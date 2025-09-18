AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
UPPSC APO Syllabus 2025: Download Latest Syllabus PDF for Prelims and Mains Exam

UPPSC APO Syllabus 2025 is released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who are going to take the UPPSC APO 2025 exam should focus on preparing for the exam. The syllabus varies for the Prelims and Mains exam. The UPPSC APO exam for Prelims is objective in nature while the Mains is descriptive. Candidates can go through this post to know all the details about the UPPSC APO exam syllabus. 

UPPSC APO syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains

UPPSC APO Syllabus 2025 

The Uttar Pradesh Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), is a highly competitive and prestigious examination aimed at selecting qualified law graduates for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer in the state.

For the 2025 cycle, the Directorate of Prosecution Office has introduced a revised syllabus, adding several important laws—both major and minor—to the exam framework. Candidates must thoroughly understand the updated pattern and subject coverage to excel in the examination.

In this post, candidates can get the latest UP APO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims, Mains, and Interview/Personality Test. Along with the syllabus, it also outlines the exam pattern, preparation strategies, and recommended study resources to help aspirants plan their preparation effectively.

UPPSC APO Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC APO exam pattern 2025 consists of Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates who qualify each stage are eligible for an appointment. The Prelims has only objective questions while the Mains is descriptive in nature. It is mandatory for each candidate to qualify for each round to be eligible to be appointed as an Assistant Prosecutor Officer in UPPSC. 

UPPSC APO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC APO Prelims Exam is an objective test having only multiple-choice questions on law and general knowledge. The exam is for a total of 150 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each incorrect answer. The following table ahas all the details related to the UPPSC APO Prelims exam pattern. 

Subject

Topics

Number of Questions Per Topic

Total Questions

Part I: General Knowledge

General Science

8

50

National and International Current Affairs

10

Indian History

8

Indian National Movement

8

Indian Politics and Economy

8

World Geography and Population

8

Part II: Law

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023

30

100

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023

25

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023

20

Indian Constitution

10

U.P. Police Act and Regulations

15

Total Marks 

150

150 

UPPSC APO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC APO Mains Exam is descriptive in nature. The Mains exam focuses on core law subjects only. The total marks for the Mains exam is 500 marks. The following table has the exam pattern. 

Papers

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

General Knowledge

50

3 hours

General Hindi

100

General English

50

Criminal Law and Procedure

100

Sakshya Adhinyam

100

Other Laws (Anya Adhiniyam) -

  • Arms Act, 1959
  • Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012
  • Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961
  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989
  • Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
  • Information and Technology Act, 2000
  • Explosives Act, 1884
  • Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984
  • Essential Commodities Act, 1955
  • Uttar Pradesh Goondas Control Act, 1970
  • Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986
  • Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955
  • Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021
  • Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024
  • The Foreigners Act, 1946.

100

Total

500

UPPSC APO Prelims Syllabus 

Candidates can go through the detailed UPPSC APO syllabus 2025 below. Know the subject wise exam syllabus. 

Topics

Sub-Topics Covered

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Biology basics; Environmental science; Everyday science applications; Latest scientific inventions & discoveries; Developments in IT, Space, Defence, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology.

Current Events of National & International Importance

Important national & international news; Sports, Awards, Summits, Appointments; Government schemes & policies; Reports, Indices, Committees; International organizations (UN, WTO, IMF, etc.).

History of India

Ancient history: Indus Valley, Vedic Age, Maurya, Gupta; Medieval: Delhi Sultanate, Mughals, Bhakti & Sufi movements; Modern: Arrival of Europeans, social-religious reforms, 1857 Revolt, British policies.

Indian National Movement

Phases of freedom struggle (Moderates, Extremists, Gandhian Era); Important movements: Non-Cooperation, Civil Disobedience, Quit India; Role of leaders; Revolutionary activities; Constituent Assembly & Independence Act 1947.

Indian Polity & Economy

Indian Constitution (Preamble, Fundamental Rights & Duties, DPSP, Union & State Govt. structure); Judiciary; Parliament; Elections; Panchayati Raj; Economic planning; Five-year plans; Budget & Taxation; Poverty, Unemployment, Inflation.

World Geography and Population

Physical geography (Earth, Climate, Atmosphere, Landforms, Oceans); Indian geography (Rivers, Soil, Agriculture, Minerals, Industries); World geography (continents, resources, climate zones); Population distribution, density, migration; Census & Demographic indicators.

UPPSC APO Law Syllabus

The Law syllabus of the UP APO syllabus tests candidates' knowledge on key legal principles, criminal law, procedure and important legislations. Given below is the UPPSC Law syllabus. 

Topic

Subtopics

Law

Criminal Law & Procedure

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023

Other Laws -

  • Arms Act, 1959
  • Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012
  • Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961
  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989
  • Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
  • Information and Technology Act, 2000
  • Explosives Act, 1884
  • Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984
  • Essential Commodities Act, 1955
  • Uttar Pradesh Goondas Control Act, 1970
  • Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986
  • Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955
  • Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021
  • Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024
  • The Foreigners Act, 1946.

UPPSC APO Preparation Books 

Candidates can prepare for the UPPSC APO exam using the following books We have listed some of the most prominent books that aspirants refer to for an effective preparation for the exam. 

Subject

Recommended Books / Resources

Purpose

General Knowledge

Manorama Yearbook

Current Affairs & General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Comprehensive overview of History, Polity, Geography, Economy, etc.

Law Subjects

Indian Penal Code – K.D. Gaur

For Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (IPC equivalent) concepts

Criminal Procedure Code – R.V. Kelkar

For Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (CrPC equivalent)

Indian Evidence Act – M.N. Mishra

For Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Evidence Act equivalent)

General Hindi

High School Hindi – V.K. Sinha

Grammar, comprehension & writing practice

General Science & Current Affairs

Science and Technology in India – Kalpana Rajaram

Covers science-related topics

Daily Newspapers (The Hindu / Indian Express)

National & International Current Events

Current Affairs Magazines (Pratiyogita Darpan, etc.)

Monthly current affairs updates

