 21 to 40 years of age. Candidates who are from reserved categories are eligible to get age limit relaxation as prescribed by the government. 

UPPSC APO Age Relaxation

The category-wise age relaxation for each category of candidate is given in the table below. 

Category of the candidate 

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

SC, ST, OBC of U.P.

5 years

Skilled Players of Classified Games (U.P.)

5 years

State Govt. Employees of U.P. (including Teachers/Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad & Govt. Aided Madhyamik Vidyalayas)

5 years

Physically Handicapped (P.H.) persons of U.P.

15 years

Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers/Ex-Army Personnel of U.P.

3 years + period of service rendered in Army

Nationality for UPPSC APO 

According to the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission, only those candidates are eligible to apply for the UPPSC APO exam who are Indian nationals. The candidates who do not possess Indian citizenship are not eligible for this post..

Work Experience for UPPSC APO Exam

It is not mandatory to have work experience to apply for the UPPSC APO exam. However, preference will be given to candidates who have served 2 years in the Territorial Army and those who have “B” Certificate of NCC. 

What is the Number of Attempts for UPPSC APO? 

The official notification does not mention the number of attempts for UPPSC APO. Candidates can apply as many times until they have reached the maximum age limit as set by UPPSC. 

